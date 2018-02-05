Holyrood

MSPs discuss early cancer detection

Summary

  1. The health and sport committee discuss the detect cancer early programme as part of the preventative agenda.
  2. The committee then considers care home sustainability.
  3. MSPs debate equalities and human rights, and mark 100 years of women's right to vote.
  4. SNP MSP leads a debate on cyber-resilience among young people.

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

This morning the Health and Sport Committee begins at 9:30am with a roundtable on early cancer detection as part of its preventative agenda inquiry.

The committee will then take evidence on care home sustainability from Audit Scotland and Health Secretary Shona Robison.

Following topical questions this afternoon, the Equalities and Human Rights Committee leads a debate on 'Making the Most of Equalities and Human Rights Levers'.

MSPs will then mark 100 years of women's right to vote.

The day will end with SNP MSP GIllian Martin leading a members' debate on cyber-resilience among young people.

