MSPs quiz ministers during portfolio questions

  1. MSPs quiz justice ministers and law officers, before questioning culture, tourism and external affairs ministers.
  2. The Scottish government leads a debate on the Glasgow 2018 European Championships
  3. MSPs mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 10 January 2018.

There are no committees in public session today so our first item of business will be portfolio questions

Glasgow City Council 2018
MSPs will debate the Glasgow 2018 European Championships

This evening's members' deabtae is led by Tory MSP Adam Tomkins who will mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018.

