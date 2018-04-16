MEPs to debate new emissions targets
Summary
- MEPs discuss week's agenda from 16.00 BST
- Possible statement from Parliament President on Syria strikes
- Debate on new EU greenhouse gas emissions targets
- Later: debate on new recycling targets in certain areas
- This evening: debate on report about women in the media
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Tajani: Use of chemical weapons unacceptable
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting with a statement on the Syria airstrikes that took place over the weekend.
He tells MEPs that he spoke to Theresa May over the weekend, and that she told him the UK intends to continue to work together with EU countries over Syria.
He says the European Parliament should "reiterate clearly" that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.
He calls for unity from EU members in dealing with the issue of chemical weapons.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the Parliament president at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.