Disruption as snow hits Scotland

People who live or intend to visit the parts of Scotland affected by the amber weather warning should avoid travelling on the roads, police have said.

Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Overnight we have seen the weather worsen and the Amber warning across large parts of Scotland means we are urging people to avoid travelling on the roads for the duration of the warning.

“The forecast remains for frequent and heavy snow showers in the amber warning area and already, since midnight, we have seen various minor collisions and other incidents that we have responded to with emergency services colleagues.

Met Office

“This reflects the worsening driving conditions and hazardous road surfaces and people must consider if their journey is absolutely necessary. We are experiencing high levels of disruption on the roads and I would appeal to people not to put themselves and others at risk by travelling on the roads today.

“The command centre at Bilston will run for the duration of these severe weather conditions to allow us to closely coordinate with partners including Transport Scotland and the Met Office, give you regular updates on conditions and advice, and continue to be able to respond to other policing needs our communities across Scotland have."