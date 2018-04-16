MEPs to debate new emissions targets

EBS

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting with a statement on the Syria airstrikes that took place over the weekend.

He tells MEPs that he spoke to Theresa May over the weekend, and that she told him the UK intends to continue to work together with EU countries over Syria.

He says the European Parliament should "reiterate clearly" that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.

He calls for unity from EU members in dealing with the issue of chemical weapons.