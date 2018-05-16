Welsh Assembly dignity and respect policy approved

AMs approve the National Assembly for Wales's Dignity and Respect Policy.
There were 52 for, 2 abstentions and nobody against.
'Employment the best route out of poverty'
Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, Huw Irranca-Davies refers to the latest EHRC analysis which shows that UK Government tax and welfare reforms will push an extra 50,000 children into poverty by 2021/22.
'Child poverty levels in Wales stand above the UK level'
Conservative Mark Isherwood says that "child poverty levels in Wales stand above the UK level with rates rising before the last recession".
'Scandal of poverty'
Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed says "child poverty is a scourge on our country.
"I’m not going to sugar coat it. Nor am I going to seek to mislead anyone surrounding its cause or effects.
"It gives me no joy to open this debate discussing the same scandal of poverty that exists in Wales which has only worsened in the last decade".
Plaid Cymru debate
The topic chosen for the Plaid Cymru debate is child poverty. The party proposes that
the National Assembly for Wales:
1. Notes the recent increase in child poverty.
2. Notes research for Save the Children Cymru which found that: “By age five around a third of children living in poverty (30-35 percent) were already falling behind across a range of cognitive outcomes (i.e. vocabulary, problem solving, dexterity and coordination) compared with a fifth of those from better-off families (20-21 per cent)".
3. Believes that responsibility for the increase in child poverty and for tackling child poverty, resides with both the UK Government and Welsh Government.
4. Regrets that the Welsh Government has ended the Communities First programme without an evaluation of its effectiveness or a plan for its replacement.
5. Calls on the Welsh Government to ensure equal access to high quality early childhood education and care for all children in Wales with a specific focus on providing additional support to all children living in poverty, as recommended by Save the Children Cymru.
6. Further calls on the Welsh Government to take all steps within its powers to tackle child poverty as part of a new plan for eliminating child poverty that includes SMART targets rather than vague statements.
7. Believes that such a plan can only succeed with the administrative control of social security and that securing these powers should be a major strategic objective of the new plan.
Bowel cancer: motion agreed
The motion on bowel cancer is agreed without objection.
'Committed to improving cancer outcomes'
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government supports today's motion.
He says the government is "absolutely committed to improving cancer outcomes, as evidenced in the updated Cancer Delivery Plan".
Patients 'not tested' for bowel cancer gene
UKIP AM Mandy Jones pays an emotional tribute to Sam Gould, who's family is in the public gallery in the Siambr today.
She refers to criticism from a charity that bowel cancer patients in Wales are not being tested for a genetic condition at diagnosis contrary to official guidelines.
Sufferers of Lynch syndrome have an up to 80% risk of developing bowel cancer as well as other types of cancer.
It can alter treatment options for those affected if they know and alert close family members who may also be affected, Bowel Cancer UK has said.
1. Welcomes Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer’s recent report highlighting early diagnosis and its ambition to improve survival rates for people affected by bowel cancer.
2. Recognises the brave contribution of bowel cancer patients in Wales to raising awareness of the disease and of the healthcare professionals to improving outcomes in the face of increasing demand for diagnosis, within the constraints of the existing service.
3. Recognises bowel cancer as the second biggest cancer killer in Wales, the effect early diagnosis has on survival rates and the importance of encouraging the public to take up their bowel screening opportunities as uptake rates have fallen by 1 per cent in the last 12 months.
4. Welcomes the introduction of the simpler and more accurate faecal immunochemical test (FIT) in the bowel screening programme and its potential to improve bowel cancer survival rates.
5. Calls on the Welsh Government to deliver a bowel screening programme that can reach its full potential and to address issues around the:
a) proposed threshold of FIT to be introduced in 2019;
b) challenges that exist within endoscopy and pathology services to ensure FIT can be introduced optimally;
c) need to reduce the eligible screening age from 60 to 50.
'Not convinced the legislation is the most appropriate way forward'
Energy Secretary Lesley Griffiths says she's "not convinced" the Member's Legislative Proposal is "the most appropriate way forward".
She says decarbonisation is "already embedded in the economic action plan".
She outlines ways in which she believes the Welsh Government is ensuring the planning system is an "enabler rather than an obstacle in the take-up of electric vehicles".
'Wales lagging far behind the rest of the UK'
Rhun ap Iorwerth says this Bill would give Wales an opportunity to "get in the game" with regards to electric vehicle infrastructure.
He says Wales is lagging far behind the rest of the UK because of the Welsh Government's "lack of commitment".
Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal
The next item is a Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal.
The purpose of this Bill would be to introduce planning guidelines for new developments, whether they are public buildings or housing; ensure that new buildings must include charging points for electric vehicles; and make it easier for people to use electric vehicles in order to reduce carbon emissions.
Affirmative and recorded vote will be required
The Business Committee has decided that
this isn’t a policy that should simply be adopted by going through "on the nod" in the Siambr.
An affirmative and recorded vote will be required on this motion later
this afternoon to demonstrate and underline Members’ commitment to this policy.
'Act with dignity and respect every day'
Llywydd Elin Jones concludes, "to establish public confidence and
trust, we must build a culture that is inclusive and free from
harassment and we must have the right procedures to respond effectively and
appropriately when incidents occur.
"That does not mean just having a policy in
place - as important as that it - it means that we, the 60 Members in this
Parliament, act with dignity and respect every day – that is what the people of
Wales expect of us."
'This has concerned me greatly'
Llywydd Elin Jones says, "We have heard in the media about women who have been
subject to inappropriate behaviour but who hadn’t come forward through our
complaint procedures.
