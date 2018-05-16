Y Siambr

Welsh Assembly dignity and respect policy approved

Summary

  1. Children, Young People and Education Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
  3. Questions to the Leader of the House
  4. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  5. Debate on the Assembly's Dignity and Respect Policy
  6. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal – An electric vehicle charging planning Bill
  7. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) – Bowel cancer
  8. Plaid Cymru debate – Child poverty
  9. Short Debate: Rent stability – Why we need rent controls to ensure private renters get a fair deal.

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Hwyl fawr

That's it from the Siambr for today.

Senedd Live returns on Tuesday 22 May.

'Ensuring private rented sector is well regulated'

Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says the Welsh Government "has placed great emphasis on ensuring the private rented sector is well regulated and well managed".

Rebecca Evans
Rent controls 'help bring stability and justice'

Jenny Rathbone says rent controls are helping bring stability and justice for Generation Rent in capital cities across the world.

She says that "rent controls are just the beginning of what we need in Wales. We need a housing market that works for real people and honest landlords."

Jenny Rathbone
'Rent controls are needed to ensure private renters get a fair deal'

The topic chosen by Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central) for the Short Debate is "rent stability".

She says that rent controls are needed to ensure private renters get a fair deal.

Dignity and Respect Policy approved

AMs approve the National Assembly for Wales's Dignity and Respect Policy.

There were 52 for, 2 abstentions and nobody against.

vote
'Employment the best route out of poverty'

Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, Huw Irranca-Davies refers to the latest EHRC analysis which shows that UK Government tax and welfare reforms will push an extra 50,000 children into poverty by 2021/22.

He says the Welsh Government's focus is on "employment as the best route out of poverty and the ambitious actions set out in the Economic Action Plan and Employability Plan".

He cites investment in Flying Start, Families First, the Pupil Development Grant and the Healthy Child Wales Programme "to ensure every child has the best start in life".

Huw Irranca-Davies
No longer a target to end child poverty in Wales by 2020

UKIP's David Rowlands reminds AMs that the Labour Welsh Government had promised to eliminate child poverty by 2020, before admitting the target cannot be achieved.

David Rowlands
'Child poverty levels in Wales stand above the UK level'

Conservative Mark Isherwood says that "child poverty levels in Wales stand above the UK level with rates rising before the last recession".

Mark Isherwood
'Scandal of poverty'

Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed says "child poverty is a scourge on our country.

"I’m not going to sugar coat it. Nor am I going to seek to mislead anyone surrounding its cause or effects.

"It gives me no joy to open this debate discussing the same scandal of poverty that exists in Wales which has only worsened in the last decade".

Bethan Sayed
Plaid Cymru debate

The topic chosen for the Plaid Cymru debate is child poverty. The party proposes that

the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Notes the recent increase in child poverty.

2. Notes research for Save the Children Cymru which found that: “By age five around a third of children living in poverty (30-35 percent) were already falling behind across a range of cognitive outcomes (i.e. vocabulary, problem solving, dexterity and coordination) compared with a fifth of those from better-off families (20-21 per cent)".

3. Believes that responsibility for the increase in child poverty and for tackling child poverty, resides with both the UK Government and Welsh Government.

4. Regrets that the Welsh Government has ended the Communities First programme without an evaluation of its effectiveness or a plan for its replacement.

5. Calls on the Welsh Government to ensure equal access to high quality early childhood education and care for all children in Wales with a specific focus on providing additional support to all children living in poverty, as recommended by Save the Children Cymru.

6. Further calls on the Welsh Government to take all steps within its powers to tackle child poverty as part of a new plan for eliminating child poverty that includes SMART targets rather than vague statements.

7. Believes that such a plan can only succeed with the administrative control of social security and that securing these powers should be a major strategic objective of the new plan.

Child poverty
Bowel cancer: motion agreed

The motion on bowel cancer is agreed without objection.

'Committed to improving cancer outcomes'

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government supports today's motion.

He says the government is "absolutely committed to improving cancer outcomes, as evidenced in the updated Cancer Delivery Plan".

Vaughan Gething
Patients 'not tested' for bowel cancer gene

UKIP AM Mandy Jones pays an emotional tribute to Sam Gould, who's family is in the public gallery in the Siambr today.

She refers to criticism from a charity that bowel cancer patients in Wales are not being tested for a genetic condition at diagnosis contrary to official guidelines.

Sufferers of Lynch syndrome have an up to 80% risk of developing bowel cancer as well as other types of cancer.

It can alter treatment options for those affected if they know and alert close family members who may also be affected, Bowel Cancer UK has said.

Mandy Jones
'Nothing wrong in talking poo'

900 die from the disease every year in Wales

Dr Dai Lloyd - a Plaid Cymru AM and GP - lists some of the symptoms include rectal bleeding, extreme tiredness, unexplained weight loss and abdominal pain or discomfort.

Every year in Wales 2,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer and 900 die from the disease.

