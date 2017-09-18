Holyrood Live 21 September 2017

Summary
- Support for the farm industry and disabled access at Waverley station are raised during general questions
- Nicola Sturgeon takes the hot seat for first ministers questions
- SNP MSP Stuart McMillan leads the lunchtime member’s debate entitled ‘National Eye Health Week 2017 and the Threat to Vision Posed by Diabetic Retinopathy’
- MSPs debate the Edinburgh Bakers’ Widows’ Fund Bill at its preliminary stage
- MSPs will debate the Contract (Third Party Rights) (Scotland) Bill for the last time, before voting on whether to pass it at decision time