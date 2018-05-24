Hinkley Point mud dumping worries debated in Senedd

Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee
Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
Statement by the Llywydd: Update on the establishment of a Youth Parliament for Wales
Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-05-785 Suspend Marine Licence 12/45/ML to dump radioactive marine sediments from the Hinkley Point nuclear site into Wales coastal waters off Cardi
Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: Wales' future relationship with Europe. Part one: a view from Wales
Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: Flying Start: Outreach
Short Debate: ensuring that dads continue to have a voice and the support to be positive role models in their children’s lives
'Dads need your support too'
The topic chosen by Nick Ramsay (Monmouth) for the Short Debate is "Dads need your support too: ensuring that dads continue to have a voice and the support to be positive role models in their children’s lives."
Coincidentally, Mr Ramsay has recently announced that his wife is expecting their first child.
Welsh Government rejects one recommendation
Huw Irranca-Davies, Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, presents the Welsh Government's response to the report, which can be seen in detail here.
Six out of the seven recommendations are accepted, at least in principle.
Recommendation 6 is rejected: "That, given the likely increased regional divergence in approaches to
intervention resulting from additional flexibility, the Welsh Government publish
regular monitoring reports detailing any revisions to service provision by local
authorities."
The Welsh Government's reason for rejecting is that "to reduce the reporting burden on local authorities Welsh Government has reduced
and streamlined the amount of data required focussing on what’s necessary to
produce the annual Flying Start Statistical Bulletin.
"Data on outreach is not collected at an all Wales level."
'Limited extent to which outreach services were benefiting children'
She says the Committee was "very disappointed to discover, during the course of taking evidence, the limited extent to which outreach services were benefiting children in many local authorities in terms of number of participants – in some cases as few as five children in an authority area."
The report has seven recommendations, one of which is to address "the Committee’s concerns regarding the geographical focus of the Flying Start programme and the sufficiency of the revised level of flexibility allocated to outreach funding".
Children, Young People and Education Committee report
The next debate is on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report: "Flying Start: Outreach".
All recommendations accepted, at least in principle
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford presents the Welsh Government's response to the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee's report, which can be seen in detail here.
All the recommendations are accepted, at least in principle.
EU 'making the difficulties in coming to a sensible deal'
UKIP's Neil Hamilton says it is the EU that is "imposing the impediments and making the difficulties in coming to a sensible deal".
Welsh Government 'steamroll-able and marginalized'
Plaid Cymru's Dai Lloyd says the Welsh Government is now "steamroll-able and marginalized".
His comments refer to the Welsh Government's backing of the EU Withdrawal Bill - key legislation in the Brexit process - after it agreed with UK ministers on how powers in devolved areas wielded in Brussels will be dealt with.
'Make Brexit work for a Wales in Europe but not the EU'
Conservative Mark Isherwood says "contrary to the predictions of the doomsayers, it is time to make Brexit work for a Wales in Europe but not the EU".
The first recommendation is that "the Welsh Government negotiates
with the UK Government to ensure that preferential market access, free from both
tariff and non-tariff barriers, is prioritised in the forthcoming negotiations on the
UK’s future relationship with the European Union."
External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report
The next item is a debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: "Wales' future relationship with Europe. Part one: a view from Wales."
'No risk from the dredged material'
Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths says Natural Resources Wales is satisfied there is no risk from the dredged material to people, the environment, or the wildlife that lives there.
However, she says she has asked NRW to review the way they have communicated their decisions over this licence.
'What is Wales getting out of this dumpling?'
"What is Wales getting out of this dumpling? Nothing, dim byd, nada", says independent AM Neil McEvoy.
'So little control over our natural resources'
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas says the row illustrates that "we have so little control over our natural resources, that we have to accept the spoil of a nuclear power station in Hinckley Point".
He says that as a matter of principle it is the Welsh Parliament that should decide what happens in Welsh waters.
Warning against 'riding roughshod over the established norms of international scientific practice'
Conservative David Melding warns against "riding roughshod over the established norms of international scientific practice".
He points out that analysis of the samples by independent experts, against international guidelines, found the chemical and radiological results were within acceptable, safe limits.
The analysis of the sediment was carried out by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas). The results were assessed by Natural Resources Wales’ radiological experts in consultation with Public Health Wales.
External academics needed
Labour AM for Swansea East, Mike Hedges says the only thing that would reassure his constituents is external academics stating the sediments from the Hinkley Point nuclear site are safe.
The report presents the evidence received with limited commentary and without producing
substantive conclusions or recommendations.
He says the petition "gathered a significant level of support in a short amount of time".
Debate on the Petitions Committee report
The first debate of the day is on the Petitions Committee report on the call by petitioners for the "suspension of Marine Licence 12/45/ML to dump radioactive marine sediments from the Hinkley Point nuclear site into Wales coastal waters off Cardiff".
