Holyrood Live 14 September 2017
Summary
- Forensic examination for victims of sexual assault, town centre status for underdeveloped areas and the automation of benefits are raised in general questions
- Nicola Sturgeon takes the hot seat for first minister's questions
- Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton pays tribute to the Borders Talking Newspaper on its 25th Anniversary
- Justice Secretary Michael Matheson gives a statement on community justice in Scotland
- The government leads a debate on Scotland's food and drink strategy