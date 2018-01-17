Heavy snowfall causes disruption
Summary
- Met Office issues amber warning for snow
- Amber alert drivers told to avoid all but essential travel
- Hundreds of drivers spend the night stranded on the M74
- Transport Minister apologises to stranded drivers
- All schools in the Scottish Borders shut
- Schools in Highlands, Perthshire and Lanarkshire shut
Live Reporting
By Jo Perry, Sandy Murray and Giancarlo Rinaldi
All times stated are UK
Satellite image from University of Dundee shows almost half of the British Isles covered in snow and cloud
The image shows Scotland, Ireland and Wales covered in snow and clouds, with snow coverage visible across central Scotland including Fife, Perthshire and the Highlands.
WATCH: Police stage 4 warning for drivers affected by amber weather warning
Police warn that HGV drivers may be asked to park if weather conditions deteriorate over the next 12 hours
Police Scotland said that congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency, recovery or winter maintenance vehicles from providing essential assistance or from clearing roads.
Drivers of HGVs should drive with extreme caution and be aware that you may be requested to park at a suitable position by the police.
Head of Road Policing, Ch Supt Stewart Carle, said: "Weather conditions over the last few days have been extremely challenging, and this forecast of even more extreme conditions over the next day or so in these areas mean that we have to advise drivers to avoid travelling, and if they do, to expect severe delays of several hours or more.
"We urge people to think very seriously as to whether their journey is really necessary and is worth the risk, and if they decide they really have to travel, to be fully prepared to be self resilient. If you need medication for example, ensure you have it with you."
Drivers in Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire...should avoid travel after 21:00
Police Scotland travel warning
Police Scotland is advising drivers in much of the southern and central belt areas to avoid travelling on the roads tonight, following a warning by the Met Office of severe weather between 21:00 tonight and 05:00 tomorrow.
The areas affected are: Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, North Lanarkshire, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
The Stage Four AMBER warning has been issued as a result of severe snow showers forecasted for these areas overnight and Police Scotland advises that if you do travel, you are likely to experience severe delays of several hours or more.
Possible disruption to ferry services
Council says all schools in East Ayrshire will be closed on Thursday
East Ayrshire Council
M74 clear of queuing traffic ahead of predicted further snow fall
Humza Yousaf: People in areas covered by amber warning should avoid travel between 21:00 and 05:00 on Thursday
Scotland's transport minister
Prelim exams due to take place on Thursday are postponed by North Lanarkshire Council
Rare 'snow roller' phenomenon spotted in South Lanarkshire
From BBC Weather
People in areas affected by amber alert should avoid all but essential travel, says Humza Yousaf
Police Scotland is to upgrade its travel warning to advise that people in all areas affected by the Met Office's latest amber alert should avoid all but essential travel.
Most of the South of Scotland is affected by this from 21:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday.
The advice was announced by Transport Minister Humza Yousaf at Holyrood, who also apologised to the drivers stranded in the snow on the M74 last night.
Police Scotland to upgrade travel guidance for areas covered by amber weather warning
BBC Scotland political reporter
Transport minister says "everything possible" will be done to ensure resources are in strategic locations
Humza Yousaf says the weather was "extremely challenging" and had not been seen in Scotland in a number of years.
162 gritters were deployed last night, he says.
He commits to doing everything possible to ensure resources are in strategic locations over the next day given the latest amber warning.
An appeal to drivers to heed the warning is also made.
Labour MSP Colin Smith highlights several councils have already overspent on their winter budgets and asks about cuts.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf repeats apology to stranded drivers after urgent question at Holyrood
Labour MSP Colin Smyth asks the Scottish government what its response is to reports that hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on the M74.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf says the majority of the trunk road network was moving, but clearly there were "issues on the M74".
Picture update: Snow continues to cause disruption across the country
Forecasters have issued a fresh warning of persistent heavy snow for southern Scotland and north east England.
A Met Office amber "be prepared" alert is now in place from 21:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday.
Update: More than 200 schools and nurseries across Scotland shut due to snow
In the Highlands - 15,000 children affected after 17 secondary schools, 75 primary schools, 54 nurseries and two special schools closed. More info here.