The Hinkley C power plant building project includes dredging mud and sediment from the seabed in the Bristol Channel, near the decommissioned Hinkley Point A and B, and disposing of it just over a mile out to sea from Cardiff Bay.
The project prompted concerns from campaigners, who feared the mud could have become contaminated by discharges from Hinkley.
The former Youth Assembly for Wales - known as Funky Dragon -closed in 2014 after the Welsh Government withdrew funding.
Hackitt review: 'detailed and practical changes for Wales'
Housing and Regeneration Minister Rebecca Evans says she is establishing an expert group to develop the recommendations of Dame Judith Hackitt's independent review into "detailed and practical changes for Wales".
Topical Question 2: review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety
David Melding (South Wales Central):What is the Welsh Government's response to the final report of Dame Judith Hackitt's independent review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety?
Plaid Cymru's transport spokesman Adam Price says the new rail franchise is not Welsh state-owned but French state-owned.
He says the new rail franchise is a source of "regret" .
'Need for immediate improvements in daily service'
Russell George, Welsh Conservative infrastructure spokesman, expresses concerns over the Welsh Government's record delivering major projects, especially the Circuit of Wales.
He also calls on the cabinet secretary to ensure that commuters will see immediate improvements in their daily service.
Mr Skates says he had "every confidence" in the civil servants who had delivered record investment including Aston Martin, and who had saved Cardiff Airport from closure.
'A customer-focused service'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates says "Transport for Wales will manage the Wales and Borders Rail Service contract, putting the passenger at the heart of what they do to ensure a customer-focused service".
He says the Welsh Government's "heroic ambition" to award its first ever rail franchise had been delivered.
He adds that further explanation of the decision to award the contract to France's Keolis and Spanish-owned Amey would be given after the statutory 10-day standstill period, which allows unsuccessful bidders to challenge a franchise award.
Conservative Suzy Davies calls for a Bill of rights for older people, to codify in Welsh law those rights pertaining to older people, so as to empower older people to speak up where their rights are not being fulfilled.
Huw Irranca-Davies, Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, says "I love bringing legislation forward, but sometimes there is a better, more immediate way to do it".
As an example, he cites the development of practical guidance on advocacy.
Clash over the number of nurses
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth and the health secretary trade figures about the number of nurses working in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and Wales in general.
The narrative changes depending on the starting point.
'Take seriously challenges about NHS fraud'
Vaughan Gething says "it isn't a figure that we recognise".
He adds "we take seriously challenges about NHS fraud".
The Welsh NHS has three levels of counter fraud service: local specialists in each health board; a central service; and access to specialists from the NHS in England.
'Staggering loss' through NHS fraud
UKIP's Caroline Jones refers to the claim by a former NHS counter fraud boss that the Welsh NHS could be losing up to £200m a year through fraud and not enough is being done to tackle it.
Jim Gee, former chief executive of the NHS Counter Fraud Service for Wales and England, said the losses could be in the "hundreds of millions" in Wales and that investigators were "grossly under-resourced".
Caroline Jones asks what the Welsh Government is doing to combat such "staggering loss".
Task and finish group recommendations accepted
Vaughan Gething has accepted all of the recommendations proposed by the Breastfeeding Task and Finish Group.
He says he expects the work on implementation to commence in July 2018.
Breastfeeding rates across Wales
We move on to Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething.
Jenny Rathbone asks how will the Cabinet Secretary increase breastfeeding rates across Wales following the publication of the task and finish group report on breastfeeding,
The report recommends the creation of an All Wales breastfeeding action plan and a strategic oversight group to support delivery.
It also recommends that a strategic infant feeding lead be appointed in each health board to ensure equality of provision across children’s services and to ensure robust data collection mechanisms.
Kirsty Williams replies that the "apprenticeship levy is not something that we have control over at the Welsh Government.
"We have raised our concerns with Westminster at how the apprenticeship levy is working".
'An atmosphere of restricted budgets'
Kirsty Williams replies, "what I accept, because of continuing austerity, is that education is having to work in an atmosphere of restricted budgets".
'School funding in Wales has reached crisis point'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd asks whether the education secretary accepts that "school funding in Wales has reached crisis point".
'Intensely aware of the need to up-skill our workforce'
Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning Eluned Morgan replies "we are intensely aware of the need to up-skill our workforce in areas where employers are telling us there is a shortage, and that is why we have set us the Regional Skills Partnership".
'Increase the number of pupils studying science'
Conservative Mohammad Asghar calls for action to increase the number of pupils, especially girls, studying science in schools.
'Widespread opposition' to relocating Llancarfan primary school
Jane Hutt says there is "widespread opposition" to the Vale of Glamorgan council proposal to relocate Llancarfan primary school.
Kirsty Williams urges everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation.
School reorganisation in the Vale of Glamorgan
Plenary begins with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams.
The first of the tabled questions is by Jane Hutt: Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on school reorganisation in the Vale of Glamorgan?
