MSPs take evidence on remand

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 16 January 2017.

First up this morning we have the Justice Committee taking evidence on remand.

MSPs will debate the Civil Litigation (Expenses And Group Proceedings) Bill for the first time.

Next up we have the government debating its International Policy Framework and Priorities for 2018.

Finally Labour MSP James Kelly will lead a debate on the funding of the Scottish Sports Association.