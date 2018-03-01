Red snow alert enters second day
Summary
- A red Met Office alert for snow remains in place until 10:00
- Thousands of pupils stay at home as school stay shut
- The public is advised not to travel in the worst affected areas
- Hundreds of motorists stuck overnight on the M80 near Cumbernauld
- No trains running in the red alert area and airports is closed at Glasgow
Live Reporting
By Giancarlo Rinaldi, Steven Brocklehurst and Graham Fraser
All times stated are UK
Gritter out in Glasgow West End this morning
The scene in Aberdeen
'It will be quite difficult to get this whole queue moving'
Another motorist stuck on the M80, north of Glasgow, has been sharing his experience of the situation.
Gary Horne, who was trying to get to Glasgow, has been there since 19:00 last night.
"I am stuck in the same place, nothing moving at all at the moment," he told Good Morning Scotland.
"There were two gritters went past on the hard shoulder about 02:00 and I thought that was hopeful but it turns out they are stuck about 300 metres further on.
"As far as I can see forward or back towards Stirling it is absolutely jammed, two or three lanes of traffic.
"I heard somebody say there were two or three hundred vehicles, it feels like there is certainly more than 1,000 from what I can see here.
"There are still volunteers offering snacks and water this morning which is good.
"There is a lot of fresh, soft snow around the cars and trucks so I think it will be quite difficult to get this whole queue moving."
Snow way I'm driving
Stewart Gunn in Gourock is looking for his car this morning
Rush hour in Edinburgh - very quiet
The trams are running but there is very little evidence of much else happening on Princes Street this morning.
The scene on the A9 near Dunblane this morning
Drivers urged to avoid A920 Ellon to Pitmedden area
Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow is eerily quiet
Scotland's infrastructure 'under great stress'
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has praised the public for heeding travel warnings as well as helping out anyone stuck in the snow.
He told Good Morning Scotland: "This has been the most significant snow incident we have had since 2010 and it is the first time we have ever had a red warning for snow that has been applied.
"The warning system is very important and since Monday we have been pressing very clearly the strongest possible advice that we were going to face a very severe snow incident over the course of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and that is exactly what we are experiencing.
"It has put the systems, the infrastructure of the country under great stress.
"There are members of the public who have been inconvenienced, there are also members of the public who are going the extra mile.
"I warmly thank individuals who have made that contribution and I also appreciate the way in which members of the public have responded so strongly to the warnings we have issued and have reduced the volume of traffic that has been on the roads over the last couple of days."
'Significant disruption' in Dumfries and Galloway
Police in Dumfries and Galloway have said they expect further problems on the region's road network throughout the day.
Ch Insp Stuart Davidson said: "We are still in an amber weather warning for the east and mid and upper Nithsdale so it is obviously a good chunk of our region.
"The message is to avoid travel until further notice for these particular areas.
"Whilst some of the roads may seem passable with extreme care it is just actually getting to these main routes that will be the main difficulty in our rural area.
"To the west of the region it is positively spring-like in some areas further towards Stranraer but they have got to remember as they travel east there will be significant disruption in our region today."
Swirling winds and snow in Aberdeen
Stuck next to a Megabus full of people
Alex Downie from Dundee is stuck on the M80 near Castlecary and has been since 5pm yesterday - 15 hours.
He is driving a loaded HGV with plenty of provisions but is stuck next to a Megabus full of people.
Mr Downie told BBC Scotland: "A few volunteer people came up and down the road about 1am this morning and also a gentleman came over his fence and came down with a bag of provisions."
"The police came down at 4 this morning and advised us we would be moving soon but that's the last I heard."
Virgin trains not running
Virgin Trains is not running any trains between Carlisle and Scotland and there are no replacement buses.
The West Coast mainline operator said it did expect to reopen later today.
It said: "The first northbound train to Scotland is expected to be the 1030 from London, with the first southbound departure expected to be the 1340 from Glasgow.
"Due to the continued uncertainty over the weather, ticket restrictions for passengers travelling to or from Scotland have been relaxed.
"Customers with tickets to or from Edinburgh / Glasgow from Wednesday 28th February to Sunday 4th March (inclusive) can travel on any of our Scotland services during that time."
"Please check our website for details of trains before going to the station. Alternatively, if customers would prefer to cancel their journey, refunds will be given without any fee being charged."
Glasgow Airport: "We would advise passengers not to travel to the airport"
'Do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary'
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "The travel advice in the affected areas today could not be clearer - do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.
"Even after the red warning is lifted, large parts of Scotland will still be subject to high-level amber weather warnings for snow.
"This should not be under-estimated.
