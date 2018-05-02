AMs discuss provision of textbooks

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
Questions to the Counsel General
Topical Questions
Statement by the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee: public procurement
Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report: Michelle Brown AM
Member Debate: period poverty and stigma
Plaid Cymru debate – The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill and devolution
Short Debate: developing a music education strategy for Wales
'Tsunami of curriculum reform'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd warns there is a "tsunami of curriculum reform" ahead and seeks assurance the "situation won't get worse rather than improve".
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive of WJEC, says the key is what information will be available in April 2019 about the new curriculum, to allow preparation of resources.
The new curriculum will be taught from September 2022.
An independent review more than two years ago recommended a new curriculum, giving more flexibility to schools but also for computer programming and IT skills to be treated with the same importance as literacy and numeracy.
Rather than coming in all at once, the new curriculum will be introduced for all primary school pupils and the first year of secondary school - and then continue to be rolled out as children move through their schooling.
'Three sets of qualification reforms'
Gareth Pierce says delays in provision of textbooks since 2015 have been partly due to "three sets of qualification reforms".
Although not a publisher, WJEC’s mission includes “producing resources and
development opportunities of quality that meet the lifelong learning needs of students and
their teachers”.
'Huge mess which causes lots of extra work and pressure'
Conservative Darren Millar describes lack of textbooks as a "huge mess, which causes lots of extra work and pressure for teachers and learners".
The new head of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.
'We do recognise there have been delays in textbooks'
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, says "we do recognise there have been delays in textbooks, much of which have been related to the timelines against which we've all had to deliver new specifications".
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Mike Ebbsworth, Assistant Director Educational Support - WJEC
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive – WJEC
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive – Qualifications Wales
Emyr George, Associate Director General Qualifications.
Video of interviews with pupils
The meeting begins with a video in which pupils discuss the provision of textbooks and learning resources.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the provision of textbooks and learning resources for pupils.
Back at 1.30pm
The members are now meeting in private.
Senedd Live will be back at 1.30pm for Plenary.
'Tsunami of curriculum reform'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd warns there is a "tsunami of curriculum reform" ahead and seeks assurance the "situation won't get worse rather than improve".
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive of WJEC, says the key is what information will be available in April 2019 about the new curriculum, to allow preparation of resources.
The new curriculum will be taught from September 2022.
An independent review more than two years ago recommended a new curriculum, giving more flexibility to schools but also for computer programming and IT skills to be treated with the same importance as literacy and numeracy.
Rather than coming in all at once, the new curriculum will be introduced for all primary school pupils and the first year of secondary school - and then continue to be rolled out as children move through their schooling.
'Three sets of qualification reforms'
Gareth Pierce says delays in provision of textbooks since 2015 have been partly due to "three sets of qualification reforms".
Although not a publisher, WJEC’s mission includes “producing resources and development opportunities of quality that meet the lifelong learning needs of students and their teachers”.
'Huge mess which causes lots of extra work and pressure'
Conservative Darren Millar describes lack of textbooks as a "huge mess, which causes lots of extra work and pressure for teachers and learners".
Gareth Pierce stands down this month
Current WJEC chief executive Gareth Pierce has been in post since 2004 and stands down this month.
Roderic Gillespie will join in June from Cambridge International where he is director of assessment.
The new head of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.
'We do recognise there have been delays in textbooks'
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, says "we do recognise there have been delays in textbooks, much of which have been related to the timelines against which we've all had to deliver new specifications".
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Mike Ebbsworth, Assistant Director Educational Support - WJEC
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive – WJEC
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive – Qualifications Wales
Emyr George, Associate Director General Qualifications.
Video of interviews with pupils
The meeting begins with a video in which pupils discuss the provision of textbooks and learning resources.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the provision of textbooks and learning resources for pupils.