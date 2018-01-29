MSPs take evidence from Brexit minister
Summary
- MSPs take evidence on the EU Withdrawal Bill from Brexit Minister Mike Russell
- Communities, social security and equalities ministers field questions from backbench MSPs
- MSPs debate the Budget Bill at Stage 1
- The rise in bus fares by First Bus is the theme of the member's debate, led by Green MSP Ross Greer
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live and, yes, it's budget day again!
First though we will bring you coverage of the Brexit Minister Mike Russell giving evidence on the EU Withdrawal Bill, before the Finance and Constitution Committee.
Communities, social security and equalities ministers will field questions from backbench MSPs, after lunch.
Then, clear your diaries and pull up a chair because it's time for the Stage 1 debate on the Budget Bill.
Finally the rise in bus fares by First Bus is the theme of the member's debate, led by Green MSP Ross Greer