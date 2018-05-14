Government defeated on Leveson amendment
Summary
- Education questions start the day
- Tributes to Baroness Jowell
- Urgent question on schools that work for everyone
- Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill in Commons
- Peers question ministers from 2.30pm
- Consideration of Commons amendments in Data Protection Bill
Live Reporting
By Esther Webber, Richard Morris and Robbie Hawkins
All times stated are UK
Today in the Lords
What happened?
House of Lords
Parliament
The Data Protection Bill was today's main business in the Lords, with the upper House once again going against the Commons over whether part two of the Leveson inquiry should take place.
Crossbencher Baroness Hollins, who has been spearheading the move for the second part of the press inquiry, said she had taken on board the defeat from the Commons, and had watered down what she was asking for in her amendment to the Data Protection Bill.
Peers voted for her amendment for an inquiry into press misconduct by 252 to 213.
The bill will now go back to the Commons again as part of the parliamentary process known as ping pong.
The Lords return tomorrow at 2:30pm for report stage of the Smart Meters Bill and the Civil Liability Bill at its second day in committee stage.
Government underlines international commitment to nursing
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
International Development Minister Lord Bates says that this debate has underlined the "critical role" that nurses play in healthcare.
He echoes comments made by Baroness Bottomley about nurses being trusted more than most other professions.
"Nurses account for nearly 50% of the global health workforce," he states. "In the UK, nurses are at the heart of our NHS."
The UK government supports the World Health Organization on the recruitment of healthcare staff in areas where it is most needed, he stresses.
He acknowledges that women are often excluded from formal employment in developing countries and says the Department for International Development will work to train nurses and midwives in areas where they are needed across the world.
Politicians must work with nurses - Labour
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow international development spokesman Lord Collins of Highbury says that a key development agenda is universal health coverage and the objective that no-one should be left behind.
"This cannot possibly be achieved without strengthening nursing globally," he says.
"We really do need to persuade politicians to work with the profession," he continues, adding that this is too hard due to "ingrained hierarchies" of what nursing can and cannot do.
The debate has "highlighted the importance of nursing", according to Lord Collins, and the work of international development strategies.
What happened in the Commons today?
House of Commons
Parliament
The House of Commons has adjourned for the day, and MPs return at 11.30am on Tuesday for Foreign and Commonwealth Office questions.
Today's early proceedings were dominated by discussion of the government's move to expand grammar schools and free schools.
MPs then came together to pay tribute to Baroness Jowell, the Labour former Cabinet minister, who has died age 70.
Lib Dems highlight health service 'fragmentation'
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Baroness Jolly says that there is no-one better to deliver changes in the health of populations than nurses.
"Health services remain fragmented," she tells the House, "and funding is often mismanaged, misplaced or misguided."
The UK must be a "willing, active and successful participant" in exchanging health knowledge around the world, she urges.
Nurses are a 'catalyst for social change'
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat and former member of the Sustainability of the NHS Lords Committee, Lord Willis of Knaresborough, says the most challenging part is using the nurse as a "catalyst for social change" and in improving the lives of women.
He says that recent nurse sharing agreements with Jamaica and India will lead to much better arrangements across the world.
But he warns that the net migration target has a "chilling factor" on international nurses working in the UK.
For nursing, "research must be a priority and not an add-on," he states.
Time to speak up on nursing - former health secretary
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative former health secretary Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone says that the UK has had a "growing revolution" in nursing.
"This is a time to speak up" on nursing and the progress of it worldwide, she observes.
She argues that sending nurses all over the world, and taking in nurses from other countries, allows all nurses to learn much better in their jobs, and this way "they can be prepared for the practice and not just the theory".
Fifteen per cent of people trust politicians, but 93% trust nurses, she adds.
Haulage bill is necessary to prepare for Brexit - minister
Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow transport minister Rachael Maskell winds up for Labour on the Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill, which sets up a framework to allow UK hauliers to continue to operate internationally after the UK leaves the EU.
She says "clarity is needed and hasn't been provided" over how this will work with regard to the Irish border, and it's a matter which is "too important for the minister to skim over".
Transport Minister Jesse Norman responds that the intention is to reach an agreement with the EU for frictionless trade, and this will also be in the interests of the EU.
He says opposition MPs should welcome the bill as it provides the necessary framework for this sector to carry out its work after Brexit.
The bill is then approved at second reading and will continue to committee stage.
'We are not going away on Grenfell'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Responding to those that have spoken in today's debate, Home Office Minister Nick Hurd pledges that "we must deliver true justice and accountability", and pays tribute to the prime minister's decision to intervene and expand the Grenfell inquiry panel.
