First session of Questions to the First Minister for new UKIP leader Caroline Jones

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport: The Economic Action Plan
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: National Academy for Educational Leadership
Statement by the Minister for Children and Social Care: Transforming Social Care in Wales: Implementation of the Regulation and Inspection of Social Care (Wales) Act
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: Relationships and Sexuality Education
Debate: The Older People's Commissioner for Wales' Annual Report 2017-18
Hwyl fawr
That brings today's proceedings in the Siambr to a close.
Senedd Live returns tomorrow morning for the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee.
'Derogatory, disrespectful and even defamatory manner'
UKIP's David Rowlands says older people "are all too often spoken about in a derogatory, disrespectful and even defamatory manner - and I'm not talking about my family".
'More priority needed for the care sector'
Dai Lloyd says Plaid Cymru supports the call for a Bill of rights for older people.
He also calls for more priority for the care sector.
Call for bill of rights for older people
On behalf of the Conservatives, Janet Finch-Saunders calls on the Welsh Government to introduce a bill of rights for older people, "to codify in Welsh law those rights pertaining to older people, so as to empower older people to speak up where their rights are not being fulfilled".
She also calls on the Welsh Government to "urgently address concerns raised by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales that a significant number of older people in Wales cannot access independent advocacy services".
'A nation where everyone can look forward to growing old'
Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care Huw Irranca-Davies says Sarah Rochira has spoken with "an informed and confident voice about how we can all work together to create resilient communities and become a nation where everyone can look forward to growing old".
Sarah Rochira’s final day as commissioner will be Friday 1 June after six years in the post.
She says in the report that "there is much good work and good practice underway across Wales to improve
older people’s lives".
However, she adds that "much more still needs to be done to recognise older people as the vital asset
that they are to Wales, to uphold their rights, to protect them from harm, to deliver
the changes they want and need to see, and to make the aspiration that underpins
much of our policy and legislation in Wales a reality in older people’s day-to-day
lives."
Warning against 'over-complicating childhoods'
UKIP's Michelle Brown expresses concern over the overhaul of sex education in Wales.
She says she is "startled" by the recommendation that five year olds should be taught about relationships and sexuality.
She warns against "over-complicating childhoods".
'All 11 recommendations should be accepted'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd urges Kirsty Williams to accept all 11 recommendations directed at the Welsh Government by the Expert Panel convened to examine the current provision of sex and relationships education and how schools can be better supported to deliver it consistently and to a high standard.
'Developmentally ready?'
Conservative Darren Millar says "some people will have some concerns about the possibility of introducing issues into the classroom for five year olds for which they may not be prepared for developmentally".
Kirsty Williams says "we are not looking to teach children about topics for which
they are not developmentally ready.
"We currently have the Foundation Phase,
which provides learning for our youngest children; this includes an area of
learning for Personal and Social Development, Well-being and Cultural
Diversity."
Initial funding of £200,000
Initial funding of £200,000 will be given to education bodies to scope out what support teachers need to deliver Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE).
Another £50,000 has been awarded to Welsh Women's Aid to develop resources and training for schools.
While RSE will come into force as part of the new curriculum being rolled out in 2022, the change in name will come in next year with new guidance also being published.
It will include advice on how to teach a range of topics such as education for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex pupils (LGBTQI) and issues of sexual consent and prevention of violence against women.
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education
The final statement of the day is by the Cabinet Secretary for Education Kirsty Williams: Relationships and Sexuality Education.
Children in Wales will be taught what makes healthy relationships and there will be more emphasis on sexuality as part of an overhaul of sex education.
Primary and secondary schools will have a statutory duty to cover the issues.
Older pupils will have lessons on issues such as domestic abuse and gender identity while younger ones will learn about family relationships.
The Welsh Government's shift in focus is to try to bridge a gap between what is taught and pupils' experiences.
Sex education is currently only compulsory in secondary schools but from 2022 all children aged from five to 16 will be taught Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE).
Third phase of implementation of the Regulation and Inspection Act
Huw Irranca-Davies says the Welsh Government is now into the third phase of implementation of
the Regulation and Inspection Act.
Phase three covers adoption, fostering,
adult placement and advocacy services.
He says that consultations relating to fostering, adult placement and
advocacy services are launching imminently, to be followed by a consultation on
adoption services in early autumn.
Subject to the agreement of this Assembly, he hopes to see
registration opening and the standards now being consulted on applying to service
providers in these areas from April 2019.
Statement by the Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care
New service requirements for providers and responsible individuals of regulated services came into force on 2 April 2018.
The Regulations apply to the following services:
care home
secure accommodation
residential family centre
domiciliary support.
'Relatively few number of women in leadership role'
UKIP's Michelle Brown calls on the academy to address the "relatively few number of women in leadership roles".
She stresses the importance of scrutiny to ensure the costs of the academy are proportionate and do not divert resources from front-line teaching services.
'Teachers need more time for professional development'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd stresses the need for teachers to be afforded more time for professional development to realise their potential.
National Academy based in Swansea
Kirsty Williams says the National Academy for Educational Leadership, based in Swansea, will have "seven or eight" staff members.
Welsh taxpayers' money
In relation to professional development, Conservative Darren Millar seeks assurance that "those things that don't meet the mark will be scrapped, and we won't see Welsh taxpayers' money wasted on certain things which we've spent money on in the past".
'Truly excited that the academy is in place'
Kirsty Williams says she is "truly excited that the academy is in place to support our leaders to make a difference to the lives of children and young people".
