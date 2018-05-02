AMs discuss provision of textbooks

Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd warns there is a "tsunami of curriculum reform" ahead and seeks assurance the "situation won't get worse rather than improve".

Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive of WJEC, says the key is what information will be available in April 2019 about the new curriculum, to allow preparation of resources.

The new curriculum will be taught from September 2022.

An independent review more than two years ago recommended a new curriculum, giving more flexibility to schools but also for computer programming and IT skills to be treated with the same importance as literacy and numeracy.

Rather than coming in all at once, the new curriculum will be introduced for all primary school pupils and the first year of secondary school - and then continue to be rolled out as children move through their schooling.