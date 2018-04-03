MPs hold their end-of-term debate
Summary
- MPs debating support for people with autism in the UK
- Earlier: minister announces legal funds for contaminated blood victims
- 'Reasonable expenses' for preparing for public inquiry will be met
- International Development Secretary: Islamic State group 'all but destroyed'
- Commons leader announces future parliamentary business
- House of Lords sits from 11am
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris and Esther Webber
All times stated are UK
Summary: Thursday in Parliament
The Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith has announced that there will be funding for the victims of the contaminated blood scandal to prepare for the forthcoming public inquiry.
It follows a letter from the Cabinet Office suggesting that there would not be any money available, ahead of the inquiry.
The minister made the announcement in response to an urgent question from the Labour MP Diana Johnson, who campaigns on behalf of the infected blood victims.
Ms Johnson said: "I wish that decision had been made earlier."
Parliament is now on its Easter break. It will return on Monday 16th April.
And that's when BBC Parliament Online will be back too.
Happy Easter from us all!
All MPs want to make a difference in the communities they serve
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The stand-in deputy leader of the Commons Paul Maynard says sometimes MPs forget that they all come to the Commons with the same goal, "to make a difference in the communities which we serve".
He says debates like this underline the fact that MPs have "far more in common" that what divides them.
We are emerging into a late spring from a somewhat harsh winter, he says, but he wishes everyone a "happy and joyous Easter time".
With that, Commons business closes.
Children's early years are so critical - Labour MP
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Vicky Voxcroft says that in her constituency of Lewisham Deptford there are a number of "fantastic" primary schools, but one of the headteachers of one of these schools has recently contacted her about concerns in funding. She states that the area is deprived, but is constantly rated as outstanding by Ofsted.
A child's first years are critical in shaping their success in future schooling and career, she says.
She urges the government to reverse the cuts.
Tory MP says his Homelessness Reduction Act is about to come into force
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Bob Blackman says that from next Tuesday the Homelessness Reduction Act comes into force.
The legislation was introduced by Mr Blackman as a private member's bill and was backed by the government.
The act is designed to ensure that social services, local government and the NHS will work in a more joined-up way to make sure people are not left without homes.
The UK currently spends £1.7bn on temporary accommodation and Mr Blackman hopes that his bill will start reducing those costs.
Commons opens general adjournment debate
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs move on to "matters to be raised before the forthcoming adjournment". This is a customary general debate which take place on the day the Commons and the Lords are due to break for a holiday.
MPs may raise any issue they wish to speak on. Some MPs use these speeches to speak of upcoming community events in their constituency. Others use it for more serious matters.
Ian Mearns, chair of the Backbench Business Committee, opens the debate by criticising the government on the potential award of a contract to France for new passports being made for UK citizens.
He says that his constituency is going to be negatively impacted by the decision, saying that in his constituency, employment among the over-50s is increasing while youth unemployment is rising.
Mr Mearns also raises the issue of social care. There has been an estimated £400m shortfall in social care funding, which he says is threatening the viability of the care sector.
Minister: 'Huge regional disparities' in treatment
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Health and Social Care Minister Caroline Dinenage says the 2010 autism strategy has "done much" to improve the lives of autistic people, but the government recognises that there is more to be done.
She says the wide set of challenges faced by those with autism can cause "huge" regional disparities in access to treatment, advice and guidance.
From the April this year, the NHS will for the first time include data on autistic patients on how they are being treated by the health service, she says.
Later this year, the Department for Work and Pensions will publish an "ambitious" plan to help more people with disabilities into the workplace, she tells MPs.
With that, MPs move on to the final debate, on matters to be raised before the Easter recess.
Autism diagnoisis waiting times too long - Labour
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow mental health minister Paula Sherriff says autism is not a mental health problem, despite the fact it is seen that way by too many people.
However she says that too many people with autism suffer from common mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression.
She tells MPs that waiting times for diagnosis are often too long, with one local authority recently admitting delays of 125 weeks.
Too many parents report a lack of support and all too often GPs do not work well with autistic people and may not even mark their autism on medical records, she says.
She adds that in many cases, the government's new funding formula means schools are losing 1.5% in per pupil funding, meaning special needs schools will be badly affected.
Call for easier access to diagnosis of autism
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Lisa Cameron highlights the barriers to diagnosis, saying "people feel they're having to battle the system at every stage".
She calls for there to be at least one person on every local mental health team who can diagnose autism.
She says there's also a "widespread variation" in the services offered across the UK, but people cannot even access those services unless they receive a diagnosis.
MP highlights loneliness among autistic people
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Thangam Debbonaire discusses efforts being made to make public spaces and businesses more autism-friendly.
"People on the autistic spectrum should be able to participate fully," she says, before noting that too often this is not the case.
Exclusion can lead to loneliness and social isolation, and fear of going out among the parents of autistic children, she tells MPs.
This problem is exacerbated by "chronic underemployment" of autistic people, she adds.
Committee chair calls for early intervention to help autistic children
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Robert Halfon says the education committee - which he chairs - has heard evidence that exclusions are rising among autistic children and those with other special educational needs, which causes "stress and disruption".
He says many "may have unrecognised or unmet needs" and what's needed is earlier intervention to identify those needs.
In order for this to happen, teachers need to receive better training and awareness must be raised, he argues.
MPs debate World Autism Awareness Week
Autism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are debating a backbench business motion to mark World Autism Awareness Week 2018.
Conservative Dame Cheryl Gillan, chair of the all-party group on autism, is opening the debate.