The academy, at arms length from the Welsh Government, has the aim of "preparing all leaders in the Welsh education system with the right skills and knowledge to benefit pupils".
'Yet another tier of bureaucracy'
UKIP's David Rowlands says "it is gratifying to see the Welsh Government now has a clear idea of its role in supporting the business community, especially with regard to investment".
However he describes the new overarching Ministerial Advisory Board as "yet another tier of bureaucracy".
'Economic inaction plan'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says there is "a growing sense that this is an economic inaction plan".
"Where is the sense of urgency?" he asks.
'Lack of practical solutions'
Conservative Russell George criticizes Ken Skates' statement for having "no targets to which the government can be held to account", "no concrete proposals for raising productivity levels" and a "lack of practical solutions".
New Economy Futures Fund
Ken Skates says he is "consolidating a number of current schemes within a new
Economy Futures Fund".
He also announces the
establishment of a "new overarching Ministerial Advisory Board alongside a
parallel process to streamline existing advisory bodies where possible and
practicable".
The Board will be Chaired by Sir Adrian Webb.
'Vision for wealth and well-being'
The first statement of the day is by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport Ken Skates, on the Economic Action Plan.
The plan was launched in December, "setting out an agenda to build on our economic foundations, future proof businesses and empower productive regions and people".
Mr Skates is now announcing the implementation of key components of the plan, including the "Economic Contract, Calls to Action and Economy Futures Fund".Mr Skates says this is a "major step forward in translating the Plan’s vision for wealth and well-being into delivery and new ways of working that will have a positive influence on businesses, communities and people across Wales."
Business Statement and Announcement
The next item is the Business Statement and Announcement.
Leader of the House Julie James outlines the Assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
Wylfa Newydd: 'anxious for news'
Independent AM Mandy Jones says the people of north Wales are anxious for news that the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station on Anglesey will go ahead.
A decision on financial support for Wylfa Newydd is in the hands of UK government, Carwyn Jones replies.
Orthopaedic surgery waiting times
Conservative Mark Isherwood raises the issue of orthopaedic surgery. He says an elderly knee patient was told she would have to wait two years, or six months if she went private at a cost of £11,000.
The first minister says Betsi Cadwaladr health board is reducing the waits and has an orthopaedic plan for the region under discussion.
'Frustration' over a lack of progress in rail services between Ebbw Vale and Newport
Labour's John Griffiths says there's frustration over a lack of progress in getting direct rail services between Ebbw Vale and Newport.
The first minister says the technicalities are being worked on by Network Rail but the Welsh Government has no power over them.
'No threat to Neath station'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says there's concern that Neath station could be bypassed if the main railway line is altered.
Carwyn Jones responds there's no threat to Neath station.
Sunday train services
Vikki Howells, the Labour AM for for the Cynon Valley, says Arriva Trains have added new Sunday train services from Aberdare, and asks the Welsh Government to ensure those services are taken up under the next rail franchise.
The first minister says he hopes so.
'Assembly should decide oversight of police'
Violent crime is on the rise despite rise in police commissioner budgets, says Caroline Jones who now asks if the first minister would support abolition of the role, or an overhaul to boost electoral turnout.
The first minister says the assembly should decide what oversight of police there should be.
Devolution of policing backed
The first question as UKIP group leader from Caroline Jones - does the first minister back devolution of policing as urged by the two Labour police commissioners in Wales?
Devolution of policing is backed by all four police commissioners in Wales including the two from Plaid Cymru, says Carwyn Jones who says he also backs the idea.
'Plaid Cymru leader absolving the UK government'
Leanne Wood says there is growing demand from a range of organisations for welfare policy to be devolved.
The first minister denies the suggestion that the Welsh Government is choosing not to tackle the problem, accusing the Plaid Cymru leader of "absolving" the UK government.
Carwyn Jones adds he doesn't want to fall into the trap of taking on administration of welfare from the UK government.
Welsh or UK government best placed to tackle child poverty
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood raises the issue of child poverty.- is the Welsh or UK government best placed to tackle the problem?
The first minister says the UK government can best move money around the country to where it's most needed.
Economy department 'out of control'
How on earth can officials run the economy department without the minister having oversight, says Andrew RT Davies on Circuit of Wales decisions.
The first minister repeats his stance that the government needs time to come up with a full response to the public accounts committee report.
Mr Davies claims the department is "out of control".
Criticism of Welsh Government over the Circuit of Wales
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies congratulates his colleague and public accounts committee chairman Nick Ramsay whose wife is expecting their first child, before he moves on to the committee's criticism of the Welsh Government over the Circuit of Wales.
Government officials made "inexplicable decisions" about the spending of public money on the ill-fated Circuit of Wales project, the committee has said.
The first minister says there will be a full response in the fullness of time.
'Uncontrolled mass immigration'
UKIP's David Rowlands says the oversupply of cheap labour due to "uncontrolled mass immigration" has allowed employers to drive down wages.
Ensuring better paid jobs in Wales
Conservative Nick Ramsay asks what the Welsh Government is doing to ensure better paid jobs in Wales.
The first minister retorts by criticising the UK government's drive to introduce Universal Credit.
Cardiff Airport security staff to get 'real living wage' by 2020
Leanne Wood calls for staff at Welsh Government-owned Cardiff Airport to be paid the new "real living wage" rate for Wales - £8.75.
The first minister replies that efforts are being made to ensure that by 2020 the airport will pay the living wage.
Ensuring that workers get paid the real living wage
The first of the tabled questions is by Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood: What is the Welsh Government doing to ensure that workers get paid the real living wage?
