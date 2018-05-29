MEPs revise rules for temporary workers
Summary
- MEPs debate a draft of next long-term EU budget outlined earlier this month
- New pay rules approved for people posted to work in another EU state
- MEPs debate violence in Nicaragua and at the Gaza-Israel border
- They also discuss US threat to impose additional tariffs on EU steel
- Trade commissioner says she expects 'some sort of cap' on EU imports
- Debate on report critical of border controls within Schengen zone
That's the debate on new EU trade defence powers finished - the final vote on the revision will take place tomorrow.
Lastly tonight, MEPs will debate a report from the international trade committee on EU trade policy.
It calls on the EU to adapt its trade policy to account for the “gradual withdrawal on the trade front” of the United States.
MEPs will be back tomorrow from 08.00 BST, when they will hear a speech from Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
Background: New trade defence rules
Debate on new EU tariff powers
At the moment, the EU systematically uses the so-called ‘lesser duty rule’ to calculate extra tariffs on unfairly subsidised imported products.
Under this convention, additional duties are routinely set at a lower level than the ‘dumping margin’ – the difference between the price of a product sold at home and abroad.
The European Commission wants to waive this rule in certain cases, bringing the EU in line with other major economies such as China and the USA.
MEPs are broadly in favour, and last month the required majority of EU governments agreed extra circumstances in which the rule can be waived.
MEP: Update to trade defence powers 'way overdue'
Debate on new EU tariff powers
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Swedish centre-right MEP Christofer Fjellner, who has been the European Parliament's negotiator on the legislation, says a final vote has been a long time coming.
He points out that the legislation was initially put forward by the EU's former trade commissioner Karel De Gucht.
It represents the "first big reform" of the EU's trade defence tools in 25 years and an update is "way, way overdue", he says.
He calls for the European Commission to always bear in mind the "overall interest" of the EU economy when applying the new rules, and to never use if for "protectionism".
MEPs debate revision of EU trade defence powers
MEPs are now debating proposals to revise the EU’s powers to put extra tariffs on imports that have been judged to have been unfairly subsidised.
The rule change will broaden the circumstances in which the EU could put higher tariffs on such goods by not applying the so-called lesser duty rule.
A deal on the revision was reached last December following years of stalled negotiations since it was first proposed back in 2013. It will be put to a final vote tomorrow.
The required majority of EU countries are now in favour but the UK and Sweden both voted against it, whilst Ireland abstained.
MEPs discuss report on victims' rights
MEPs are now debating a report drafted by two committees into a 2012 EU law that seeks to establish minimum standards for protection for crime victims, also to be voted on tomorrow.
It covers areas such as the right to make formal complaints, interpretation and translation rights, and access to victim support services.
The European Commission has previously said some countries have not properly implemented the law and launched infringement actions against them.
The committees’ report says only 23 EU states had properly put the law into effect, with a number of them “only partially compliant”.
It also repeats a call MEPs for all EU countries to make stalking a specific criminal offence – at the moment, this is not the case in seven member states.
Bulgaria and Romanian 'would make Schengen stronger' - MEP
Debate on report on Schengen area
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Bulgarian Liberal MEP Filiz Hyusmenova calls for Bulgaria and Romania to be allowed to join the Schengen zone.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has previously called on leaders to allow the two EU countries to be allowed to join.
The Schengen area "would be stronger" if the two countries were part of it, she says.
Danish MEP: Border controls should continue
Debate on report on Schengen area
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Anders Primdahl Vistisen, from the right-wing Danish People's Party, says states should continue to impose controls.
The Schengen agreement has failed to stop the movement of terrorists and people in Europe have lost faith in the agreement, he says.
The EU should not have abolished internal controls without first developing a "robust system" for controlling the external border, he adds.
However French Socialist Sylvie Guillaume says some EU states have been "flouting the rules" by extending temporary border checks beyond the normal duration.
MEP: EU states turning Schengen into 'scapegoat'
Debate on report on Schengen area
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Centre-right Portuguese MEP Carlos Coelho, who drafted the report, accuses some EU states of making the Schengen agreement a "scapegoat" for wider problems.
"Schengen has been blamed for things is has not caused", he says.
MEPs debate report criticising Schengen border checks
MEPs are now debating a report from the civil liberties committee on the functioning of the passport-free Schengen area, which will be voted on tomorrow.
The report claims internal border checks established in the wake of the migration crisis have had “crippling” economic effects and undermined trust in the EU.
It also takes the view that “many” of the extensions granted to member states enforcing checks are not in line with existing EU rules.
It also criticises a proposed update of Schengen zone rules put forward by the EU Commission for allowing governments alone to determine risks to their security.
The re-introduction of border controls, it says, should be “taken carefully in order not to inflict irreversible damage on the basic idea of free movement”.
