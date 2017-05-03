bbc Health Secretary Shona Robison

Health Secretary Shona Robison says the government are working to provide support to all boards to ensure all patients are treated as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson says doctors are being told to send patients home and others are having to wait 17 hours in A&E.

The Labour MSP asks what assurances can be given that "the waiting list crisis will end".

Ms Robison says the NHS has record levels of resources but that demand is increasing.

The health secretary says the long waits are not acceptable and boards have said that these times will be brought down.

She says the performance "is actually a very good one" at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary A&E.