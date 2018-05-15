AMs give consent to EU Withdrawal Bill

The final item today is a debate on "The Role of the Planning System in Placemaking". The Welsh Government

propose that the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Recognises having high quality, well designed developments and places is essential to the long-term health and well-being of the people of Wales.

2. Believes the town and country planning system is well placed to make holistic decisions on the built environment which maximise the well-being goals.

3. Acknowledges that having strong national placemaking policies in Planning Policy Wales and the National Development Framework shows leadership to planning authorities and others in shaping and making good places.

4. Recognises the role of built environment professionals to deliver placemaking and calls on local authorities to effectively resource planning departments.