Commissioner: EU should support Libya elections
Debate on EU support for elections in Libya
European Parliament
Strasbourg
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says the EU should support the UN plan to have elections held in Libya.
The country is in need of a "legitimate framework", as well as reconciliation and strong institutions, she says. Adopting a constitution before elections is "essential", she adds.
The European Commission is working with Libyan authorities to unite security forces ahead of any poll, she tells MEPs.
The EU sees "commitment" on working towards the respect for human rights, she says, but admits there is "a long way to go" in this area.
MEPs debate report on EU support for Libya elections
MEPs are now debating a non-binding motion drafted by the foreign affairs committee which calls on the EU to back efforts to hold elections in Libya by the end of this year.
It comes following news earlier today that rival Libyan factions have agreed to hold elections in December. Under the agreement, electoral laws will be decided by September 16.
The draft motion says the EU should provide technical support for the electoral process, with funding linked to election law that complies with international standards.
At least 12 people were killed and several injured in an attack on the country's electoral commission headquarters by the Islamic State group earlier this month.
National security reasoning for tariffs 'illegitimate' - Dutch MEP
Debate on EU-US trade dispute
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Dutch Liberal Marietje Schaake takes aim at President Trump's stated reason for imposing the tariffs - that of protecting national security.
This explanation, she says, is "illegitimate".
UKIP's Patrick O'Flynn says the EU cannot expect to "claim the high ground" over tariffs.
The EU's customs union, he says, is "built on the ideology of barriers to trade".
German MEP: EU should not 'beg' for exemption
Debate on EU-US trade dispute
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Left-wing German MEP Helmut Scholz says the EU should not "play along" with Trump's threat by "begging" for its own exemption from tariffs.
President Trump's move breaks trade laws and the rules-based trading system "cannot be further hollowed out", he says.
Czech conservative Evzen Tosenovsky urges the EU not to take immediate counter-measures if tariffs come into effect after Friday.
It should focus instead on protected the EU market from steel from non-EU countries affected by the tariffs that is redirected, he says.
Commissioner: 'Some sort of cap' on EU exports expected
Debate on EU-US trade dispute
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom tells MEPs that the EU is concerned about unilateral trade measures taken by the US, which she says "undermine" the multilateral trading system.
She tells MEPs that even if the US does not decide to follow through with current measures on Friday, she expects "some sort of cap" on EU exports.
The question is whether this will be a "hard" US cap on total imports from Europe or a "soft" cap above which additional tariffs will be imposed, she says.
The EU's future action will depend on the precise nature of the US measures, she says. The EU is "ready to launch" a settlement case at the World Trade Organisation, she adds.
The best outcome would be for no additional tariffs or caps, she says, but adds: "realistically I don't think we can hope for that".
MEPs to hear update on EU-US trade dispute
MEPs have now been joined by EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom to debate the EU's continuing trade dispute with the United States.
President Trump is due to decide by the end of this week whether to follow through on his threat to slap new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Europe.
The EU has so far won a series of temporary reprieves from the new tariffs but has prepared counter-measures in case tariffs are imposed.
The retaliatory tariffs on US goods could include higher import duties on bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries, orange juice, steel, and industrial products.
MEP condemns 'brutal' action against protesters
Debate on crisis in Nicaragua
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock says the protests in Nicaragua has become a "vicious cycle" of "brutal" crackdowns fueling even more anti-government sentiment.
However he says he welcomes the government's decision to allow an inter-American human rights commission to visit the country.
Police should show restraint, he adds - but notes that "does not seem to be the case recently".
Estonian centre-right MEP Tunne Kelam calls for an independent international investigation into the violence.
EU 'ready to step up' in Nicaragua - Commissioner
Debate on crisis in Nicaragua
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides says the EU has already condemned violence in Nicaragua and that the police should act with "maximum restraint".
However he also says that protesters perpetrating violence should also be "brought to justice".
The EU is "engaged" in Nicaragua and is a "parter" for mediation.
The bloc is ready to "step up" its engagement in the country if called upon to broker talks, he says.
MEPs debate crisis in Nicaragua
MEPs are now debating violence during protests in the Central American nation of Nicaragua.
The country has been embroiled in political unrest for more than a month, during which more than 70 people have died.
Protests over social welfare cuts have evolved into violent clashes involving thousands of people.
Nicaragua's congress has set up a commission to look into the deaths of the protesters, mostly students, who died during recent violent demonstrations.
Why is the US Embassy move so controversial?
The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem is not recognised internationally and, according to the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.
Israel has occupied East Jerusalem since the 1967 Middle East war. It effectively annexed the sector, though this was not recognised by any countries until Mr Trump's declaration last December.
