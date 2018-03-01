Red snow alert enters second day

Another motorist stuck on the M80, north of Glasgow, has been sharing his experience of the situation.

Gary Horne, who was trying to get to Glasgow, has been there since 19:00 last night.

"I am stuck in the same place, nothing moving at all at the moment," he told Good Morning Scotland.

"There were two gritters went past on the hard shoulder about 02:00 and I thought that was hopeful but it turns out they are stuck about 300 metres further on.

PA

"As far as I can see forward or back towards Stirling it is absolutely jammed, two or three lanes of traffic.

"I heard somebody say there were two or three hundred vehicles, it feels like there is certainly more than 1,000 from what I can see here.

"There are still volunteers offering snacks and water this morning which is good.

"There is a lot of fresh, soft snow around the cars and trucks so I think it will be quite difficult to get this whole queue moving."