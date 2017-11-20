MSPs take evidence on on Scotland's economic performance

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

We begin with MSPs taking evidence on Scotland's economy.

After topical questions the government will give a statement on the UK Supreme Court judgement in favour of minimum unit pricing of alcohol in Scotland.

MSPS will then debate suicide prevention in Scotland.

The final debate on teh Edinburgh Bakers' Widows' FUnd Bill will be follwed by MSPs voting on whether to pass it.

SNP MSP Clare Adamson will use her memeber's debate to highlight Road Safety Week 2017.