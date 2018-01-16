Live: Heavy snowfall across Scotland

Many children are enjoying a "snow day" after dozens of headteachers decided to close their schools this morning, following heavy snowfall overnight.

The Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway are the worst affected regions, but there are also a small number of closures in the East Ayrshire and Stirling Council areas.

However, even those pupils who made it to the classroom made sure they enjoyed the snow while they could, as these photos show....

