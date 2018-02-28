Disruption as snow hits Scotland
Summary
- An amber weather warning for snow is place across large parts of Scotland
- People are being advised not to travel in the worst affected areas unless absolutely necessary
- Most schools in Scotland are closed
- Flights at Glasgow airport are affected, as are rail and bus services
Live Reporting
By Nichola Rutherford, Steven Brocklehurst and Graham Fraser
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Pictures from across Scotland's rail network
School closures continue to rise in Dumfries and Galloway
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC news website
The number of schools shut by the snow in Dumfries and Galloway is continuing to increase.
The sites affected are starting to spread westwards with more than 40 closed at the last count.
Thirty-six gritters on the roads in the north-east
Glasgow Airport temporarily closed
Glasgow Airport has been closed since early on Wednesday morning. The suspension is currently until 10.30. The airport said: "Our snow clearing teams are currently de-icing the runway in preparation of opening. Please check with your airline for specific flight information or refer to our website."
'Significant challenges' on road despite work of gritter drivers
Stein Connelly, of Transport Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland that gritter drivers worked through the night to clear the roads.
"We're seeing significant weather disruption on the network, we've got all our gritters out and ploughs working right throughout the day, right throughout the night, but we're still seeing significant challenges," he said.
He added: "The police are advising in the amber area don't travel on the roads but we're still seeing busy roads, incidents on them, cars coming off the roads, HGVs blocking and losing traction, and that stops our gritters getting out and on to the roads and keeping it clear, so the message is quite clear - avoid travel on these roads."
Not such nice weather for ducks at Caerlaverock
Snowboarding in the park
While some people have been battling the elements to get to work, others took the opportunity for a bit of fun.
It is not often you can snowboard in Glasgow's Queen's Park.
'Biggest day of snow disruption for schools for several years'
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
Every state school between Gourock and North Berwick is closed, It's the biggest day of disruption to education caused by the weather for several years.
On the mainland, only Dundee and South Ayrshire Councils have confirmed all their schools are open.
On social media, some parents have been asking why some councils could confirm closures yesterday while others waited until this morning.
While it's an unexpected day off for tens of thousands of children, closures at this point in the year are likely to cause fewer practical problems than they would have in December or January as exam prelims are out of the way.
Glasgow airport flights suspended until 10:30
Up to 10cm of snow expected by middle of night
Snow ploughs are out in Angus
Police: Avoid travelling in worst affected areas
People who live or intend to visit the parts of Scotland affected by the amber weather warning should avoid travelling on the roads, police have said.
Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Overnight we have seen the weather worsen and the Amber warning across large parts of Scotland means we are urging people to avoid travelling on the roads for the duration of the warning.
“The forecast remains for frequent and heavy snow showers in the amber warning area and already, since midnight, we have seen various minor collisions and other incidents that we have responded to with emergency services colleagues.
“This reflects the worsening driving conditions and hazardous road surfaces and people must consider if their journey is absolutely necessary. We are experiencing high levels of disruption on the roads and I would appeal to people not to put themselves and others at risk by travelling on the roads today.
“The command centre at Bilston will run for the duration of these severe weather conditions to allow us to closely coordinate with partners including Transport Scotland and the Met Office, give you regular updates on conditions and advice, and continue to be able to respond to other policing needs our communities across Scotland have."
Tricky conditions for training horses in the Borders
Stirling Castle in the snow
Schools and universities closed
The council areas which have closed all schools include:
Scottish Borders, East Lothian, Fife, Clackmannanshire, Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Lothian, Falkirk, Stirling, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.
A number of other councils including East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Highland and Dumfries and Galloway have some closures.
All Dundee and South Ayrshire schools are open as normal.
A number of universities are also closed, including Glasgow, Strathclyde, Stirling and the University of West of Scotland.
ScotRail's travel advice to customers in Strathclyde
All schools in the Scottish Borders to remain closed on Thursday
Snowman hitches a lift on the sleeper train to Edinburgh
There was no escaping the white stuff - even on the sleeper train to Edinburgh.
Mary Duffy was travelling into Scotland's capital when she spotted snow had worked its way through the gaps between carriages and doors.
Drivers in Dumfries and Galloway told to expect difficult conditions
Dozens of schools closed in the Highlands
In the Highland Council area, 69 schools are closed, mainly in Caithness and Sutherland. The closures involved more 7,300 pupils.
Find the full list here.
SPFL postpones matches due to severe weather
Transport Minister: Heed travel advice
Humza Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "What we have seen is, which is a positive, is a reduction in the number of people travelling."
Mr Yousaf said there had been a "number of issues" with HGVs and cars on the road, "particularly on higher ground".
He added: "People, I hope, are heeding the advice of not only avoiding travel, but also extra time, and planning extra time for their journey where they can."
With the amber weather warning in place for much of Scotland until 18:00 on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: "It might look OK as you open your curtains this morning if you are thinking of travelling out, but bear in mind progressively over the day the situation may get worse."
Snow causes problems on the roads in the north-east
All schools shut in the Scottish Borders
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC news website
Scottish Borders Council has shut all its 71 schools due to heavy snowfalls, a move affecting about 15,000 pupils in the region.
It said it was "likely" that they would all remain closed on Thursday as well.
In neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway, a large number of schools have also been shut in the east of the region.
Trains cancelled on West Coast main line
A spokesman for Virgin Trains on the West Coast route said: “Due to the weather, the route between Carlisle and Scotland is closed with no trains, or replacement buses, running.
"Alternative rail routes between England and Scotland are also severely disrupted.
"We will let customers know if Network Rail can reopen the route, but customers should assume there will be severe disruption for the rest of today.
"Customers who wish to postpone their journeys and travel tomorrow can do so – tickets will be valid. Alternatively, if customers would prefer to cancel their journey, refunds will be given without any fee being charged.”
Schools closed and travel disruption
Most schools across Scotland have been forced to close as the country has been swept by snow.
Glasgow Airport flights are affected, so too are Scotland's bus and rail networks.
Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said it was a "difficult day".
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "What we have seen is, which is a positive, is a reduction in the number of people travelling."