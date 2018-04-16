Voting in the European Parliament

MEPs to debate new emissions targets

You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. MEPs discuss week's agenda from 16.00 BST
  2. Possible statement from Parliament President on Syria strikes
  3. Debate on new EU greenhouse gas emissions targets
  4. Later: debate on new recycling targets in certain areas
  5. This evening: debate on report about women in the media

Live Reporting

By Paul Seddon

All times stated are UK

Tajani: Use of chemical weapons unacceptable

Opening of the sitting

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Antonio Tajani
EBS

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting with a statement on the Syria airstrikes that took place over the weekend.

He tells MEPs that he spoke to Theresa May over the weekend, and that she told him the UK intends to continue to work together with EU countries over Syria.

He says the European Parliament should "reiterate clearly" that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.

He calls for unity from EU members in dealing with the issue of chemical weapons.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.

Proposals to add debates have to be made to the Parliament president at least one hour before the sitting opens.

They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top