"An amber warning means there is a real possibility that vehicles and drivers will become stranded - something that we have already seen happen during this period of snow."
'We are not out of the woods yet'
Andrew Anderson
BBC Scotland
We have just stopped at junction 9 which is as far down the M80 as we can go, we are at Stirling services - quite an unpleasant journey at times down from Perth with blizzard conditions at Dunblane at one point.
This has been the pinch point, this was the worst affected area over the last 24 hours with some 1,000 vehicles stuck last night, an eight-mile tailback in both directions at Castlecary.
They got the vehicles moving and then they got stuck again around the Denny area.
So police have closed the M80 south of junction 9 as they try to get those vehicles moving again.
Where I am there are a number of HGVs that have pulled off the road to wait for conditions to improve.
The advice from police, yet again, is don't travel in the red zone area unless you absolutely have to.
And if you do get stuck please stay with your vehicles because it will just make matters worse if they can't get vehicles off the road. So we are not out of the woods yet.
Struggling to get M80 cleared
Stein Connolly at the Transport Scotland control room says they are working hard to get the M80 motorway reopened. About 300 drivers have been stranded overnight on the motorway between Cumbernauld and Bonnybridge.
Mr Connolly said there was a "managed closure" on the M80 from junction 4, Low Wood, to junction 8, Bannockburn.
He said: "The idea of that is it allows our vehicles to go in the opposite direction to allow these stranded vehicles to get moving and then we can grit and plough in front of them.
"That will allow safe passage once we get that done and get the vehicles moving again.
"There are still a considerable number of vehicles in there."
Difficult conditions on routes in Dumfries and Galloway
Glasgow Subway is open
Edinburgh Airport closed
A statement from Edinburgh Airport said: "Travel conditions in Scotland this morning mean that the airport and airlines do not have the critical mass of staff needed to run operations securely.
"The airport is therefore closed until this position is reviewed at 10:00 today.
"We ask that passengers do not come to the airport unless their airline has confirmed that their flight is scheduled. The safety of our passengers and our staff are our priority, and we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel."
Glasgow Airport has already said it will be closed until at least 3pm.
Stranded overnight on the M80
Sam spent the night on the M80 near Cumbernauld. He says traffic just ground to a halt.
He said: "I was driving back from north of Inverness down to Harrogate. We left at 2.15 yesterday and we are still north of Glasgow.
"Luckily we are in a works van so the engine has been running all night, trying to stay warm.
"We've had some of the locals jumping over their back fences on to the motorway to offer help."
Warnings will continue after red alert ends
A Met Office red warning - its highest level - remains in place across a slice of Scotland until 10:00 today.
However, once it is lifted, an amber warning will continue for many parts until 18:00 with a yellow alert until almost midnight for most of the country.
And, after that, most of Friday and Saturday see a yellow warning for much of eastern Scotland.
The scene on the M8
About 300 cars stuck overnight on M80
Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said there had been about 1,000 cars stranded on the M80 near Cumbernauld but emergency teams managed to "release" about 700 during the night before the weather closed in again.
He told BBC Scotland: "You will have heard the stories about the 1,000 people stuck on the M80. We got it open and we released approximately 700 of those and then with the blizzard conditions we lost it again, with vehicles struggling to get traction. So it closed again and we've been working on that since.
"The weather does not look as if it is going to let up at all. We are still putting the message out, for today avoid travel."
McGill's Buses cancels all its services
Travel update
Police Scotland advice for today 'don't travel unless you're an emergency worker'.
There is a RED WARNING in place across most of central Scotland - Glasgow, Edinburgh, much of the Lothians, the northeast Borders, as well as parts of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Forth Valley, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Dunbartonshire.
The red warning is expected to end at 10 this morning but amber warnings will REMAIN across much of Scotland throughout the day.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the M80 and the M876 around junction 8 - many motorists are stranded.
The police advice is STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE if you're stuck.
The M80 is closed in both directions between between Junction 4a Low Wood and Junction 9 Bannockburn.
The M876 is also closed to northbound traffic after Junction 1 Checkbar,
The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions
High winds around the Tay Road Bridge.
There are cancellations affecting almost all Scotrail routes.
The ONLY services running on the ScotRail network this morning are: Aberdeen - Inverness Aberdeen - Dundee Inverness - Kyle of Lochalsh & Wick Inverness - Perth.
No flights to or from Glasgow Airport until 1500 today.
More snow is forecast during throughout the day.
Most airlines have cancelled their operations from Edinburgh Airport until lunchtime.
Prestwick Airport is is open and operational though - as is Aberdeen Airport.
