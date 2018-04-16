MPs to question Home Office ministers

Follow us on @BBCParliament

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Home Office questions at 2.30pm
  2. Statement and debate on military action in Syria expected
  3. Day's business includes bill on creating new offence of shining a laser at a driver
  4. Debate on housing possible
  5. Lords meets at 2.30pm for questions, followed by consideration of orders

Live Reporting

By Richard Morris and Esther Webber

All times stated are UK

Welcome back

What's on today in Parliament?

Parliament returns after the Easter recess, with MPs and peers heading back to Westminster for a 2.30pm start.

For MPs, the day is due to begin with questions to Home Office ministers.

Then we'll see MPs turn their attention to the military action in Syria over the weekend.

The UK joined the United States and France in bombing three Syrian sites, in response to a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma.

The prime minister is due to give a Commons statement on Monday at about 3.30pm and take questions from MPs.

Theresa May is also expected to ask the Speaker for permission to hold an emergency debate in Parliament on the issue of Syria.

It's likely today's timetable - including second reading consideration of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill and a debate on housing - could be disrupted.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top