HOLYROOD LIVE THURSDAY 1 FEBRUARY

Summary

  1. MSPs quiz Nicola Sturgeon in First Minister's Questions
  2. SNP MSP Richard Lochhead marks World Cancer Day with a debate
  3. MSPs debate the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Bill at Stage 3

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

General questions kicks off at 11:40, after which we will bring you extensive coverage of First Minister's Questions at noon.

Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson
After that, SNP MSP Richard Lochhead leads a debate on World Cancer Day 2018.

The day ends with the final stage debate on the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Bill.

Domestic abuse
Laura Dodsworth

