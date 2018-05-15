AMs give consent to EU Withdrawal Bill
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Legislative Consent Motion on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill
- Statement by the Leader of the House: International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance: Vacant Land Tax
- Statement by the Leader of the House: Update on Digital Connectivity in Wales
- Debate: The Role of the Planning System in Placemaking
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Sarah Down-Roberts
All times stated are UK
Legislative Consent Motion on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill approved
AMs give legislative consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill, with 46 for and 9 against.
Call for separate Planning Inspectorate for Wales
On behalf of Plaid Cymru, Sian Gwenllian:
'Town and country planning system needs adaptation'
Conservative David Melding says the town and country planning system "needs adaptation to make more holistic decisions on the built environment which maximises well-being goals and increases the supply of land for housing".
He calls on AMs to recognise the need for "a strong national placemaking framework to give guidance to planning authorities and others to shape and make good places".
'High quality, well designed developments and places'
The final item today is a debate on "The Role of the Planning System in Placemaking". The Welsh Government
propose that the National Assembly for Wales:
1. Recognises having high quality, well designed developments and places is essential to the long-term health and well-being of the people of Wales.
2. Believes the town and country planning system is well placed to make holistic decisions on the built environment which maximise the well-being goals.
3. Acknowledges that having strong national placemaking policies in Planning Policy Wales and the National Development Framework shows leadership to planning authorities and others in shaping and making good places.
4. Recognises the role of built environment professionals to deliver placemaking and calls on local authorities to effectively resource planning departments.
'Ensure that BT does not benefit from over subsidy'
Julie James says "to date we have paid BT £300 for every premises, however, the closure of the delivery phase means that we must now work together to balance the books and ensure that all expenditure is eligible and fully evidenced.
"This process will take several months to conclude but is essential to ensure that BT does not benefit from over subsidy".
'Encouraging and frustrating in equal measures'
Leader of the House Julie James tells AMs that "take-up across the Superfast Cymru intervention area now stands at 42.5 per cent which means we are ahead of where we expected to be and are on course to meet our 50 per cent target much earlier than we had anticipated."
She says "this is encouraging and frustrating in equal measures.
"It is encouraging because the rate of growth is greater than modelled, but it is frustrating because there is clearly room for improvement."
Statement by the Leader of the House
The last statement of the day is by the Leader of the House Julie James: "Update on Digital Connectivity in Wales".
7,000 new homes built every year in Wales
House builders have raised concerns about the proposed tax as a barrier to development, and penalising some landowners for delays outside their control.
About 7,000 new homes are being built every year in Wales yet 12,000 more are needed to tackle under supply.
Research commissioned by the Welsh Government into stalled development sites found that just over 400 sites were stalled across Wales at the time of publication, in 2015. These stalled sites primarily relate to residential development, with at least 7,600 homes being tied up within these sites across Wales.
Legislation to be laid by the spring of next year
Mark Drakeford tells AMs that he will be in a position "by the autumn of this year to submit a formal request to the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, and that by the spring of next year legislation will be laid before the assembly and UK parliament to seek agreement to the transfer of these powers".
Plans aimed at boosting house building and regeneration
The next statement is by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance Mark Drakeford on vacant land tax.
Plans for a tax on vacant land are aimed at boosting house building and regeneration.
It would apply to land where permission to build has been granted - or land that is within a local development plan - but where no work has been carried out.
Stonewall: 'half of LGBT young people face bullying'
Several AMs highlight the work of Stonewall. The charity's research shows that more than half of LGBT young people in Wales and 73 per cent of trans young people still face bullying at school, for being LGBT. Nearly half of those never tell anyone about it.
'We can all be fabulous'
"We can all be fabulous", says Conservative Mark Isherwood.
He says there's more to do to tackle discrimination and improve services for LGBT people.
Anti-bullying guidance to be updated
Julie James tells AMs that the Welsh Government is updating its anti-bullying guidance ‘Respecting others’, which was published in 2011.
She says, "the revised guidance will be published for consultation later this year and will include guidance on bullying incidents related to LGBT issues.
"We are working closely with education practitioners, other partners, and children and young people to ensure the revised guidance has the maximum impact possible."
'Violence and discrimination experienced by LGBTI people'
The first statement of the day is by the Leader of the House Julie James: International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
Tens of thousands of Twitter users celebrate on 17 May, using the hashtag #IDAHOT, to share messages of solidarity and support.
Since 2004, the IDAHOT has been commemorated to "draw the attention of policymakers, opinion leaders, social movements, the public and the media to the violence and discrimination experienced by LGBTI people internationally".
Vote deferred
The vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill has been deferred to Voting Time later today, at around 19.15.
'That nirvana doesn't exist'
Mark Drakeford says Simon Thomas "wants to suggest to you that there was a choice between what we have agreed and some mythical nirvana, which will be even better.
"But that nirvana doesn't exist."
'You threw away your strongest weapon'
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas, citing an assembly "urban myth", says: "I'm told that if you stand on that piece of glass in the middle of the assembly chamber it will crack and let you fall into the fault below it."
He tells Alun Davies, "You can try it... Alun, it will be a good place for you to go".
More seriously, he tells the Welsh Government, "you threw away your strongest weapon in challenging what was happening in Westminster.
"Your strongest weapon was time.
"The Westminster Government is up against it. They can't negotiate their way out of a paper bag at the moment."
'A select club of national parliaments'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says "We have joined a select club of national parliaments that have voluntarily decided to cede their own authority".
