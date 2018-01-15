Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on remand

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Justice Committee takes evidence on remand.
  2. MSPs debate the Civil Litigation (Expenses and Group Proceedings) (Scotland) Bill
  3. The government leads a debate on Scotland's International Policy Framework and Priorities for 2018
  4. Labour MSP James Kelly leads a debate on the Scottish Sports Association

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 16 January 2017.

First up this morning we have the Justice Committee taking evidence on remand.

Jail and bed and keys
bbc

MSPs will debate the Civil Litigation (Expenses And Group Proceedings) Bill for the first time.

Saltire and EU flags
bbc

Next up we have the government debating its International Policy Framework and Priorities for 2018.

Finally Labour MSP James Kelly will lead a debate on the funding of the Scottish Sports Association.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top