More than 4,000 patients in Wales are on the waiting list for colonoscopies each month
More than 4,000 patients in Wales are on the waiting list for colonoscopies each month

Importance of getting an early diagnosis

Hefin David highlights the case of Sam Gould, a UKIP activist who died last summer at the age of 33 but had made a video about the importance of getting an early diagnosis.

Sam Gould said at the time: "We're all embarrassed to talk about poo and going to the toilet but your GP isn't embarrassed about it and deals with it every day."

Hefin David also pays tribute to Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis who is currently being treated for cancer, and his own grandfather, who died when he was 10.

Sam Gould
Sam Gould

Ambition to improve survival rates for people affected by bowel cancer

The topic of the Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) is bowel cancer.

Hefin David (Caerphilly)Angela Burns (Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)Mark Isherwood (North Wales)Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn)Dawn Bowden (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)Mandy Jones (North Wales)

propose that the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Welcomes Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer’s recent report highlighting early diagnosis and its ambition to improve survival rates for people affected by bowel cancer.

2. Recognises the brave contribution of bowel cancer patients in Wales to raising awareness of the disease and of the healthcare professionals to improving outcomes in the face of increasing demand for diagnosis, within the constraints of the existing service.

3. Recognises bowel cancer as the second biggest cancer killer in Wales, the effect early diagnosis has on survival rates and the importance of encouraging the public to take up their bowel screening opportunities as uptake rates have fallen by 1 per cent in the last 12 months.

4. Welcomes the introduction of the simpler and more accurate faecal immunochemical test (FIT) in the bowel screening programme and its potential to improve bowel cancer survival rates.

5. Calls on the Welsh Government to deliver a bowel screening programme that can reach its full potential and to address issues around the:

a) proposed threshold of FIT to be introduced in 2019;

b) challenges that exist within endoscopy and pathology services to ensure FIT can be introduced optimally;

c) need to reduce the eligible screening age from 60 to 50.

Bowel cancer
'Not convinced the legislation is the most appropriate way forward'

Energy Secretary Lesley Griffiths says she's "not convinced" the Member's Legislative Proposal is "the most appropriate way forward".

She says decarbonisation is "already embedded in the economic action plan".

She outlines ways in which she believes the Welsh Government is ensuring the planning system is an "enabler rather than an obstacle in the take-up of electric vehicles".

Lesley Griffiths
'Wales lagging far behind the rest of the UK'

Rhun ap Iorwerth says this Bill would give Wales an opportunity to "get in the game" with regards to electric vehicle infrastructure.

He says Wales is lagging far behind the rest of the UK because of the Welsh Government's "lack of commitment".

Rhun ap Iorwerth
Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal

The next item is a Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal.

Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) proposes that the assembly notes the proposal for an electric vehicle charging planning Bill.

The purpose of this Bill would be to introduce planning guidelines for new developments, whether they are public buildings or housing; ensure that new buildings must include charging points for electric vehicles; and make it easier for people to use electric vehicles in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Electric vehicle
Affirmative and recorded vote will be required

The Business Committee has decided that this isn’t a policy that should simply be adopted by going through "on the nod" in the Siambr.

An affirmative and recorded vote will be required on this motion later this afternoon to demonstrate and underline Members’ commitment to this policy.

'Act with dignity and respect every day'

Llywydd Elin Jones concludes, "to establish public confidence and trust, we must build a culture that is inclusive and free from harassment and we must have the right procedures to respond effectively and appropriately when incidents occur.

"That does not mean just having a policy in place - as important as that it - it means that we, the 60 Members in this Parliament, act with dignity and respect every day – that is what the people of Wales expect of us."

'This has concerned me greatly'

Llywydd Elin Jones says, "We have heard in the media about women who have been subject to inappropriate behaviour but who hadn’t come forward through our complaint procedures.

"There have been concerns expressed about processes not being clear, the support not being sufficient and a perception that very little could be done if allegations were reported.

"This has concerned me greatly. These have all been serious issues for us to and they have informed the work we have undertaken to date.

"As an institution, we want to ensure that people feel empowered to come forward and, should they choose to want to report the matter formally, that they feel confident that their complaint will be investigated and dealt with properly."

Elin Jones
'On the path to meaningful change'

The chair of the standards of conduct committee, Jayne Bryant, says "this is being put forward today as part of the Standards Committee’s ongoing work to create a culture free from harassment of any kind.

"A culture where everybody feels empowered to call out inappropriate behaviour if it happens to them, or if they see it happening to somebody else.

"The Committee has concluded this policy to be necessary as result of evidence gathering and reports in the media. It is a positive step in the right direction on the path to meaningful change."

Jayne Bryant
Confidence to come forward with harassment concerns

The first debate of the day is on the Assembly's Dignity and Respect Policy.

The new policy aims to give people confidence to come forward with harassment concerns.

It follows claims of sexual harassment in both Cardiff Bay and Westminster.

Topical Question 2: GP indemnity scheme for Wales

Vikki Howells (Cynon Valley):Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on the GP indemnity scheme for Wales, following its announcement on Monday?

