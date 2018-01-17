Heavy snowfall causes disruption

Police Scotland said that congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency, recovery or winter maintenance vehicles from providing essential assistance or from clearing roads.

Drivers of HGVs should drive with extreme caution and be aware that you may be requested to park at a suitable position by the police.

PA

Head of Road Policing, Ch Supt Stewart Carle, said: "Weather conditions over the last few days have been extremely challenging, and this forecast of even more extreme conditions over the next day or so in these areas mean that we have to advise drivers to avoid travelling, and if they do, to expect severe delays of several hours or more.

"We urge people to think very seriously as to whether their journey is really necessary and is worth the risk, and if they decide they really have to travel, to be fully prepared to be self resilient. If you need medication for example, ensure you have it with you."