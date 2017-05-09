BBC The first minister said the Scottish government was considering the request from surgeons

A request from surgeons to be allowed to carry out lung transplants in Scotland for the first time is being considered by the Scottish government.

The Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank is currently the only heart transplant unit in the UK which cannot also offer lung replacement surgery.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said ministers were investigating whether the proposal could go ahead.

The Golden Jubilee is celebrating 25 years since its first heart transplant.

A decision on lung transplants is expected be made next year.

