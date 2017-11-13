Holyrood

MSPs quiz academics on the EU Withdrawal Bill

Summary

  1. The Finance and Constitution Committee takes evidence from academics on the EU Withdrawal Bill
  2. MSPs quiz culture, tourism and external affairs ministers and then justice ministers and law officers
  3. The housing minister updates MSPs on the Ministerial Working Group on Building and Fire Safety, instigated following the Grenfell Tower tragedy
  4. MSPs debate prejudice-based bullying and harassment of children and young people in schools and the Review of Personal and Social Education
  5. Tory MSP Gordon Lindhurst leads a member's debate on the Barclay Review Recommendations and the Sport and Leisure Sector