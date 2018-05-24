Brexit bill to be in Commons 'in weeks'
- Transport questions starts Commons day
- Urgent question in M&S followed by Business statement
- Select committee reports back on Carillion and NI democracy
- Debate on motion on persecution of Ahmadiyya Muslim community
By Esther Webber, Richard Morris and Ryan Brown
All times stated are UK
'Labour would be neutral in border poll'
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
Jeremy Corbyn says he is not asking or advocating for a border poll but would ensure the GFA is implemented.Read more
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
An urgent question on branch closures by Marks and Spencer had MPs from across the house stating their concern at job losses in their constituencies. M&S announced earlier this week they would close 100 shops by 2022. The company says the changes are "vital" for their future.
Future business in the Commons was announced, with MPs still not receiving news of dates for further EU legislation, this caused annoyance from Labour MPs, who accused the government of leaking dates to the Sky News political editor, Faisal Islam.
The Commons returns on 4 June for Home Office questions, followed by the second reading of the Ivory Bill.
MPs: UK might have to extend customs union
The Brexit select committee criticises the lack of agreement on trade arrangements.Read more
UK is not 'immune' to this religious intolerance - minister
Ahmadiyya Muslims debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field says that while MPs have focused on Pakistan, "the UK is not immune to this scourge of religious intolerance" and he apologises to the community.
He says it is worrying that "minorities worldwide" are increasingly being targeted.
It is not acceptable for any organisation or individual to incite violence, he states.
"All religious persecution in whatever form it manifests itself is abhorrent and deplorable," he adds.
The government is responding to extremist influences with a "cross-government, joined up approach", he finishes.
With that, the Commons adjourns for Whitsun week, and will return on 4 June.
Where's the Brexit bill?
Ahmadis cannot vote in Pakistan - Labour
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow foreign office minister Liz McInnes says that Ahmadis believe that they are Muslims, yet in 1974 the Pakistani government amended the constitution to declare Ahmadiyya Muslims as non-Muslim.
There are concerns that there are not fair trials offered to those accused of being an Ahmadiyya Muslim under the blasphemy laws in Pakistan, she adds.
Ahmadis are effectively denied the right to vote under current electoral laws in the country, she states.
She says many Ahmadi Muslims have fled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand, and Ahmadis have been declared as "deviant" in Indonesia, she adds.
SNP 'deeply disappointed' in Pakistani government
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Patrick Grady says the SNP "are deeply disappointed" that the Pakistani government "continues to condone" the work of those who are critical of the Ahamadi community.
He says there are laws in Pakistan which are supposed to tackle "blasphemy" but instead are used to tackle other religions "by name", adding that these practices have "gone on for decades".
In order for people to complete a Pakistani passport application, people must denounce the founder of the Ahmadi movement, he states.
MPs warn border remains a "concern"
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
MPs say it is 'highly unsatisfactory' that ministers have yet to detail post-Brexit trading arrangements.Read more
Brexit report: read it in full
Meeting Ahmadiyya community 'has been one of the joys' - Lib Dem MP
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Sir Ed Davey says that in his constituency "it has been one of the joys" to get to know the Ahmadiyya community.
He says there is a need to speak to the communities in both the UK and in Pakistan to encourage more tolerance.
There is a concern that persecution of the community is becoming "endemic and deep rooted" in Pakistan.
He finishes by saying there is consensus for the UK government to tell the Pakistani government that the current situation is "unacceptable".
This is 'totally unacceptable' on our own doorstep - Greening
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Justine Greening says that the establishment of the Ahmadiyya community in her constituency led to the first mosque ever built in London in 1926.
The Ahmadiyya community "got everybody together after the 7/7 bombings many years ago," she states.
She refers to literature which is put out in areas such as Ealing which may encourage shopkeepers not to serve people of the Ahmadiyya community. This is "totally unacceptable" on our own doorstep, she says.
Persecution of an Ahmadi Muslim is 'from cradle to grave'
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Siobhain McDonagh takes the House on a "global tour" of the persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, focusing on Pakistan and then turning to the hate "overspill" into the UK.
