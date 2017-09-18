Holyrood

Holyrood Live 21 September 2017

Summary

  1. Support for the farm industry and disabled access at Waverley station are raised during general questions
  2. Nicola Sturgeon takes the hot seat for first ministers questions
  3. SNP MSP Stuart McMillan leads the lunchtime member’s debate entitled ‘National Eye Health Week 2017 and the Threat to Vision Posed by Diabetic Retinopathy’
  4. MSPs debate the Edinburgh Bakers’ Widows’ Fund Bill at its preliminary stage
  5. MSPs will debate the Contract (Third Party Rights) (Scotland) Bill for the last time, before voting on whether to pass it at decision time