Summary
- The Health Committee will take evidence on the preventative agenda and then on NHS National Waiting Times Centre.
- MSPs quiz ministers on topical questions
- The Scottish government gives a ministerial statement on forensic examination
- MSPs debate the highly controversial Railway Policing (Scotland) Bill
- Labour MSP Pauline McNeill leads a debate entitled ‘Food Banks, Scotland’s Hunger Crisis
Background: Plans for Scotland's first lung transplants being considered by ministers
A request from surgeons to be allowed to carry out lung transplants in Scotland for the first time is being considered by the Scottish government.
The Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank is currently the only heart transplant unit in the UK which cannot also offer lung replacement surgery.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said ministers were investigating whether the proposal could go ahead.
The Golden Jubilee is celebrating 25 years since its first heart transplant.
A decision on lung transplants is expected be made next year.
Golden Jubilee Foundation
The committee will now take evidence on the NHS National Waiting Times Centre
MSPs will hear from:
The National Waiting Times Centre board is also known as the Golden Jubilee Foundation.
The foundation has four key parts:
The first evidence session draws to a close
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says the gap is not being closed but very early education could achieve this.
Ms Crighton says early education can increase mobility in later life.
Committee convener Neil Findlay asks is money was not an object would they carry on screening.
Dr Helen Irvine says make it targeted and for the higher risk women.
Dr Margaret McCartney says you canalways spend money on something better.
However Dr Una MacFadyen says screening in babies works and should be kept, a point echoed by Emilia Crighton.
'You have to reduce the gap and that has to be the priority'
Committee convener Neil Findlay says all the issues outside health are the ones that need to be tackled.
Mr Findlay asks if there is evidence that these issues are being tackled.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says "no" and that she is made to feel odd for raising this but she will continue to do so,
Dr Irvine says the gap must be reduced and commitment must be shown to young people.
"You have to reduce the gap and that has to be the priority," she says.
Tax junk food says public health consultant
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says most people know what they should be doing.
Dr Irvine says healthy food must be made cheaper and the unhealthy food more expensive.
She calls for the taxing of junk food.
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says everything must be driven by evidence.
Question on communication materials
Tory MSP Donald Cameron says there are a wide range of communication materials and asks what is being done right and what is being done wrong.
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says "use the children" and that if children believe a message they will get it to their parents.
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says the message must be confident in telling people the right things to eat.
Dr Irvine says people who abuse A&E departments need a redirection policy
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says the right environment must be in place very, very early.
Ms Crighton says pre-school must be available to all children, particularly those from the least affluent areas.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says there are already pressures on teaching and it is a bit utopian to suggest teaching can be used to solve this problem.
Dr Irvine says people who abuse A&E departments need a redirection policy.
Question on the role health education can play
SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth says meaningful employment has been highlighted and the education system has a key role to play.
Ms Gilruth asks if health education needs to be re-configured.
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says there are opportunities within the curriculum.
Dr MacFadyen says young people have identified their mental health as a concern and this is people saying "I need help".
Background: Doctors urged to avoid 'over-treating' and adopt 'realistic medicine'
Doctors should spend more time listening to their patients in order to avoid unnecessary treatments, according to Scotland's chief medical officer.
Catherine Calderwood wants doctors and patients to have more open and honest conversations about the benefits and risks of procedures or medication.
She argues that quality rather than quantity of life can be more important.
The British Medical Association Scotland said doctors needed time to "learn, teach and reflect".
But its chairman, Dr Peter Bennie, said it regularly heard from doctors that they did not have the necessary time to do this.
Dr Calderwood names her plan "realistic medicine" in her new annual report.
Dr Irvine says people have been encouraged to be 'a little bit health neurotic'
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says she has had a cough for eight weeks and she gets it every winter and she certainly does not go to the GP about it.
Dr Irvine says we have encouraged people to be "a little bit health neurotic" and it needs to be "put back in the bottle".
'Why would anyone understand if you didn't give them the information'
SNP MSP Tom Arthur asks to what extent realistic medicine is being practiced.
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says the biggest cultural problem is that screening invitations tell the person to come to screening rather than giving the individual information.