Hospital doctors are already covered for clinical negligence indemnity, and a deal had already been struck by UK ministers for GPs in England.

One Welsh GP said the cost of indemnity could be up to £15,000 a year.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the move from April 2019 would help attract more GPs to work in Wales.

'Self-indulgent debate'

Economy Secretary Ken Skates repeats that the Welsh Government "did not object to the proposal", and accuses Dai Lloyd and Plaid Cymru of focusing on a "self-indulgent debate".

He says there was no misleading of the public.

Ken Skates
Topical Question 1: Prince of Wales Bridge

Dai Lloyd (South Wales West):Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement following confirmation that the Welsh Government welcomed proposals to rename the second Severn Crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge?

The UK government announcement in April stirred controversy over whether there should have been a public consultation.

Initially the Welsh Government said that it had raised no objections.

But a letter shows Carwyn Jones offered more support than that, offering to take part in the renaming ceremony.

The crossing is being renamed to mark 50 years since the Prince of Wales' investiture in Caernarfon in 1969, and coincides with the transfer of the two Severn bridges to public ownership and control under the UK government.

Carwyn Jones was criticised by Plaid Cymru for not insisting on public consultation over the renaming
Carwyn Jones was criticised by Plaid Cymru for not insisting on public consultation over the renaming

'Supporting Assembly Commission staff to build diversity and inclusion into their work'

The next item is questions to the Assembly Commission.

UKIP leader Neil Hamilton seeks an update on progress towards objective four of the Assembly's Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 2016-21.

Objective Four is "supporting Assembly Commission staff to build diversity and inclusion into their work".

Mr Hamilton says "commissioners themselves should lead by example".

He says "political orientation is important and describing other members as ..."

His mic is then switched off and Deputy Presiding Officer Anne Jones intervenes to move proceedings on.

Commissioner Joyce Watson has previously referred to the "rabid dogs" of UKIP.

Mobile Action Plan for Wales

Conservative Russell George questions what progress has been made since the launch of the Mobile Action Plan for Wales "that would reflect the challenges of deploying mobile phone infrastructure in Wales".

He accuses the Welsh Government of failing to reform planning laws which have increased the costs of infrastructure for mobile coverage.

Julie James replies that "one of the big problems is that it is not devolved and we have a fundamental disagreement" with the Conservative UK government over whether this is infrastructure or not.

Russell George
Scrapping grant for disabled people criticised

Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian criticizes the Welsh Government's decision to scrap a grant for disabled people.

The £27m Welsh Independent Living Grant (WILG) is paid to about 1,300 people.

It was introduced to help people who previously claimed from the UK Government's Independent Living Fund (ILF), which closed in 2015.

Julie James says "we are struggling in an austerity agenda, with which we do not agree".

Sian Gwenllian
'Innovative projects' to promote digital inclusion

Julie James lists several "innovative projects" by the Welsh Government to promote digital inclusion, such Digital Inclusion Wales and the Tech Valleys initiative.

Promoting digital inclusion in Wales

We move on to Questions to the Leader of the House, Julie James.

The first three tabled questions are about digital inclusion, which is clearly an important issue for AMs.

Julie James
M4 investment 'not at expense of other necessary investments'

Mr Drakeford explains to Andrew RT Davies that part of the reason he's asking for an extension to the Welsh Government's borrowing powers is that "if the M4 investment goes ahead it doesn't take place at the expense of other necessary investments in other parts of Wales".

M4
Seeking an extension to Welsh Government's borrowing powers

Mark Drakeford tells Adam Price that he's asking the UK government for an extension to the Welsh Government's borrowing powers.

'Additional £700m over five years relative to spend in England'

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says If rail infrastructure were devolved to Wales as it is to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the Welsh Government would see an additional £700m over five years relative to spend in England.

Adam Price
Concerns about the possibility of a vacant land tax

UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says one of his concerns about the possibility of a vacant land tax "is that a lot of people who may not ultimately be affected by it will in the interim period be worried by it".

He adds the "problem of land banking may not be as great as feared".

Mark Drakeford says "when we come to look at the detail of the potential of a land value tax [sic] we may find that it would apply in a relatively small number of occasions".

Neil Hamilton
'Actively engaged' in consideration of a social care levy

In response to Conservative Nick Ramsay, Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government has been "actively engaged" in consideration of a social care levy, including setting up a cross-ministerial group chaired by Huw Irranca-Davies, minister for children, older people and social care.

Nick Ramsay
'Alert to serious social needs'

Dawn Bowden seeks assurance that even though "the worst of the winter weather has passed", adequate funding is allocated to the local government and public services portfolio to support homelessness.

Mark Drakeford replies that the Welsh Government "remains alert to serious social needs...not just when they are under the public microscope".

Dawn Bowden
'No details of proposals for a shared prosperity fund'

Mark Drakeford says "the UK government is yet to share any details of its proposals for a shared prosperity fund".

Mark Drakeford
