Live: Heavy snowfall across Scotland
Summary
- Met Office issues amber warning for snow from 15:00
- Heavy snowfall overnight and through the morning causes transport disruption
- Thousands of children enjoy a "snow day" as schools across the country close
- Forecasters predict the big chill will last until at least Friday
Live Reporting
By Nichola Rutherford and Giancarlo Rinaldi
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fife Police: 'Please only travel if absolutely necessary'
Weather forces exams to be rescheduled
Thousands of children enjoy a day off school
Many children are enjoying a "snow day" after dozens of headteachers decided to close their schools this morning, following heavy snowfall overnight.
The Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway are the worst affected regions, but there are also a small number of closures in the East Ayrshire and Stirling Council areas.
However, even those pupils who made it to the classroom made sure they enjoyed the snow while they could, as these photos show....
Wintry weather to last the rest of the week
The big chill looks set to last until at least Friday, according to the latest weather warning issued by the Met Office.
Heavy snow showers are likely to fall over large swathes of the country on Thursday and Friday, causing travel delays and public transport cancellations.
The official forecasters have extended their yellow weather warning for snow and ice until 23:55 on Friday.
Heavy snowfall overnight across Scotland
The upgraded weather warning follows heavy snowfall across much of the country overnight.
It has led to disruption on the roads, with lorries jackknifing on the A9 and the M74.
Motorists travelling from Glasgow to Edinburgh have been asked to avoid the M8 as the wintry conditions have led to lengthy delays.
Tricky driving conditions also led to a series of minor accidents across the road network.
Met Office issues amber weather warning for snow
Official forecasters warn that large parts of Scotland will experience heavy and frequent snow showers from 15:00 on Tuesday.
They have upgraded their weather warning to amber for Central, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, south-west Scotland and Lothian and the Borders.
Up to 25cm of snow is expected on high ground, while up to 10cm will typically fall at lower levels.
They warned that showers may also be accompanied by hail and lightning at times, while strong winds could cause blizzard conditions and drifting.