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says there is a potential to lower demand on health services by informing people and making them aware of false screenings.
"Why would anyone understand if you didn't give them the information," she says.
Consultant recommends one to one support for mums trying to breastfeed
SNP MSP Maree Todd goes back to breast feeding and asks what can be done to improve breastfeeding
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says: "I think there are lots of things we can do."
Dr MacFAdyen calls for "one to one support for mums trying to breastfeed".
She says it is a challenge for the culture to change in Scotland.
'We are starting to go back to appalling statistics'
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says a balance must be struck to find the right venues for people who need care.
Ms Crighton says targets must be managed.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says the target times for A&E brought about a change originally because it encouraged investment in these services.
"We are starting to go back to appalling statistics," she says.
Dr Irvine says this target has outlived its usefulness because problems are being ignored.
Consultant says the four hour A&E target 'seems rather illogical on its own'
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says the four hour A&E target "seems rather illogical on its own".
Dr MacFadyen says some people need not have been at A&E anyway rendering the four hour target meaningless.
'I am worried general practice is being turned into a factory setting'
SNP MSP Maree Todd asks how much difference the flu vaccine makes to people's health.
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says there are legitimate questions to be asked about the flu vaccine.
Dr McCartney says she is concerned that GPs get targets for the flu vaccine and that it should be their choice on whether or not to give it.
"I am worried general practice is being turned into a factory setting," she says.
Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh submission
In its submission, the Royal College of Physicians says: "Preventative spend is relevant to the current Realistic Medicine agenda and its focus on the overuse of investigation, treatment and potentially unnecessary interventions.
"The evidence base for various universal screening programmes and preventative measures could be scrutinised to assess whether they are effective, both in terms of cost and preventing disease, with consideration given to discontinuing those which fail this test."
Call for alcohol to be more expensive
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says if you are in the least affluent area as a male you are 16 times more likely to die than those int he most affluent.
Ms Crighton says in Iceland families and children are engaged in alternatives.
She says we need to create an environment people are interested in, food must be the right food and not junk and alcohol must be more expensive.
'A different attitude to preventative health would reap benefits'
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says the risk and benefits of decisions are often missed.
Dr MacFadyen says the Scottish initiative of the Daily Mile has been an enormous success.
She says programmes like this give children more confidence and promotes a change in attitude.
"A different attitude to preventative health would reap benefits."
Consultant calls for the gap in income and wealth to be addressed
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says the middle class people also "pig out" and drink to much alcohol, it is not just the poorest.
Dr Irvine says we must find out why a substantial majority is being left behind and address the gap in income and wealth.
'Much of this is common sense'
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says she would accuse the committee of being obsessed with a data driven process.
"Much of this is common sense," she says.
Dr Irvine says reduce obesity and diabetes will reduce and that data is not required to tell us this.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Preventative Agenda Inquiry submission
There must be policies that make the right choices easier says witness
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says the problem with breast cancer screening is you get over diagnosis.
Dr McCartney says there are a number of areas that have a huge impact on health but GPs cannot address them.
Emilia Crighton from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde says there must be policies that make the right choices easier.
Ms Crighton says obesity drives breast cancer and breast feeding is preventative.
She points to the link between alcohol and breast cancer.
Money must be spent on specialists and reducing inequality says Dr Irvine
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says an "army of health improvement officers" were hired to put out leaflets which sat in a GP's office and were never used.
Dr Irvine says consultants, "like me", aren't needed and that the money must be spent on specialists and reducing inequality.
She says the breast cancer screening programme results in more admissions and treatment for lumps which perhaps do not need to be removed.
'Breast screening programme is not good enough'
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton says screening is capturing things after they have happened but that is not prevention.
Mr Cole-Hamilton says raises the issue of health inequalities and says this can lead to less breast feeding.
The Lib Dem MSP says a lot of time and resource is spent on the "worried well", while the nucleus of people in deprived areas do not take up health opportunities.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says the breast screening programme is not good enough in her opinion.
Dr Irvine says she would look at primary prevention not screening and she calls for regulations on salt, sugar and fat in chip shops and in junk food.