He says "this is Sewel on steroids. This creates a legal pathway, a streamlined mechanism whereby the exception can become the rule if the politics of Westminster so decides."
'A deepening of the whole devolution process'
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says "I believe the Welsh Government has played an extremely good hand in the course of the negotiations.
"And there's been I think a deepening of the whole devolution process."
'Standing up for devolution'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says "tonight we'll see a Labour Government vote with the Tories and UKIP to support Westminster's EU Withdrawal Bill.
"A bill that is designed to take powers back under Westminster's control and it's as simple as that."
She calls on "Members opposite, I know that many of you believe in devolution and for this reason I'm appealing to you to take a stand today.
"Join us in defending Wales. Join us in standing up for devolution."
'Process of difficult negotiation has been a credit' to both the UK and Welsh governments
Conservative David Melding says "this whole process of difficult negotiation has been a credit" to both the UK and Welsh governments.
"This is what we expect in difficult constitutional areas, which many of us never wanted to occur."
He says the agreement respects devolution, and he condemns the "narrow nationalism" of Plaid Cymru and the SNP.
He says "It's clear to me that the Welsh Government secured an important and constitutionally significant concession from the UK government on the way EU law is to be retained until frameworks for the UK are agreed."
'Objectives have not been met in full in all areas'
The Chair of the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee, David Rees, says ""It's fair to observe that in some areas considerable progress has been made.
"It's equally fair to observe that our objectives have not been met in full in all areas."
'Defended and entrenched our devolution settlement'
Mr Drakeford concludes: "...We have defended and entrenched our devolution settlement.
"We have provided for the successful operation of the UK after Brexit.
"We have provided a good deal for the Assembly and a good deal for Wales.
"I'm proud to ask the Assembly to give its consent to this LCM."
'Ill-informed criticism'
Mark Drakeford says, "I've also heard a lot of ill-informed criticism of the 'not normally' formulation in the agreement, as if by agreeing to that we've somehow sold-out as we're told on devolution.
"But the commitment 'not normally' to legislate without consent is in the Government of Wales Act to which this Assembly gave its consent."
Sunset clauses could be extended by a new law
Mark Drakeford tells AMs "...The only way in which the sunset clauses could be extended would be by way of new parliamentary legislation and that new parliamentary legislation would of course be subject to the Assembly's consent."
'What is it about devolution that Plaid Cymru do not understand?'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says Scottish Labour and Jeremy Corbyn think there is an issue with the EU Withdrawal Bill deal. "Why are you right and they wrong?" he asks.
Mark Drakeford replies, "What is it about devolution that Plaid Cymru do not understand?"
'Substantial progress'
Mark Drakeford draws attention to the letter by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to the Prime Minister where she says "we have made substantial progress".
'Default position is that Assembly's competence remains untouched'
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford says "the default position is that the Assembly's competence remains untouched...Every one of those 64 areas will be here."
He adds that "thereafter the bill provides that by regulation...some aspects of some areas will continue to operate under the existing EU rule-book.
"Not to change the rules but to ensure that they continue as they are today and to continue until a new rule-book can be agreed."
Legislative Consent Motion on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill
We move on to a Legislative Consent Motion on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.
It follows the UK and Welsh governments reaching agreement on changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill after months of talks.
Welsh and Scottish ministers were working together against the bill before the deal - and the Scottish government remains opposed.
Support for mental health awareness week
Jack Sargeant thanks AMs for attending his photo call outside the Senedd to mark mental health awareness week.
He tells AMs that the Carl Sargeant Memorial Fund is to make a donation to the Cruse bereavement charity.
Business Statement and Announcement
The next item is the Business Statement and Announcement.
Leader of the House Julie James outlines the Assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
Review of ambulance waiting times
Amid complaints of long ambulance waits for amber-classed calls, the first minister says a review is being conducted
Concern for Welsh Ambulance Service staff
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood raises concern for Welsh Ambulance Service staff and whether they can access help, suggesting one of her contacts had not been able to access a well-being team.
The first minister replies that the Welsh Ambulance Service had approached the ambulance service charity to provide support to control centre staff.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board: 'new structure not yet bedded in'
Neil Hamilton asks if there is a case for the Welsh Government to get even further involved with the Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
The first minister says the situation in the board is such that its new structure is not yet bedded in.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board 'not there yet'
Is there the right culture in Betsi Cadwaladr health board so it can ever pull itself out of special measures, asks UKIP leader Neil Hamilton, reeling off critical reports.
The first minister replies he believes it can but it is not there yet.
Has an improvement plan begun to a significant degree at the health board, asks Mr Hamilton.
The first minister says there have been improvements but there is some way to go.
Rail franchise announcement this month
The first minister confirms there there will be an announcement on the rail franchise this month.
He reiterates that the major changes are bound to come further down the line with electrification and new trains.
'Third of the way into the new deal'
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies refers to the rail franchise and the first minister's comments that there may not be big improvements to the railway for up to four years.
Mr Davies points out that would be a third of the way into the new deal.
The first minister responds that the comments related to how long new trains take to be built - people will begin to see changes early, he adds.
'That is what devolution is about'
What happens in Scotland and England is a matter for Scotland and England, that is what devolution is about, says Carwyn Jones.
'Absurd and embarrassing'
It's "absurd and embarrassing" that the Welsh Government has endorsed Theresa May instead of their own party leader Jeremy Corbyn, says Leanne Wood, referring to comments by Mr Corbyn who is still calling the bill a "power grab".