Various countries once had embassies based in Jerusalem but many moved after Israel passed a law in 1980 formally making Jerusalem its capital.
Commissioner calls for 'independent' investigation
Debate on violence at Israel-Gaza border
European Parliament
Strasbourg
EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn says Israel has the right to defend its borders but that that the use of force must be proportionate.
He adds that the EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has already called on Israel to avoid the use of live fire against unarmed protesters unless there is a threat to life.
He says there should be an "independent and transparent" investigation into events at the border. Protests should be peaceful and not "exploited for other means", he adds.
The status of Jerusalem "can only be resolved in negotiations", he says - adding that this EU position has been communicated to the United States.
What happened at the border?
Debate on violence at Israel-Gaza border
There had been six weeks of protests at the Gaza border, dubbed the "Great March of Return" and led by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.
Hamas had always said it would step up the protests before 14 May, when Palestinians hold their annual commemoration of what they call the Nakba or Catastrophe.
Hundreds of thousands fled their homes or were displaced following the foundation of the Israeli state on 14 May 1948.
The Israeli military said 40,000 Palestinians had taken part in "violent riots" at 13 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence.
Palestinians hurled stones and incendiary devices while the Israeli military used snipers, as black smoke poured from burning tyres.
MEPs debate violence at Israel-Gaza border
The sitting will resume shortly, when MEPs will debate the recent violence at the Gaza-Israel border during protests earlier this month.
Palestinian officials said at least 52 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops on the deadliest day of violence since the 2014 Gaza war.
Israel says the protests were aimed at breaching the border and attacking Israeli communities nearby.
Palestinians had been protesting for weeks but deaths soared on the day the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem.
That’s today’s voting session finished. MEPs will now have a chance to make short speeches to explain how they voted.
The sitting will resume at 14.00 BST with a debate on the recent violence following protests at the Israel-Gaza border, and Donald Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
MEPs call for green label for financial products
Voting session
MEPs also pass an advisory report drafted by the economic affairs committee on encouraging more climate-friendly investment.
It calls on the EU to develop a “green finance mark” for financial products that meet certain environmental standards.
MEPs approve new 'posted workers' rules
Voting session
MEPs give their final approval to a revision of the EU’s rules on workers who are posted temporarily to another member state.
They reached a deal on the new rules with national ministers in March, which was debated this morning.
The new law means posted workers will be entitled to the same pay rules from the first day of their posting.
They would also generally be subject to nearly all aspects of labour laws in the host country after a year.
EU states will have years to comply with the law after it is given final approval by national ministers.
MEPs call for more money for young farmers
Voting session
After the speech from the President of Guinea, today's voting session gets underway.
First up, MEPs approve an advisory report they debated yesterday which recommends EU funding for young farmers should increase by 2% after 2020.
Farmers under the age of 40 can apply for EU funding from the common agricultural policy (CAP) to help them develop their business.
Guinean President thanks EU for Ebola crisis support
European Parliament
Strasbourg
President Condé gives an overview of areas of co-operation between African countries and the EU.
He calls for a focus on fighting the "deep causes" of migration to Europe, adding that he is "delighted" the EU has adopted plans for a dedicated infrastructure fund for Africa.
He also thanks the EU for its support in tackling the Ebola crisis.
MEPs to hear speech from President of Guinea
That’s the debate on EU rules for posted workers finished. The voting session will begin soon.
Before that however MEPs will hear a speech from Guinea's President Alpha Conde.
Mr Conde became president in 2010 after a lifelong battle against a series of despotic and military regimes which sent him into exile and prison.
It was Guinea's first democratic election since gaining independence from France in 1958.
MEP criticises 'unacceptable' exclusion of haulage workers
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
European Parliament
Strasbourg
French Green MP Karima Delli criticises the "unacceptable" decision to exclude lorry and truck drivers from the scope of the new rules.
Under the negotiated plan, existing rules will continue to apply to these workers until sector-specific legislation comes into force.
Centre-right Polish MEP Danuta Jazlowiecka says the new legislation will bring "more bureaucracy" and will impose a burden on smaller businesses.
MEPs criticise negotiated deal on new rules
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Slovak conservative Richard Sulik however accuses the European Commission of "intentionally" seeking to disadvantage firms from eastern Europe.
These companies have to cover the posting costs to send workers as well as wages, he points out.
Conservative MEP Anthea McIntyre says her ECR group will be voting against the compromise agreement, which she says will create legal "ambiguity and uncertainty".
Making the lawful posting of workers abroad more difficult may increase bogus self-employment and illegal work, she adds.
Commissioner praises 'substantive improvement' in rules
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Employment Commissioner Marianne Thyssen calls on MEPs to give final approval to the changes at the vote later, noting a ""large majority" of EU states are in favour.