The Labour MP says revealing oneself as Ahmadi can make one a "magnet" for persecution.
Ms McDonagh says that the world's largest Ahmadiyya community exists in Pakistan and that perpetrators of persecution are given "free rein" there. In the country the sect is not legally allowed to call itself Muslim.
The MP says persecution in Pakistan is faced "from cradle to grave".
She says that they have effectively been denied the right to vote in the country for 40 years.
Ms McDonagh gives example of persecution in the UK including the murder of an Ahmadi Muslim in the UK which was "celebrated" by some on social media. She also speaks about problems on student campuses.
She ends her speech by telling the house that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community are a "vital part" of her constituency.
Peer defends role of EU committees
Competition and state aid debate
House of Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord German responds to Baroness Noakes' earlier criticism of the subcommittees, saying their "primary purpose is to scrutinise".
Brexit is the "one show in town and it's perfectly appropriate to do that scrutiny", he adds.
He says on the report under discussion that the UK has a robust competition framework and "continuing that robust regime is very important".
Debate on persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community
Ahmadiyya Muslim debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh has tabled a debate on the persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
The Ahmadi follow the teaching of the Koran but they do not believe that Mohammed was the final prophet sent to guide mankind. For this reason it is regarded by orthodox Muslims as heretical.
The Anhmadiyya community takes its name from its founder Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who was born in 1835 and was regarded by his followers as the messiah and a prophet.
Last year, the BBC reported claims of discrimination against Ahmadi Muslims in Cardiff. Members of the sect said they had been shunned by other Muslims in the city with one member claiming to have lost his job.
'A sense of drift' in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Committee Report Debate
House of Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Dr Andrew Murrison introduces his committee's report Devolution and Democracy in Northern Ireland.
The chair of the Northern Ireland Committee recommends that the Northern Ireland Secretary restarts devolution talks and says there is a "sense of drift" where important decisions are not being made.
The Northern Ireland Executive collapsed in January 2017 when the deputy first minister resigned. Northern Ireland has had neither an Executive nor a functioning Assembly at Stormont for well over a year.
The report concludes that "that little would be achieved by holding yet another election".
The committee identifies a number of "wide reaching" decisions that need to be taken immediately, a list that is "growing every day".
Dr Murrison identifies problems such as a lack of a Northern Ireland Policing Board meaning that senior police appointments cannot take place.
Statement on devolution and NI democracy
'Great secrecy' around government contracts
Carillion Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Meg Hillier, tells MPs that the taxpayer and the the public "deserve" to know what happen to Carillion. She says the committee identified "clear and compelling problems" with the business in the months before its collapse.
The chair says there is "great secrecy" around government contracts and that they are "skewed" to the contractor rather than service user.
Ms Hillier warns that "secrecy leads to a cosy relationship".
The committee found in November 2017 that a provisional black rating of Carillion was recommended but following representation from the company the cabinet did not confirm the designation.
Carillion collapsed less than two months later.
She tells the government, there may be information the committee may put into the public domain at later date.
When's the Brexit bill coming back?
Committee scrutiny of Brexit 'has little or no meaning' - peer
Competition and state aid debate
House of Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Baroness Noakes says Lords EU subcommittees have produced "over 30 reports entitled Brexit this or Brexit that" and due to the tight timeframe for Brexit this "scrutiny has little or no meaning".
She continues: "I question whether we should be working in this way - is it reasonable and proportionate?"
She also says the fact that ministers have "dealt with [the number of reports on Brexit] in good heart is a tribute to them".
Committee outlines report on Carillion risk assessments
Carillion Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier is making a statement on Carillion. The select committee published its report: Government risk assessments relating to Carillion yesterday.
The report includes a number of risk assessments relating to Carillion. Papers show that it was not until after Carillion issued a profit warning on 10 July 2017, that the government downgraded the company to a red rating.
Previously it had been rated amber for a number of months due to its performance against contracts with the defence and justice ministries.
