MEPs voting in Strasbourg

MEPs approve new EU tariff powers

You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Summary

  1. New EU tariff powers approved during voting session
  2. Earlier: Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel makes speech on future of EU
  3. Outgoing Colombian President thanks EU for peace process support in speech
  4. Afternoon sitting: Debate on practice of offering 'golden visas' to investors
  5. MEPs also debate report into manipulation of milometers in used cars

Live Reporting

By Paul Seddon

All times stated are UK

Goodnight

That's the debate on promoting women's rights outside the EU finished.

Finally tonight MEPs will discuss reports on the EU’s youth strategy and efficiency standards for certain electrical products.

However that's where we leave our live coverage for this evening.

MEPs will be back tomorrow for the final day of this week's plenary sitting. The day will start at 08.00 BST with a debate on the use of zero-hours contracts.

MEPs debate report on women's rights

Next up MEPs are debating an advisory report from two committees about ways to improve women’s rights internationally through EU external policy.

It urges the EU to encourage more women to take part in its military and civil crisis management missions.

It also calls for a dedicated line in the EU budget on gender equality.

MEPs debate cut in EU's Turkey accession funds

MEPs are now debating EU funds to Turkey designed to help support its accession to the bloc.

Turkey's EU accession talks began in 2005 but talks have been stalled for years.

In 2016 the European Parliament called for membership talks to be suspended following the Turkish government's crackdown following a coup attempt in July that year.

A recent review of accession funding recommended that Turkey’s funding is cut.

Five Star MEP: 'Easier and easier' for firms to move

Debate on Embraco factory closure

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Independent Spanish MEP Enrique Calvet Chambon, who sits in the liberal ALDE group, says the move shows the "benefits of European mobility".

It will lead to jobs being created in a region of one of the EU's poorer states, he says.

However Italian Five Star MEP Tiziana Baghin says it is becoming "easier and easier" for companies to relocate operations.

She calls for investment for new jobs for those who lose their positions as a result of relocations.

Embraco factory closure discussed by MEPs

MEPs have now been joined by Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete to discuss the announcement by a manufacturer that it will relocate production from Italy to Slovakia.

Embraco announced in January it will close down a factory in Turin, leading to the loss of around 500 jobs.

The relocation became part of the recent Italian election campaigns.

Italy's outgoing industry minister has said EU economic aid paid out to countries such as Slovakia means they could unfairly offer lower operating costs.

'Not the right time' for changes - Commissioner

Debate on EU rules for cross-border divorce

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Andrus Ansip
EBS

Representing the Commission, Digital Single Market Commissioner Andrus Ansip says a public consultation before the 2016 update did not provide "sufficient evidence" to justify extending the scope of the regulation to registered partners.

Now is "not the right time to change these rules", he tells MEPs.

MEPs debate EU rules on cross-border divorce

MEPs are now debating whether EU rules relating to cross-border divorce cases should be extended to cover registered partnerships.

Current EU legislation determining which country is responsible for dealing with divorce and adoption cases dates from 2003.

Members of the legal affairs committee have tabled a question asking why the European Commission did not include partnerships in 2016 update of the law.

Doing so may expose people in registered partnerships to “legal uncertainty”, they say.

Commission will introduce new measures 'if necessary'

Debate on milometer fraud

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Violeta Bulc
EBS

Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc tells MEPs that the Commission will monitor the effect of the new EU law on milometer manipulation, which has been in force for ten days.

The Commission will have to complete an impact assessment on the new regulations by 2020, she adds.

The Commission will introduce new measures "if we find that they are necessary", she says - whilst its roadworthiness committee will promote greater sharing of readings.

UKIP MEP calls for larger fraud fines

Debate on milometer fraud

European Parliament

Strasbourg

UKIP's Jill Seymour says that if it is true that milometers are tampered in around 30% of cars crossing borders, the fraud is a "massive problem".

A database of all milometer readings in Europe would be helpful, she says - but she questions how this would be maintained.

Instead there should be "strong and effective enforcement of existing rules" backed up with larger fines, she adds.

MEP: Milometer fraud 'costs billions'

Debate on milometer fraud

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Mark Demesmaeker
EBS

Flemish nationalist Mark Demesmaeker says milometer fraud is a "scourge" for the used car market.

The fraud "costs billions" and undermines consumer rights, he says.

French Liberal Dominique Riquet says the EU should require milometer tests during safety inspections.