Transport Secretary Humza Yousaf continues to ask people not to travel
Severe weather expected throughout the day
Kawser Quamer
BBC Weather
Severe weather will continue throughout the day today.
In fact, for the next few days we are going to continue to see that feed of bitterly cold air coming in from the east, drawing in those lines of heavy snow showers.
The red warning - the take action warning - is in force across most of the central belt, up into parts of Fife, that's until 10:00.
There are amber be prepared warnings further towards central, southern and eastern parts but a wider yellow be aware warning for most of the country as we are expecting those snow showers to cause some disruption - in the red area potentially another 30cm (12in) of snowfall over the next 24 hours.
Edinburgh airport: Most airlines not flying
Most airlines have cancelled their operations from Edinburgh Airport until lunchtime
Aberdeenshire Council urge parents to check if their child's school is open
All quiet on Glasgow's Clydeside Expressway
No trains in red alert area
Alex Hynes, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, says a majority of services will not run until the weather improves.
He said: "Clearly we are managing some extreme weather conditions.
"No services will run where the red weather alert applies.
"We will seek to introduce a limited service once that red weather alert has left.
"We are operating a limited number of services in the Aberdeen to Inverness area but our message today is 'please don't travel with us, it is extremely challenging weather conditions and the most important thing is to guarantee the safety of both our customers and our staff."
Majority of schools shut in Dumfries and Galloway
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC news website
The running total for school closures today in Dumfries and Galloway is currently 70.
The latest situation is available via the council's website.
All schools in the neighbouring Scottish Borders are shut again today.
Police: 1,000 cars were stuck on M80
Police Scotland said they were "responding to a build of vehicles on the M80/M876 around junction 8 with some cars and lorries becoming stuck".
"There is currently a significant tailback and we would urge drivers to avoid the area."
They said the M80 was blocked between Cumbernauld and the Bonnybridge junction for rush hour and much of the evening.
At its height there were an estimated 1,000 vehicles at a standstill, with tailbacks of approximately 8 miles both north and southbound.
Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “We are now 24 hours into the red and amber-related advice not to travel on the roads and rush hour last night was noticeably less busy thanks to people heeding our message. It remains the same this rush hour coming – do not travel.
“Many of those people who did go out yesterday faced treacherous conditions, blocked roads, being stuck in their vehicles or even being involved in collisions.
"We do not want anyone to put themselves or others at risk in these conditions."
Stranded airport passenger: 'The airlines basically just walked away'
Friends Leanne McKillop and Yvonne Davies have spent the evening at Glasgow Airport where they say they have had nothing to eat and nothing to sleep on.
Leanne told BBC Breakfast: "We have been stuck here since 10am yesterday morning.
"The airlines basically just walked away saying it was to do with the airport.
"The airport are saying it is to do with us.
"There are people sleeping on the floor, there were not enough blankets. There was bedding for about 100 people and there are about 500 people here.
She added: "Our flight is meant to be going at 12:30 today but we don't know - it is a case of wait and see."
Challenges facing the trains highlighted in Helensburgh
Glasgow Airport closed until 3pm
Glasgow Airport has said it will remain closed until at least 3pm.
A spokesman said: "Further snow is forecast during the day which will make travel conditions to and from the airport extremely challenging. This decision has been taken with the safety of passengers and staff in mind.
"Our teams have been clearing snow continually since Tuesday evening and will continue to do so throughout the day. We would advise passengers not to travel to the airport and anyone with travel plans should contact their airline directly for specific flight information."
Dundee schools closed
Dundee City Council has announced that all schools are closed today.
It was one of the few councils to keep schools open on Wednesday
Most schools to remain closed
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
It is going to be another day off school for most children.
Around two-thirds of schools will remain closed today, a number of councils confirming yesterday - especially in the areas covered by the red alert - that all schools will be closed.
Where it is not clear whether a school may be closed or not outside the red zone the best advice is to check council websites.
Hundreds stranded on motorway
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland
Hundreds of people have spent the night trapped by snow on the M80 and adjoining motorways in central Scotland Police appealed to people to stay put until help arrives.
A red weather alert remains in place covering central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and the Borders.
Several inches of snow has fallen and many roads are treacherous.
Police Scotland say all travel should be avoided in the red alert are unless it's absolutely essential.
The M80 is completely closed between junctions 9 and 8, with a number of vehicles getting stuck and other being abandoned.
ScotRail say there will be no trains in the area covered by the red alert.
Glasgow city centre is covered by several inches of snow and Glasgow airport will be closed until at least 11:00.
About two-thirds of schools in Scotland remain closed.