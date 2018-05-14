Government defeated on Leveson amendment

The Data Protection Bill was today's main business in the Lords, with the upper House once again going against the Commons over whether part two of the Leveson inquiry should take place.

Crossbencher Baroness Hollins, who has been spearheading the move for the second part of the press inquiry, said she had taken on board the defeat from the Commons, and had watered down what she was asking for in her amendment to the Data Protection Bill.

Peers voted for her amendment for an inquiry into press misconduct by 252 to 213.

The bill will now go back to the Commons again as part of the parliamentary process known as ping pong.

The Lords return tomorrow at 2:30pm for report stage of the Smart Meters Bill and the Civil Liability Bill at its second day in committee stage.