Carillion collapsed in January under a debt of £1.5bn. It employed 43,000 people, around 20,000 of them in the UK, thousands of whom lost their job.
The construction company held numerous public contracts, such as the maintenance of schools and prisons, all of which had to be brought under government control, at a cost to the taxpayer.
You can read more of the BBC's Carillion coverage here.
Peers debate competition and state aid after Brexit
Competition and state aid debate
House of Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Whitty opens a debate on a report from the European Union Committee entitled Brexit: Competition and state aid.
The report found the UK will have a limited national framework to fall back on when it comes to state aid, and a settled state aid policy will be needed before day one of Brexit.
The report recommends a consultative process on state aid, involving the devolved administrations, local authorities, and other stakeholders such as businesses and consumer groups.
Repatriation of powers in this area presents "complex problems" says Lord Whitty, and concerns were raised in particular about consumer rights and tackling market dominance in online platforms.
'Insensitive' guidance from Govia/Thameslink to be withdrawn
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Baroness Brinton asks how the government will ensure that all train operating companies are complying with the Equality Act 2010 in providing assistance to disabled passengers.
She highlights guidance from Govia/Thameslink which says if a service is delayed a passenger with reduced mobility "must not be put on the train - the train is more important".
Transport spokesman Lord Young of Cookham says train companies have a legal obligation to make reasonable adjustments and the government will publish an inclusive transport strategy later this year.
He calls the Govia/Thameslink guidance "insensitive and unacceptable" and says he understands they are withdrawing it.
Time for a 'proper, realistic statement' on leaving the EU needed - SNP
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Commons business spokesperson Pete Wishart asks for a "proper, realistic statement" on where the country is on leaving the EU, and he asks for financial reports on how much "this chaotic cluelessness will cost us".
He asks for a "categoric assurance" that the government will not group all Lords amendments into one package, meaning defeat on these amendments is more likely.
Ms Leadsom says that the EU bills will return to the Commons shortly after the Whitsun recess.
"This house, and the other place, have debated at enormous length the EU Withdrawal Bill," she says.
Government is 'limping along' on the EU - Labour
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow leader of the house Valerie Vaz says that the government is "limping along" on EU legislation and asks why announcements on business in the Commons seem to be coming from journalists, rather than informing the House.
She says there has been a "collapse" of foreign investment into the UK by 90%. She asks why there are no debates on the EU.
Ms Leadsom says the EU bills will return "within weeks" and that business is announced "through very long-standing conventions".
She adds that employment is up to a "record high", before continuing to list "the real improvements in peoples' lives" since 2010.
Commons business confirmed for next week
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
'Still prevaricating'
Updates on Brexit legislation coming 'shortly'
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, is highlighting business in the Commons.
Highlights include:
She says that she will update the House on EU legislation "shortly," so the Commons can make progress on these matters.
Bishop of London introduced
Introduction
House of Lords
Parliament
The Lord Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Sarah Mulally, is being introduced to the Lords.
She was a senior civil servant in the Department of Health before ordination and is a trained nurse.
She was ordained in 2001 and served her curacy in St Saviour’s Battersea Fields, before taking up full-time ministry in the London Borough of Sutton.
Warning over customer habits
Household incomes are lower - Lib Dem MP
Marks and Spencer urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Tom Brake says that household incomes are now £900 lower since the EU referendum, and that this will have had an impact on spending power of consumers in M&S.
He adds that M&S operates in 23 out of 28 EU countries.
Ms Perry says she will not comment "on hypotheticals" but says that it is important that the UK has "as close and frictionless" relationship with the EU to make sure prices don't rise.
Labour calls for discussion with unions
Marks and Spencer urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow business minister Bill Esterson says that his suit is from an "independent retailer" in his constituency.
He says that 872 members of staff will lose their jobs as a result of the current situation and he asks what conversations the government has had with trade unions representing retail workers.
Ms Perry says that the government has established a council which takes on board the comments of, and involves, retail workers.