MEPs debate report on milometer fraud

Row of cars
Getty Images

MEPs are now debating an advisory report drafted by the transport committee on the manipulation of milometers in used cars.

Tampering with a milometer, known as ‘car clocking’, can make the mileage appear lower than it actually is.

A new EU law coming into effect this month will make mileage fraud a punishable offence, and require meter tests to be carried out at regular safety inspections.

The report recommends that penalties for fraud should be standardised across the EU, and that mileage recordings should be more extensively shared among national authorities.

Commissioner: Voluntary scheme 'has reached its limits'

Debate on overhaul of EU disaster response tools

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Christos Stylianides
EBS

Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides says there is "no time to lose" when it comes to reforming the response programme, with new disasters "just around the corner".

Climate change is making the challenge more difficult and unpredictable, he adds.

National authorities have "achieved a lot" under the current system but it has "reached its limits", he says.

He tells MEPs that the forest fires in Portugal last year show that relying on adequate voluntary assistance after a disaster is "sometimes impossible".

MEPs debate update to EU disaster response team

Forest fire damage in Portugal
Reuters
The overhaul was prompted by forest fires in Portugal last year

MEPs are now debating proposals to overhaul the EU’s system for co-ordinating emergency responses to natural disasters such as forest fires.

The European Commission wants to create EU assets that it could deploy when a member state requests assistance.

The current system relies on a voluntary system where resources are offered by national authorities.

MEPs will vote tomorrow to set out their initial view on the proposed system ahead of negotiations with national ministers.

Sitting resumes after alarm

European Parliament

Strasbourg

The sitting resumes following the postponement.

The first MEP to speak after the delay, Luxembourg Christian democrat Frank Engel, jokes that it must have been his "incendiary remarks" on investor visas that set the fire alarm off.

Chamber 'evacuated after fire alarm'

EU reporter tweets:

View more on twitter

'Selling England by the pound'

Debate on 'golden visa' schemes

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Ray Finch
EBS

UKIP's Ray Finch says that all applicants for citizenship should be treated "equally and fairly", and someone's wealth should "never been part of our equation".

He criticises the UK scheme as "selling England by the pound".

However Alfred Sant, from Malta's ruling Labour party, defends the Maltese scheme - which he says includes an "extremely rigorous" vetting procedure.

Such programmes are a way for smaller countries to attract investment which in a globalised world often heads towards larger economies, he adds.

Dutch MEP calls for EU screening standards

Debate on 'golden visa' schemes

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Sophia in't Veld
EBS

Dutch Liberal Sophia in't Veld calls the schemes a "big scam" which can constitute "state facilitated corruption and money laundering".

She dismisses the argument that the programmes are purely a matter for national governments, calling it "simply not good enough".

She says the security screening for such schemes is a "weak spot" and calls for EU legislation to set common standards.

German Green Sven Giegold is also critical - he says citizenship is something that should be earned and not purchased.

Commissioner: EU executive has no power to investigate fraud

Debate on 'golden visa' schemes

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Violeta Bulc
EBS

Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc says the EU takes the safeguarding of the "essence" of EU citizenship seriously.

It is up to national governments to determine their citizenship schemes but these must adhere to EU legislation, she says.

Schemes should respect the principle of "sincere co-operation" with other member states, she adds.

It is up to national authorities to investigate allegations of fraud, she says - noting that the Commission has no powers in this area, apart from cases involving EU spending.

MEPs debate 'golden visa' programmes

Office of the Prime Minister of Malta
Reuters
Malta has offered passports to hundreds of non-EU nationals

Hello and welcome back to coverage of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

First up this afternoon, MEPs will be debating the practice of offering citizenship or residence rights to non-EU nationals who buy property or make investments.

At least half of EU countries offer variations of such “golden visas” - critics say they are unfair, secretive and potentially facilitate corruption and crime.

The European Parliament has previously expressed concern about the practice. The European Commission is due to publish a report on the matter later this year.

Votes end

That’s the voting session finished. MEPs will now have the chance to make short speeches to explain how they voted.

After a break the sitting will resume at 14.00 BST, when MEPs will debate the practice of some EU states of offering citizenship to wealthy investors.

MEPs criticise border checks within Schengen zone

Voting session

French Gendarme
Reuters

MEPs also give their approval to a report from the civil liberties committee criticising border checks within the passport-free Schengen area.

The report claims internal checks established in the wake of the migration crisis in 2015 have had “crippling” economic effects and undermined trust in the EU.

It also takes the view that “many” of the extensions granted to member states enforcing checks are not in line with existing EU rules.

MEPs call for EU to assist in Libya elections

Voting session

MEPs pass a non-binding motion which calls on the EU to back UN efforts to hold elections in Libya by the end of this year.

It comes after rival factions in the country agreed yesterday to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on 10 December.

The four groups, meeting in the French capital, Paris, also agreed to adopt the necessary laws by mid-September.

The motion says the EU should provide technical support for the electoral process, with funding linked to election law that complies with international standards.

The approve amendments calling for elections to only take place once a new constitution has been adopted.

MEPs criticise size of next EU multi-year budget

Voting session

Euro notes
Getty Creative Stock

MEPs approve a motion criticising the size of a draft long-term EU budget proposed by the European Commission earlier this month.

The non-binding text says the €1.27tn plan for 2021 to 2027 represents a lower share of the EU’s total gross national income than the current budget in real terms.

It also criticises proposed cuts to farm subsidies and cohesion funds.

The motion adopted today is the first official reaction by the assembly to the plan, which will only be agreed after lengthy negotiations.

The European Parliament must sign off the final budget, along with all EU leaders.

New EU tariffs rules approved

Voting session

Chinese steel
AFP
Chinese steel has become a particular target for EU investigations

Final approval is given to proposals to revise the EU’s powers to slap extra tariffs on imports judged to be unfairly subsidised by governments outside the bloc.

The rule change will increase the ability of the EU to impose higher tariffs in certain circumstance by waiving the so-called lesser duty rule.

An informal deal on the changes was reached last December following years of stalled negotiations.

The required majority of EU states are in favour, but the UK and Sweden voted against the changes.

Extra tariffs on such imports are allowed under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules if the countries imposing them can show they are justified.

MEPs approve EU reconstruction funds

Voting session

First up MEPs approve €104m in EU funds to support reconstruction efforts after natural disasters in Greece, Spain, France and Portugal, including:

  • €50m for Portugal following forest fires last year in the Centro region
  • €3.2m for Spain to repair damage in its region of Galicia
  • €49m for France after hurricanes Irma and Maria in Saint Martin and Guadeloupe
  • €1.3m for Greece following the Lesbos earthquakes in June last year

Votes to begin soon

That’s the speech by outgoing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos finished – MEPs are now taking their seats for today’s voting session.

Colombian President thanks EU for peace deal support

Address from the President of Colombia

European Parliament

Strasbourg

President Santos
EBS

President Santos begins with an overview of the first round of Colombia's presidential election, which took place earlier this week.

Without the threat of violence from the Farc, the election saw a record turnout and a campaign focused more on policy issues, he tells MEPs.

He thanks the EU for its "ever-present support" for the peace process in his country, and its commitment to post-conflict reconstruction.

Colombia, he says, is now working to become completely free of landmines by 2021. The peace deal is the "beginning of a long journey", he adds.

MEPs to hear speech from Colombian President

That’s the debate with Xavier Bettel finished. After a short break, MEPs will hear a speech from outgoing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Mr Santos is due to step down in August following presidential election rounds in May and June.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 after his government reached a peace deal with the Marxist Farc rebel group, following more than five decades of conflict.

He has spoken of his desire to reach a deal with another guerrilla group, the ELN.

The EU is trying to assist the peacebuilding process by funding development projects in rural areas.

Bettel calls for reforms before Schengen expansion

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Xavier Bettel
EBS

In a final intervention, Xavier Bettel says he is supportive of allowing more countries to join the passport-free Schengen area.

However he says this must be accompanied about "prior conditions", such as reform of EU asylum rules, that would improve how Schengen works.

On Brexit, he says he does not want the UK to be punished but that to allow "cherry-picking" would undermine the need to respect common rules within the rest of the EU.

Portuguese MEP: Luxembourg 'delaying' VAT changes

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Ana Gomes
EBS

Portuguese Socialist Ana Gomes accuses Luxembourg of attempting to block moves for a common system for calculating where in the EU multinational firms should have to pay tax on their profits.

She also says the country has been "delaying" proposed changes to pan-EU VAT law.

MEP: EU must enjoy trust of citizens

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Ruza Tomasic
EBS

Croatian conservative Ruza Tomasic accuses EU officials of "openly" advocating not respecting the wishes of Italian voters.

The EU's institutions however will not exist without the trust of EU citizens, she says.

Cypriot centre-left MEP Costas Mavrides asks Xavier Bettel what the EU should do about Turkish "interference" in energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

Turkey has previously sent warships to the region, blocking foreign companies from drilling for gas.

Bettel: Voters 'must be respected'

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Xavier Bettel
EBS

Speeches from representatives of the political groups finish, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel gets a first chance to respond.

He begins with a plea to "respect" voters, noting that not to do so would be a "mistake" that will "push them even further away".

He defends Luxembourg from the accusations that it is a tax haven, noting it is "no longer on any blacklist of any international organisation" and transparency rules have been implemented.

He adds that he does not want the companies of the future to base themselves in the United States, Asia or a post-Brexit UK because taxes in Europe are too high.

Luxembourg is "not against" a tax on financial transactions, he says, but adds this should be done at an international level so the EU does not "penalise" itself.

Five Star MEP: Eurozone 'a failure'

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Laura Agea
EBS

Italy's Laura Agea, from the Five Star movement, says her party does not want to destroy either the EU or the euro.

However she says the current eurozone is a "failure" constructed by the European Commission.

She calls the current trade surpluses in Germany and the Netherlands "unacceptable" and calls for eurozone bonds and fiscal transfers.

The voters of Italy have so far been thwarted in their desire for a "government of change" but this will come, she says.

Verhofstadt: Don't blame Italy situation on the euro

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Guy Verhofstadt
EBS

Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the assembly's liberal group, says that the current crisis in Italy should not be blamed on the euro.

The country suffered economic and political crises before it adopted the single currency, he adds.

Instead he blames the current situation on the "incomplete" nature of the monetary union and a lack of reforms in the country.

He says previously the country would have been able to devalue its currency to "avoid" reforms but that this would not be desirable for ordinary savers who "pay the price".

MEP blames 'too much Europe' for Brexit

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Hans-Olaf Henkel
EBS

German Eurosceptic Hans-Olaf Henkel also picks up on the situation in Italy, which he says has suffered from "one size fits all" policies.

Whilst Italian businesses complain that the euro is too strong, industries in Germany are likely to complain that it is too weak, he adds.

He also says that the 2016 Brexit vote was "indirectly" the result of "too much Europe".

German MEP backs 'price tag' for rule of law breaches

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Manfred Weber
EBS

German Christian democrat MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group, says there should be a "price tag" for not abiding by EU rule of law standards.

A mechanism to link observance to the the rule of law with certain funds was included in the European Commission's draft for the EU's next multi-year budget.

For the centre-left S&D group, Portuguese Socialist Maria João Rodrigues says the situation in Italy shows the fragility of the eurozone's current rules.

She calls for a "real" banking union - the name given to a set of common rules to improve the stability of the eurozone's banking system.

Juncker: EU should decide external policy by majority

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Jean-Claude Juncker
EBS

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker thanks Mr Bettel for the "enthusiasm" he has displayed for the Commission's policies.

He says populism is "rampant" in Europe, although says it is "containable" in Luxembourg where the people are "by and large wise".

He defends plans for a tax on digital firms at the EU level, which he says is about introducing tax "fairness" rather than raising taxes.

He calls for EU external policy to be decided by qualified majority rather than the current unanimity, which he says makes the EU look "ridiculous" when disagreements prohibit action.

He does not doubt that Luxembourg would back the change, he adds.

Bettel critical of 'flexible solidarity'

Guardian Brussels correspondent tweets:

View more on twitter

Luxembourg PM backs transnational lists

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Mr Bettel moves to institutional matters and the controversial 'Spitzenkandidat' process for deciding the president of the EU Commission.

Under the convention, the job is awarded to the candidate selected by the political group which wins the most seats in European Parliament elections - due next year.

The group candidates, he says to some applause, should also head the party lists for a constituency of transnational MEPs in the assembly.

The European Parliament backs the 'Spitzenkandidat' process but ruled out introducing pan-EU seats at a vote earlier this year.

Bettel: We do not favour pooling sovereign debt

Debate on the future of Europe

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Xavier Bettel
EBS

Mr Bettel continues that, with growth having returned to all EU countries, the "time is right" to strengthen the eurozone and single market.

He also calls for the single market to be strengthened with regards to the sale of digital goods, and calls for more investment in innovation.

He says Luxembourg is aware of the need to promote the general interests of the eurozone but notes he is not in favour of the "communitarisation" of sovereign debts.

He also says the proposals for the next long-term EU budget tabled by the European Commission earlier this month are a "good basis" for negotiations.