He defends the delay in the decision, arguing that "to change the course of a public inquiry is a big decision not taken lightly" and argues the prime minister has done so because she "recognises the fundamental truth of this debate, which is to put the needs and feelings of those most affected at the heart".
Following the minister's remarks, Paul Scully MP brings the debate to an end.
Lords debate investment in nursing globally
Global nursing investment
House of Lords
Parliament
Former NHS chief executive and crossbencher Lord Crisp has tabled this debate on investing in nursing globally.
Lord Crisp has previously written that there is a "paradox in nursing" and that the profession is "the most trusted, beating even doctors," "yet they are regularly underestimated and unable to use their education, skills and experience to the full."
The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health published their report, which you can download here, which stated that unless nursing is invested in, problems like antibiotic resistance will not be solved.
He says nobody has ever done "such a global review before" of nursing practices across the world.
Nurses are often "undervalued and underutilised", he adds, and the review found that promoting nursing would help people's health, gender equality and economies around the world.
In many rural areas and slums, nurses are the best suited to seeing patients, he states.
Lib Dems claim schools plan will benefit few people
Urgent question repeat
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat education spokesman Lord Storey says that multiple studies have found that grammar schools do not help social mobility.
He claims areas with a grammar school have worse standard schools in the same area.
Only 5% of students go to grammar schools and this announcement will not benefit the 95% of students who go to secondary schools, he adds.
The money will benefit "a small group of people" as grammar schools tend to be in more well-off areas and not the North East or the East Midlands, he emphasises.
Education Minister Lord Agnew says that students attending grammar schools do better than their secondary counterparts and that when disadvantaged children attend grammar schools the attainment gap is reduced.
He highlights that grammar schools bidding for this new funding must set aside places for disadvantaged students.
The government is not raiding the capital pot for ordinary schools, he insists.
Government rejects accusation of ignoring special educational needs
Urgent question repeat
House of Lords
Parliament
Education Minister Lord Agnew of Oulton is repeating the answer to an earlier urgent question in the House of Commons.
The question was tabled earlier by shadow education secretary Angela Rayner on the government's new schools consultation.
Lord Agnew says that by 2020 core school funding will rise to its highest-ever level.
Labour's education spokesman, Lord Watson of Invergowrie, claims that this new consultation does not mention special education needs and disability once.
He asks if grammar schools will be allowed to open "annexes" across county borders.
Lord Agnew replies that any grammar school applying for this funding is for existing schools and not for other sites elsewhere.
He points out the government has just announced 14 free schools which specialise in special educational needs, such as autism and mental health.
Grenfell inquiry changes a step towards justice - Labour
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon pays tribute to those that campaigned for the debate to take place, adding that the "bereaved families and survivors should never have had to wage such a campaign".
He suggests that Friday's decision to expand the inquiry panel can be a step towards justice.
He asserts that "this is not the end point, but a staging post" and echoes others in stating "trust must always be earned".
'Very real concerns' on immigrants' personal data
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Baroness Hamwee, who has led opposition to the refusal of immigrants' access to their personal data, asks for assurance it will not be used in a "blanket way" and only where there is a "clear and specific reason" for using it.
She describes these as "very real concerns".
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams tells her the power "can only be used on an individual basis" and officials will respect their statutory responsibilities on data protection.
The Commons amendments are later agreed without a vote.
Minister defends right to refuse immigrants' access to data
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford asks peers to agree to Commons' amendments designed to meet concerns over the bill which gives the Home Office the right to refuse subjects' access request for data where it will assist effective immigration control.
She says adjustments have been made to balance these "competing interests" but "data rights cannot undermine enforcement agencies".
She argues the exemption for the Home Office allowing it to refuse access requests is "limited in its nature".
Response from culture secretary
Grenfell 'a symptom of failure to invest in social housing' - MP
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse says that until government takes "radical action" in building quality social housing on a large scale, many of the problems highlighted by the Grenfell tragedy will remain.
She tells MPs the fire was "the symptom of the failure of successive governments to invest in quality social housing".
She continues, stressing that so victims continue to live in temporary accommodation is "not acceptable".
Plan to allow companies to gather data on employees' ethnicity
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Culture Minister Lord Ashton introduces a government amendment designed to help companies "ensure boardrooms are truly representative of communities they serve".
He explains it will allow organisations to process personal data about employees' racial origins in order to identify candidates for shortlisting and promotion.
Diverse Grenfell panel 'a no-brainer' - SNP
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Stating that she and many others had previously called for a diverse panel to be appointed, SNP justice and home affairs spokesperson Joanna Cherry expresses concerns that there continues to be a lack of clarity over how many would be included on the Grenfell inquiry panel and what background of expertise they would be drawn from.
