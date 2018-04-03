MPs hold their end-of-term debate

The Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith has announced that there will be funding for the victims of the contaminated blood scandal to prepare for the forthcoming public inquiry.

It follows a letter from the Cabinet Office suggesting that there would not be any money available, ahead of the inquiry.

The minister made the announcement in response to an urgent question from the Labour MP Diana Johnson, who campaigns on behalf of the infected blood victims.

Ms Johnson said: "I wish that decision had been made earlier."

Parliament is now on its Easter break. It will return on Monday 16th April.

And that's when BBC Parliament Online will be back too.

Happy Easter from us all!