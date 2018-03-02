Snow disruption enters third day

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Traffic Scotland's Stein Connelly said conditions were still challenging - but there was improvement on major roads.
We've still got our full fleet of gritters and ploughs out there. We are still patrolling the road network. Because there is less traffic on the roads we are getting around the network quicker, we are moving about. We are making sure that these roads are ready to take the traffic once the police change the travel warning.
Overnight effort allows reduced tram service to run in Edinburgh
Official advice not to travel in amber alert areas
An amber 'be prepared' warning remains in place for much of the country - it lasts until 10:00 this morning.
The official advice is not to travel unless absolutely necessary in the affected areas including the south, the central belt, Grampian and the far north.
Transport Scotland had 200 gritters out overnight trying to keep roads clear.
Train and bus operators are planning to reassess conditions this morning before deciding whether to resume services.
ScotRail has already confirmed there will be no services in the affected area during the peak period this morning.
Glasgow Airport hopes to reopen this morning - Edinburgh airport will be open for those airlines which wish to operate. Councils across the central belt confirmed yesterday that all schools would remain closed - though some schools in areas less badly affected have remained open.
Routine NHS operations and outpatient hospital appointments have been cancelled today. Many workers in essential services faced a difficult walk into work yesterday and in Edinburgh, soldiers have been deployed to help doctors and nurses get in.
Live updates on the third day of major snow impact throughout the day
Much of Scotland is on shutdown for a third day as the impact of severe winter weather continues to be felt across the transport network, schools and businesses.
The vast majority of schools are closed again and there's still serious disruption to public transport.
We'll have all the updates here throughout the day.
A 'quiet' commute on Friday morning
'Dangerous' conditions with 10ft snow drifts in South Lanarkshire
Scale of the rail network snow clearing operation underlined
The scale of the snow clearing operation on Scotland's rail network has been demonstrated by ScotRail.
It posted images of Network Rail's independent snowploughs on arrival in Carlisle last night.
School closures stack up in the Highlands
Thousands of pupils are off school today around the country with a number of councils shutting all their primaries and secondaries.
In the Highlands, the number of closures on its website was continuing to rise.
The current total is 37.
Rescue efforts ongoing in Easter Ross
Getting the road network 'ready for traffic'
Deep snowdrifts in the Tain area with drivers advised to avoid the area
Football fixtures fall victim to the weather
Wintry weather in Scotland has led to early weekend postponements, with nine games off already.
Friday's Championship match between Dundee United and leaders St Mirren was the first to fall.
A701 closed north of Moffat
The A701 in Dumfries and Galloway north of Moffat is closed.
The region's virtual operations support team posted an image which clearly illustrated why.
M74 'restricted' at junction 8 due to traffic 'incident'
Mixed situation for bus services around the country
Schools closed for third day
Hundreds of schools in areas affected by the weather warnings are closed again.
Councils across the central belt announced that all their schools would remain shut on Friday, although some in less badly affected areas planned to remain open.
Parents can check their local council websites for details of all the closures.
Drifting snow a 'major problem' in the A92 area
Several A roads closed in the Scottish Borders
Milk being poured away as tankers cannot reach farms
Milk is being poured away on Scottish farms because heavy snow and drifting has meant that tankers cannot get to them.
Dairy farmer Bob Carruth told Good Morning Scotland it had been very challenging, with cows still needing to be milked.
However, he said he hoped things would start getting back to normal today - with fresh milk appearing on shop and supermarket shelves once more.
Glasgow Airport passengers advised to check flight status
Map of that amber warning area
No trains in amber warning areas
ScotRail has said services will not be running in the areas affected by the amber warning during the morning peak period.
Lines across the network need to be tested during the morning to check if they are safe.
Police 'dealing with incidents' in Easter Ross
Drivers rescued in drifting snow in Easter Ross
A small number of drivers have been rescued after being stuck for up to five hours by drifting snow in Easter Ross in the Highlands.
It's understood they became trapped on the B9175 at the Arabella level crossing near Tain. Snow drifts were said to be up to five feet deep in the area.
A tractor had to be brought in to pull drivers to safety. Police Scotland say a large area of Easter Ross is currently cut off - around Tain, Edderton, Nigg, Fearn, Balintore and Portmahomack.
Officers say motorists should avoid these areas and are "strongly" advising people not to travel.
Police renew amber alert warning for roads