She labels it a "disgrace" that there was a ten-month delay and the need for a public petition before the panel was broadened by the prime minister.
Continuing her remarks, Ms Cherry calls for assurance that the findings of the inquiry would be listened to by the prime minister and that there "won't be the same fight" to make sure the recommendations are followed.
BreakingGovernment defeated on Leveson part two
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers vote 252 to 213 for an amendment requiring the government to set up an inquiry into allegations of data protection breaches committed by or on behalf of national news publishers and other media organisations.
What does the amendment do?
The amendment tabled by crossbencher Baroness Hollins says:
Lords divides to vote on Leveson part two
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Justice spokesman Lord Keen of Elie says that while UK newspapers may register in Ireland, they may not be part of the Irish regulatory regime.
"What is being proposed is an extensive inquiry into the past, when we're addressing a bill that is determined to look to the future," he states.
He suggests that the time has come "constitutionally" for Baroness Hollins to withdraw her amendment, as the Commons has declined this proposal for a Leveson part 2.
Baroness Hollins is not happy with the government response, and the Lords divides to vote on her Amendment 62A.
Tory MP highlights gentrification in Grenfell area
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Conservative MP Kwasi Kwarteng, who began his remarks by observing that it was his identity as a Afro-Caribbean Londoner that drove him to speak in this debate, stresses the need to recognise the history of the Kensington area when trying to understand the feelings of the community after Grenfell.
Arguing the gentrification of North Kensingon and Notting Hill meant that poorer members of the community felt that they subsequently "commanded less attention of the local councillors, perhaps even of the government", Mr Kwarteng asserts the need for sensitivity in ensuring the victims of the fire are not forgotten.
Labour: 'Egregious' press behaviour still happening
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow culture spokesman, Lord Stevenson of Balmacara, says he wants peers "to think very hard" about this.
He welcomes and supports these amendments which will help the UK find the balance between privacy and free expression.
"These measures are all very welcome, but absent the facts, will they achieve what we all want?" he asks.
"It is clear that egregious behaviour is still happening," he adds.
Press 'should think hard about' new ICO powers - Lib Dems
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Lord McNally, says the press "should think hard about" the increased powers for the Information Commissioner's Office.
He says he believes that the real defenders of press freedom are people "who want to see a press that is respected and trusted".
He says he was one of the privy councillors who made sure that the royal charter was not influenced by government and politicians.
State regulation of the press "was never on the table, it is not on the table now," he argues.
Tessa Jowell was 'the best of us' - Bercow
Speaker John Bercow leads Commons tributes to Tessa Jowell - a "stellar, progressive, change-maker".Read more
Labour accuses government of prevarication
Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald says the government has an "it'll be alright on the night" approach to Brexit.
There are half a million commercial vehicles over 3.5 tonnes registered in the UK, responsible for moving 98% of goods. We meddle with the system at our peril, he says.
"The bill must be regarded as the first piece of legislation which provides for a no deal Brexit," he says. He accuses the government of "failing business at every turn" and of prevarication.
A damaged and disrupted sector results in a damaged and disrupted economy, he says.
'It is the state that has failed'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Labour MP David Lammy, whose friend Khadija Saye was killed in the fire, stresses the need for the inquiry to regain the trust of those affected if they are to get justice.
Echoing the calls of Emma Dent Coad for support groups to be included in both phases of the inquiry, he repeats Neville Lawrence's words almost 20 years after the loss of his son Stephen, that "the loss itself, combined with the lack of justice, has meant that I've not been able to rest for all of this time".
Mr Lammy ends with a call for MPs to demonstrate that they understand that the Grenfell tragedy was a failure of the state, and subsequently to "put the state, and those that assisted it, the private contractors and others, on trial".
MPs debate movement of goods after Brexit
Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are now beginning second reading of the Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill, which sets up a framework to allow UK hauliers to continue to operate internationally after the UK leaves the EU.
The bill creates powers to introduce administrative systems for haulage permits, which may be needed once the UK has left the EU, and a trailer registration scheme.
Second reading is a chance for MPs to debate the general principles of new legislation.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says the bill is about "our future as a trading nation".
The UK will "support the continued movement of goods by truck" and work towards "a mutually beneficial road freight agreement" with the EU, he stresses.
How can the public fight the newspapers?
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Lord Paddick says that he was the victim of a "kiss and tell" story and separately had his phone hacked.
He says that he went through "many months" of legal action against a newspaper, only to be told that he would not have a "no win no fee" agreement for his type of action.
He asks how most of the public can afford legal fees against newspapers.