She says increasing time people could drink in Scotland was one of the most bizarre things she has seen and she says health education is not working.
'Good evidence that breast feeding reduces the risk of breast cancer'
Dr Una MacFadyen from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh says there is good evidence that breast feeding reduces the risk of breast cancer.
Dr MacFadyen says this positive message should be emphasised.
There are 'failings in the strategy' says Dr Irvine
SNP MSP Ivan McKee asks where the money should be spent.
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says money could be spent on housing because people who live in homes that are not damp tend to be healthier.
Mr McKee says he is trying to ask where the money would be best spent.
Dr McCartney says the questions he is asking would be best put to a health economist and that the committee's questions were not framed in this way.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says there is a rising index in inequality and this is increasing every year.
"That is one obvious failing of our strategy she says."
Dr Irvine says that the committee asked her about preventative spend which is why her evidence focused on the breast screening programme.
'If we don't have evidence based policy making we are absolutely sunk in the NHS'
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says: "If we don't have evidence based policy making we are absolutely sunk in the NHS."
Dr McCartney says the NHS is throwing good money after bad.
The GP says there is lots of data saying we are wasting money and causing damage, again citing universal breast screening.
'We need to review all the public health initiatives'
Green MSP Alison Johnstone says GPs are absolutely essential and the committee have heard their concerns.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says she has major concerns of the dis-investment in general practice.
Dr Irvine says she cannot see how GPs can be expected to detect cancer early because of dis-investment.
"We need to review all the public health initiatives," she says.
Consultant says breast screening should be for high risk women only
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says anyone who looked at breast screening objectively would conclude it was not a good idea to do it at a universal level.
Dr Irvine says screening should be for high risk women.
Dr McCartney concerned over the lack of 'opportunity costing'
General practitioner Dr Margaret McCartney says she is concerned that there is no "opportunity costing" and no cost analysis has been done for some time.
Dr McCartney also questions whether there is enough sharing in terms of decision making in cancer screening.
All the evidence on the breast screening programme is not reviewed in Scotland
Green MSP Alison Johnstone raises the issue of the breast screening programme.
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine says a UK wide screening committee decides about screening programmes and they are then implemented by Scotland.
Dr Irvine says she suspects all the evidence on the breast screening programme is not reviewed in Scotland.
The Health and Sport Committee will now take evidence on the preventative health agenda.
Committee convener Neil Findlay introduces the witnesses:
Read the written submissions from the witnesses here.
Call for investigate breast screening and health checks
Dr Margaret McCartney uses her submission to says the following should be investigated:
Call for a thorough review of national breast screening programme
Public health medicine consultant Dr Helene Irvine uses her submission to say: "With the exception of the primary immunisation schedule in pre-school children, no area should be exempt from scrutiny or regarded as sacred and beyond thorough review, and subsequent downgrading, limiting (ie targeting) or even scrapping if justified by the evidence."
Dr Irvine goes on to say: "We now need to prioritise responding to the genuine needs of patients in real time (e.g provision of high quality health and social care to the elderly) over the theoretical potential to prevent problems in the future (most secondary prevention schemes and many health improvement initiatives), unless that preventive measure is highly cost effective (eg health protective policies such as the ban on smoking in public places, minimum alcohol pricing, etc)."
The consultant calls for a "thorough review is the national breast screening programme (in Scotland, the SBSP).
Background: Preventative agenda
Remit
To seek evidence on and analyse preventative spend through a series of short inquiries on specific health-related topics.
Background
Previous consideration of preventative spend/ preventative agenda can be found in the following documents:
Initial Approach
The Committee will hold an initial evidence session where the main features and pitfalls of using preventative spend as a means of scrutinising expenditure on health can be outlined.
On Friday 3 February the Committee issued a general Call for Views from any interested organisations or individuals. The call for views closed on 28 February.
The Health and Sport Committee begins shortly
The Health and Sport Committee will begin by taking evidence on the preventative health agenda.
MSPs will take evidence from:
The committee will then take evidence on the NHS National Waiting Times Centre
MSPs will hear from:
