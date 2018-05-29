MEPs revise rules for temporary workers

That's the debate on new EU trade defence powers finished - the final vote on the revision will take place tomorrow.

Lastly tonight, MEPs will debate a report from the international trade committee on EU trade policy.

It calls on the EU to adapt its trade policy to account for the “gradual withdrawal on the trade front” of the United States.

That's where we leave our live coverage for this evening.

MEPs will be back tomorrow from 08.00 BST, when they will hear a speech from Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.