The updates, she says, are a "substantive improvement" on current EU law in this area, which dates from the 1990s, she says.
The new rules should stop a "race to the bottom" on working conditions, she says - adding that the plans are about fairness and are "not protectionist".
MEP: New rules 'will put an end' to wage undercutting
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
European Parliament
Strasbourg
French centre-right MEP Elisabeth Morin-Chartier says the update to the rules is about ensuring "equality and justice", and "equal rules on pay for equal work".
Ms Morin-Chartier was one of two MEPs who represented the European Parliament during negotiations on the revision of posted workers rules.
The other, Agnes Jongerius from the Dutch Labour party, says the updated legislation will "put an end" to the undercutting of wages and "unfair competition".
MEPs debate change to 'posted workers' rules
MEPs are now debating proposed changes to the EU’s rules on workers who are posted temporarily to another member state.
The current rules have faced criticism from those who feel they allow companies to undercut local workers when bringing in workers from low-wage countries.
In March MEPs agreed a deal with national ministers which would mean posted workers are entitled to the same pay rules from the first day of their posting.
Under the new rules, posted workers would generally be subject to nearly all aspects of labour laws in the host country after a year.
MEPs will hold a final vote on the compromise deal later. After the law is given final approval by national ministers, EU states will have two years to comply.
Commissioner defends plans from criticism
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger responds to the the debate by noting that "very few members" have praised the European Commission's proposals.
In fact the draft plan has received criticism from "pretty much every political direction", he says.
He defends development spending outside the EU, telling MEPs the bloc has a "Christian duty" to fund projects for migrants in places like Turkey.
He also defends EU defence research funding - which he says is about maximising value from existing spending rather than increasing military budgets.
MEP defends Italian President
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Italian MEP Daniele Viotti, from the centre-left Democratic Party, says the Italian President has been "unfairly criticised" by other MEPs.
He accuses the Five Star and League parties of wanting to take Italy out of the eurozone without having campaigned for it during elections in March.
German Jorg Meuthen, the co-leader of the right-wing AfD party, says the the plans outlined by the European Commission are a "slap in the face" for European taxpayers.
The EU is an "unelected kleptocracy taking money for itself", he adds.
Farage: EU trying to 'bully' Italy
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says planned payments from the UK's Brexit deal mean the hole in the EU's budget will be "nowhere near as bad" as otherwise.
He says he "can only assume" that any plans to extend the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 would also entail extra payments.
Switching to the situation in Italy, he says that voters there are "tiring" of paying money into the EU budget, as well as eurozone policies.
He says the last two days - during which the Italian President vetoed the appointment of a Eurosceptic as finance minister - show Italian democracy has been "traduced".
The move shows that "bullying" and "hectoring" from the European Commission has been listened to, he says.
Belgian MEP backs new EU revenue powers
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian Liberal MEP Gerard Deprez gives his backing to the new EU revenue-raising powers, saying that it could enhance its legitimacy.
Mr Deprez was one of two MEPs that drafted a European Parliament motion which backed such changes earlier this year.
Catalan nationalist Jordi Sole, who sits in the Green group, says the draft budget put forward by the European Commission "falls short in ambition".
He adds that the Commission has recommended cuts in "crucial" areas.
MEPs ask for more spending
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Polish centre-right MEP Jan Olbrycht says the European Parliament will insist that overall spending is set at 1.3% of total EU national income.
In the draft motion to be voted on tomorrow, MEPs claim that the current budget, excluding development spending, is only 1.08%.
Portuguese Socialist Maria João Rodrigues says the planned cuts to cohesion spending - which supports infrastructure in poorer regions - are "unacceptable".
Background: Tomorrow’s vote
Debate on long-term EU budget
Tomorrow MEPs will vote on a resolution outlining their first response to the draft put forward by the European Commission.
A draft drawn up by four political groups expresses “disappointment” at the overall size of budget and “deplores” resulting cuts to farm subsidies and cohesion funds.
It says that, in real terms, the draft budget represents a lower share of the EU’s total gross national income than the current budget.
However it welcomes the European Commission’s plans to give the EU new power to raise more of its own revenue.
Commissioner: Some budget cuts are needed
Debate on long-term EU budget
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger says there has been "a lot of criticism" of the European Commission's draft budget plans.
Criticism has come from those who think the size of the budget is too large and those who think it is too small, he adds.
He confirms that the Commission will now outline sectoral proposals between today and 14 June, and defends plans for "limited" cuts in some areas.
Calling the departure of the UK - a net contributor - a "game-changer", he says it is not realistic to expect all programmes to continue as before.
"Cuts are necessary - anything else is not realism", he tells MEPs.