MSPs quiz academics on the EU Withdrawal Bill

Summary
- The Finance and Constitution Committee takes evidence from academics on the EU Withdrawal Bill
- MSPs quiz culture, tourism and external affairs ministers and then justice ministers and law officers
- The housing minister updates MSPs on the Ministerial Working Group on Building and Fire Safety, instigated following the Grenfell Tower tragedy
- MSPs debate prejudice-based bullying and harassment of children and young people in schools and the Review of Personal and Social Education
- Tory MSP Gordon Lindhurst leads a member's debate on the Barclay Review Recommendations and the Sport and Leisure Sector