Dumfries and Galloway - about 4,000 pupils at 26 schools in Dumfries and Galloway have the day off. More detail here.
All Borders schools are closed today and tomorrow.More info here.
Nearly 30 schools and nurseries are closed in South Lanarkshire.Full list here.
School closures also affecting East Ayrshire,Stirling,Falkirkand Perth and Kinross.
Latest update on school closures in South Lanarkshire
Latest road condition and school closure situation in the Highlands
Urgent question at Holyrood about drivers stranded on M74 overnight
Labour MSP Colin Smyth will ask an urgent parliamentary question about the hundreds of drivers stranded overnight on the M74 due to the snow.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will update the parliament on the disuption caused by the weather.
You can watch the questions and update with Holyrood Live from 2pm.
School closure decision for the Scottish Borders explained
Scottish Borders Council Chief Executive Tracey Logan has outlined the reasons behind the decision to shut all schools in the region again on Thursday.
She said that from an amber warning it appeared "only the very extreme eastern coastal areas" would escape significant snowfalls.
"While some areas of Berwickshire should avoid the worst of the weather we cannot guarantee safe access to all the schools in this area on Thursday morning, or staff availability when such heavy and widespread snow is expected," she said.
"As a result we’ve taken the decision now to close all schools tomorrow."
More snow showers expected through the afternoon
Dumfries and Galloway police issue fresh travel plea
Police in Dumfries and Galloway have said they expect resources to be at "full stretch" again overnight with another snow warning in place.
"An amber warning carries the advice of 'be prepared', and as such I would ask members of the travelling public to first of all ask themselves the question about the necessity of their journey, and if they do need to travel, then please be prepared," said Supt Graeme Galloway.
"Carry an emergency kit, which should include, a torch and spare batteries, warm clothing and blankets, a pair of boots, first aid kit, food and a warm drink, and make sure that mobile phones are fully charged.
"I would also urge people travelling through our region to check ahead with weather forecasts and also to check ahead if their proposed travel route is clear.
"The Met Office weather warning system is designed to alert the public to forthcoming weather events and I would ask that the public pay heed to these warnings, so they are not caught out."
All schools in the Scottish Borders to be shut again tomorrow due to amber warning
Scottish Power warns about potential impact to its network as result of further snowfall
SP energy Networks
WATCH: The moment a lorry ploughs into a car on a snowy street in Airdrie
Your pictures of snow across Scotland
What does an amber weather warning mean for me?
Traffic Scotland
Scottish Borders Police: A1 now open in both directions at Lamberton
Further snow showers sweeping across the country
Met Office
Met Office issues amber alert for snow for south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde
Met Office
A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and early Thursday.
A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to develop. 3-8 cm of fresh snow is likely to accumulate widely with up to 20 cm over high ground.
The Met Office said travel delays were likely with the risk that some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
Lorries still abandoned by side of A74
From Aileen Clarke
Conditions remain 'very challenging' on M74, say police
Transport Scotland said the M74 was now open in both directions, but that conditions remain challenging after a "very difficult night".
Agencies are now working to keep the traffic moving.
Ch Supt Stewart Carle told BBCGood Morning Scotland: "The gritters are out, they are continually putting down more grit and ploughing.
"They are using heavy rescue vehicles to give jack-knifed lorries a tow to get them straightened up again.
"This will be a slow process and if the weather looks like it's going to turn again please listen in, we may give a message to say avoid travel on the M74."
Latest on school closures from South Lanarkshire Council
Scottish Borders Police: A701 stretch now 'passable with care'
No go for golfers in the Borders
BBC Scotland correspondent feels the effects of M74 disruption
Traffic Scotland say 'improving picture' on M74 with traffic moving along the route
Traffic Scotland
A701 north of Moffat to stay 'closed all morning'
The A701 north of Moffat is to remain closed all morning.
Treatment and ploughing has been carried out by both Dumfries and Galloway Council and Scottish Borders Council.
However, the wind is blowing ploughed snow back onto the road surface.
More Dumfries and Galloway schools close for the day
Tundergarth Primary near Lockerbie and Carrutherstown Primary are the latest schools to join the closure list in Dumfries and Galloway.
There are now 25 shut across the region.