'This moment could be a turning point'
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
Labour MP for Kensington Emma Dent Coad, who represents the constituency where the Grenfell fire took place, tells the packed Westminster Hall debate that those affected by the fire see today as a potential turning point towards getting justice.
She continues, calling for "no more attempts to pacify, neutralise, sideline and mollify people whose justified concerns are being ignored".
Responding to Friday's announcement that the inquiry would be expanded, Ms Dent Coad calls for Grenfell support groups to be included in both phases of the inquiry.
UK 'has new tough legal processes for complaints'
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Black of Brentwood, executive director of Telegraph Media Group, says that the UK has moved from a voluntary press complaints process to new "tough, legal powers" which means there can be "no backsliding".
The biggest threat to the UK press is from Google and Facebook, he says, adding that in the future that people will wonder why a second Leveson did not look at the internet "and the realities of the outside world".
This decision is 'political' - Prescott
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Prescott says he doesn't think things have changed despite the new regulator coming into force against the press.
This is a "political" decision from the government, he adds.
"We have to ask ourselves, what did the charter mean?" he says, referring to the Royal Charter which was introduced shortly after the first part of Leveson was completed.
He says he had to go to the European Court of Human Rights to take on the press who were still denying that they had hacked his phone.
Nothing has been done, except to protect the papers even further, he adds.
Committee chair attacks government schools policy
Schools urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative chair of the Education Committee Robert Halfon observes he's "not against grammar schools - but they do have a poor record on social justice".
He argues the programme announced will "only benefit a few thousand people" and the money would be better spent on tuition for disadvantaged pupils.
The education secretary says "a variety of interventions is important" but acknowledges there are not enough children at grammar schools on free school meals, and "that's why we're insisting on enhanced access arrangements".
Hinds: 'No single answer' on social mobility
Urgent question on grammar schools
House of Commons
Parliament
Defending his previous comments, Education Secretary Damian Hinds says is it "patently obvious" that there is "no one single answer" to the issue of social mobility.
On the evidence used to justify the funding, he says there are parts of the country where there are grammars and "all types of school" perform well.
He adds that the attainment gap measured against government performance measures "narrows" where children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, can attend grammar schools.
Grammars are a "relatively small part" of the overall school system, he says.
Government adds experts to inquiry panel
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
On Friday, the government announced that two experts would sit with Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick in investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, following pressure from campaigners.
The campaigners had called for a diverse panel to oversee proceedings, warning the inquiry risked being a "whitewash".
Prime Minister Theresa May, who had previously rejected the calls, said the hearings would now have the "breadth of skills and diversity of expertise".
The announcement came the day a group of people affected by the fire in North Kensington were invited to speak to Mrs May at Downing Street.
The first phase of the inquiry will begin on 21 May 2018, with the new panel expected to join Sir Martin Moore-Bick for the second phase in December.
It will look at areas including the modifications made to Grenfell Tower before the fire, and the relationship between the different organisations responsible for safety, including Kensington and Chelsea Council.
MPs begin debate with 72 second silence in memory
Grenfell Tower Inquiry petition debate
Westminster Hall
MPs open today's Westminster Hall debate on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry with a 72 second silence in memory of all those that were lost in the fire.
Conservative MP Paul Scully then follows the silence by reading the names of all those that died.
Seventy-two people died in the fire at Grenfell Tower on 14 June last year.
Conservative manifesto did not have Leveson 2 commitments in
Data Protection Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher and barrister Lord Pannick says that the Conservatives, in their last manifesto, were non-committal when it came to the second stage of the Leveson inquiry.
He says the Data Protection Bill itself introduces new powers for the Information Commissioner's Office.
"It really is time for this House to give way to the views of the Commons on this matter," he says.
Rayner calls for evidence used to justify extra grammars funding
Urgent question on grammar schools
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner says Education Secretary Damian Hinds himself said selective schools were "not the answer to social mobility".
She asks Mr Hinds to provide the evidence used to justify the new funding, and adds that a breakdown of responses to the consultation not been published by ministers.
She asks for details of how many new schools will open and the sort of areas they will be in.
She questions whether current minister have "forgotten" advice from David Cameron, whom she says branded the promotion of new grammar schools a "silly class war".
Urgent question on schools
Schools urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is asking an urgent question on the government's plans to allow grammar schools in England to create thousands of new places in a trimmed-down selective school expansion programme.
The expanded wholly selective schools will have to set out plans to admit disadvantaged pupils, perhaps by lowering the entrance requirements.
Plans for new faith schools have also been announced.
But instead of making it easier for religious groups to open free schools, ministers will invite councils to open faith schools jointly with religious groups, as they have done in the past.