"There have been
concerns expressed about processes not being clear, the support not being
sufficient and a perception that very little could be done if allegations were
reported.
"This has concerned me greatly.
These have all been serious issues for us to and they have informed the work we
have undertaken to date.
"As an institution, we want to ensure that people feel
empowered to come forward and, should they choose to want to report the matter
formally, that they feel confident that their complaint will be investigated
and dealt with properly."
'On the path to meaningful change'
The chair of the standards of conduct committee, Jayne Bryant, says "this is being put forward today as part of the Standards Committee’s ongoing work to create a culture free from harassment of any kind.
"A culture where everybody feels empowered to call out inappropriate behaviour if it happens to them, or if they see it happening to somebody else.
"The Committee has concluded this policy to be necessary as result of evidence gathering and reports in the media. It is a positive step in the right direction on the path to meaningful change."
Confidence to come forward with harassment concerns
Dai Lloyd (South Wales West):Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement following confirmation that the Welsh Government welcomed proposals to rename the second Severn Crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge?
The UK government announcement in April stirred controversy over whether there should have been a public consultation.
Initially the Welsh Government said that it had raised no objections.
The crossing is being renamed to mark 50 years since the Prince of Wales' investiture in Caernarfon in 1969, and coincides with the transfer of the two Severn bridges to public ownership and control under the UK government.
Objective Four is "supporting Assembly
Commission staff to build diversity and inclusion
into their work".
Mr Hamilton says "commissioners themselves should lead by example".
He says "political orientation is important and describing other members as ..."
His mic is then switched off and Deputy Presiding Officer Anne Jones intervenes to move proceedings on.
Commissioner Joyce Watson has previously referred to the "rabid dogs" of UKIP.
Mobile Action Plan for Wales
Conservative Russell George questions what progress has been made since the launch of the Mobile Action Plan for Wales "that would reflect the challenges of deploying mobile phone infrastructure in Wales".
He accuses the Welsh Government of failing to reform planning laws which have increased the costs of infrastructure for mobile coverage.
Julie James replies that "one of the big problems is that it is not devolved and we have a fundamental disagreement" with the Conservative UK government over whether this is infrastructure or not.
Scrapping grant for disabled people criticised
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian criticizes the Welsh Government's decision to scrap a grant for disabled people.
The £27m Welsh Independent Living Grant (WILG) is paid to about 1,300 people.
Julie James says "we are struggling in an austerity agenda, with which we do not agree".
'Innovative projects' to promote digital inclusion
Julie James lists several "innovative projects" by the Welsh Government to promote digital inclusion, such Digital Inclusion Wales and the Tech Valleys initiative.
Promoting digital inclusion in Wales
We move on to Questions to the Leader of the House, Julie James.
The first three tabled questions are about digital inclusion, which is clearly an important issue for AMs.
M4 investment 'not at expense of other necessary investments'
Mr Drakeford explains to Andrew RT Davies that part of the reason he's asking for an extension to the Welsh Government's borrowing powers is that "if the M4 investment goes ahead it doesn't take place at the expense of other necessary investments in other parts of Wales".
Seeking an extension to Welsh Government's borrowing powers
Mark Drakeford tells Adam Price that he's asking the UK government for an extension to the Welsh Government's borrowing powers.
'Additional £700m over five years relative to spend in England'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says If rail infrastructure were devolved to Wales as it is to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the Welsh Government would see an additional £700m over five years relative to spend in England.
Concerns about the possibility of a vacant land tax
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says one of his concerns about the possibility of a vacant land tax "is that a lot of people who may not ultimately be affected by it will in the interim period be worried by it".
He adds the "problem of land banking may not be as great as feared".
Mark Drakeford says "when we come to look at the detail of the potential of a land value tax [sic] we may find that it would apply in a relatively small number of occasions".
'Actively engaged' in consideration of a social care levy
In response to Conservative Nick Ramsay, Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government has been "actively engaged" in consideration of a social care levy, including setting up a cross-ministerial group chaired by Huw Irranca-Davies, minister for children, older people and social care.
'Ensuring private rented sector is well regulated'
Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says the Welsh Government "has placed great emphasis on ensuring the private rented sector is well regulated and well managed".
Rent controls 'help bring stability and justice'
Jenny Rathbone says rent controls are helping bring stability and justice for Generation Rent in capital cities across the world.
She says that "rent controls are just the beginning of what we need in Wales. We need a housing market that works for real people and honest landlords."
'Rent controls are needed to ensure private renters get a fair deal'
The topic chosen by Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central) for the Short Debate is "rent stability".
She says that rent controls are needed to ensure private renters get a fair deal.
He says the Welsh Government's focus is on "employment as the best route out of poverty and the ambitious actions set out in the Economic Action Plan and Employability Plan".
Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) proposes that the assembly notes the proposal for an electric vehicle charging planning Bill.
The Business Committee has decided that this isn't a policy that should simply be adopted by going through "on the nod" in the Siambr.
Llywydd Elin Jones concludes, "to establish public confidence and trust, we must build a culture that is inclusive and free from harassment and we must have the right procedures to respond effectively and appropriately when incidents occur.
Llywydd Elin Jones says, "We have heard in the media about women who have been subject to inappropriate behaviour but who hadn't come forward through our complaint procedures.
But a letter shows Carwyn Jones offered more support than that, offering to take part in the renaming ceremony.
It was introduced to help people who previously claimed from the UK Government's Independent Living Fund (ILF), which closed in 2015.
