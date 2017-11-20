Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on on Scotland's economic performance

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Economy Committee takes evidence on on Scotland's economic performance
  2. MSPs quiz ministers during topical questions
  3. The government gives a ministerial statement on minimum unit pricing of alcohol in Scotland
  4. MSPs debate suicide prevention in Scotland
  5. SNP MSPP Clare Adamson leads a debate marking Road Safety Week 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

We begin with MSPs taking evidence on Scotland's economy.

After topical questions the government will give a statement on the UK Supreme Court judgement in favour of minimum unit pricing of alcohol in Scotland.

Collage of day's activities
Getty Images/PA/SPL

MSPS will then debate suicide prevention in Scotland.

The final debate on teh Edinburgh Bakers' Widows' FUnd Bill will be follwed by MSPs voting on whether to pass it.

SNP MSP Clare Adamson will use her memeber's debate to highlight Road Safety Week 2017.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top