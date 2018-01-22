Holyrood

Economy secretary gives transport update

Summary

  1. Economy Secretary Keith Brown discusses major transport infrastructure with MSPs.
  2. Ministers face questions on health and sport.
  3. The Scottish Conservatives lead a debate on justice.
  4. SNP MSP leads a debate on adverse childhood experiences.

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

First up this morning, Economy Secretary Keith Brown appears before the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee to provide an update on major transport infrastructure.

Traffic on M8
BBC

In the chamber from 14:00, MSPs will quiz ministers on health and sport.

This will be followed by a Scottish Conservative-led debate on justice.

Chief Constable Phil Gormley
PA

Finally, SNP MSP Gail Ross will end the day with a debate on adverse childhood experiences.

Young child
PA

