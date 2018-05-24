Brexit bill to be in Commons 'in weeks'

An urgent question on branch closures by Marks and Spencer had MPs from across the house stating their concern at job losses in their constituencies. M&S announced earlier this week they would close 100 shops by 2022. The company says the changes are "vital" for their future.

Future business in the Commons was announced, with MPs still not receiving news of dates for further EU legislation, this caused annoyance from Labour MPs, who accused the government of leaking dates to the Sky News political editor, Faisal Islam.

The Commons returns on 4 June for Home Office questions, followed by the second reading of the Ivory Bill .