She says there is 100% business rate relief on some independent smaller stores. "There is an unfairness of online and off-line" VAT structures, meaning that some online stores can benefit from paying less tax, she says.
Balance needed on branch closures - SNP MP
Marks and Spencer urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Dr Lisa Cameron says that M&S is joining BHS, Toys R Us and RBS. She says that there needs to be a balance between "remaining competitive" and "closing landmark stores".
She says many neighbouring stores are affected from reduced "footfall" when a large store like M&S closes in an area.
Ms Perry replies to say that Dr Cameron is absolutely right in her comments on footfall.
She adds that rate localisation for businesses will help with larger stores to make sure they do not leave the high street.
Commons hears urgent question on M&S
Marks and Spencer urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Dr Lisa Cameron is asking her question on M&S branch closures.
Business Minister Claire Perry says that three of the items of clothing she is wearing today are from M&S, but will "not declare what they are", to laughter from the chamber.
She says it is a worrying time for the 600 staff involved. The government is working to cut business rates to ease the pressure on the retail sector, she adds.
Speaker John Bercow says he shares Ms Perry's "enthusiasm" for M&S.
MP questions ministers about M&S branch closures
Marks and Spencer UQ
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Dr Lisa Cameron is asking an urgent question on Marks and Spencer branch closures.
Earlier this week M&S announced that it plans to close 100 stores by 2022, accelerating a reorganisation that it says is “vital” for the retailer’s future.
Of those 100 stores, 21 have already been shut and M&S has revealed the location of 14 further sites to close.
M&S wants to move a third of its sales online and plans to have fewer, larger clothing and homeware stores in better locations.
The latest closures will affect a total of 872 employees.
The 14 M&S stores affected are:
You can read more about the story so far here.
What is being done to support local bus services?
Transport questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Paul Williams asks what the government is doing to support local bus services.
Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that local buses outside London are deregulated, and it is up to local councils to decide what works best for their areas.
Dr Williams says there are certain communities who are isolated by transport cuts.
Ms Ghani says the department "would hope" that local authorities are working with communities on their transport needs.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of today's events in Westminster.
Our apologies for the slow updates - our page has not been working this morning.
We're on Transport questions in the Commons at the moment.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
After three weeks of clashes on Brexit, PMQs returned to more familiar territory today as Jeremy Corbyn put questions to Theresa May about the outsourcing of NHS services to the private sector.
Mr Corbyn said it was "jackpot time for the privateers" under her government and raised the case of Surrey NHS paying Virgin Healthcare £1.5m because they weren't chosen for a contract.
Theresa May responded that spending on private health services had doubled under the last Labour government.
The rest of the day was taken up with Opposition day debates - the first an attempt to censure Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for his handling of the East Coast franchise, and the second on the NHS and outsourcing.
MPs reject Labour NHS motion
NHS debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs vote 295 to 230 against the Labour motion.
It would have required the Health and Social Care Committee to have access to written submissions received by ministers since 8 June 2017 on proposals for reform of the Health and Social Care Act 2012.
That's where we leave our live text coverage of the Commons for today - MPs return at 9.30am tomorrow for transport questions.
MPs vote on Labour NHS motion
NHS debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs divide to vote on the Labour motion for the Health and Social Care Committee to have access to written submissions received by ministers since 8 June 2017 on proposals for reform of the Health and Social Care Act 2012, on the creation of accountable care organisations in the NHS, and on the effect of outsourcing and privatisation in the NHS, and minutes of all discussions on those subjects between Ministers, civil servants and special advisers.
Minister: Private sector spend in the NHS has not increased
NHS debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Health Minister Stephen Barclay says there's "no logic" to the Labour motion as the proportion of money being spent on private companies in the NHS has not increased.
He accuses Labour of being "confused" and "divided" on this question as some believe there's no place for the private sector in the NHS and others think it can play a role.
He claims the opposition is "trying to rewrite history" on this issue and that the Conservatives are spending more on the NHS.