She tells MPs that in each constituency in the Commons, there are probably around 1,000 people who will have autism.
She says that 79% of austistic people and 70% of families with a member with autism feel socially isolated, and 28% of autistic people have been asked to leave a public space because of issues associated with the condition.
Autism is often associated with mental health, she continues, but it is a lifelong developmental problem.
She states that her APPG on autism is "holding their feet to the fire" of ministers who are working in government departments which will deal with autistic people.
People with autism are being disproportionately "not taken off the unemployment register," she adds, and people with autism are not achieving their full potential because of their condition.
Social mobility to be eliminated in 120 years - report
Education Committee statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative chair of the Education Committee, Robert Halfon, is making a statement on a report by his committee on the Social Mobility Commission (SMC).
He says that under current rates of progress, social mobility will be eliminated in 120 years.
He says that the "commissioners felt that the government wasn't listening" to the report's findings.
He calls for the SMC to be given powers to publish reports on social mobility even when the government doesn't request them.
Ministers should have a special unit, with a remit for tackling social injustice, he adds.
He says if the prime minister and the Department for Education take social justice seriously, then the government must implement proposals for change.
Can the ICRC get to Afrin?
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Demorat Tom Brake says he welcomes the update that has been given, and says it is essential for people to know what the military and aid effort is doing abroad.
He asks if the International Committee of the Red Cross is able to access Afrin.
Ms Mourdant says that the work of humanitarian volunteers is having an indirect impact on the fight against Islamic State group.
ICRC doesn't have access due to improvised explosive devices in the area, she says.
She adds that the UK owes an "enormous debt of gratitude" to Oxfam, even its work in the region is not directly funded by DfID.
Has the 'head of the snake' been cut off?
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Patrick Grady asks whether, after the "liberation" of the Syrian city of Raqqa, the "head of the snake has finally been cut off".
If that is the case, he wonders what further contribution the UK armed forces can make.
Turning to Syrian refugees, he asks how many more the UK is willing to accept and points to an SNP private member's bill to ensure refugees can be reunited with relatives already given sanctuary in the UK.
Ms Mordaunt confirms that Raqqa has been described as the "head of the snake", but tells Mr Grady the job is "not yet done".
She tells him the UK armed forces are "making an enormous difference" in Syria.
As for refugees, she says she is aware of the Refugees (Family Reunion) Bill but wants to establish or not whether existing rules are "not fit" for current cases.
'Why isn't the statement being given by a defence minister?'
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
Dr Julian Lewis, Conservative chair of the Defence Committee, says he is surprised that the statement is being given by the secretary of state for international development, rather than a defence minister.
He asks if she recognises that the opposition in Syria, with the exception of the Kurds, has been dominated by Islamists.
He asks for a realistic strategy in getting away from demanding a political solution in the region.
Ms Mordaunt says that the departments involved in these efforts take it in turns to deliver this statement and no disrespect is meant to the House in not sending a defence minister.
She adds that the government believes that a political settlement is the only way forward.
Turkey 'has legitimate security concerns'
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
Penny Mordaunt replies that the government does recognise "Turkey's legitimate security concerns" but "would support a de-escalation of the situation".
She says it is "vitally important" to continue to defeat so-called Islamic State "so we can move to a political process".
A political process, she says, is "the only way this horrendous war is going to end".
Condemn Turkey for their actions in the area - Labour
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow international development secretary Dan Carden says the whole House will welcome the announcement that 98% of the land previously captured by Islamic State group is now back in the control of recognised forces.
He joins the secretary of state in condemning the attacks on humanitarian workers in the conflict zone.
He says that the government has stood by as Turkey "and its band of rebel militias" have taken advantage of the situation in the area, before asking her to condemn Turkey's aggression.
He asks if it is time for the government to seek a fresh mandate from Parliament for the government's new strategy on Syria.
Islamic State group 'all but destroyed' - DfID Secretary
Counter terror update
House of Commons
Parliament
International Development Secretary Penny Mordant is giving a statement to MPs on counter terrorism.
She says that Islamic State group "has been all but destroyed" in territorial terms in Iraq and Syria, with over 98% of the ground they used to occupy now taken back from their control.
She pays tribute to the UK armed forces who have trained the Iraqi forces. She states that the IS group still holds "pockets of territory in Syria".
But Islamic State group will still pose a threat as a director of terror, she says, even with its loss of land.
Turning to humanitarian support for Syrian, she says the UK still sends aid for pregnant and new mothers, as well as food and water for those in need.
She says that ongoing Russian intervention in some areas continues to violate UN Security Council resolution 2401.
"2018 has seen little easing" of the situation faced by Syrians, she adds.
Holiday tips for the prime minister
'People can have any colour passport they wish'
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord Lee of Trafford asks when new UK passports will be introduced.
He says we are swapping passports granting access to 28 countries for a document that grants access to one, which he describes as "one of the worst deals in history".
If we could choose the colour for our passports, Lord Lee continues: "I would choose black as Brexit is a black day for this country and a black day for future generations."
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford replies that from Brexit day "current burgundy passports will be issued without reference to the EU and a new blue passport will be issued from late 2019".
She notes "it's not in their [other countries'] interests to make it harder" to accept UK passports.
She adds that "people can have any colour they wish" by buying a passport cover, and "there are some rather nice yellow ones including one with a picture of Spongebob Squarepants".
Recess is upon us...
'This is general debate central' - SNP
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Speaking for the SNP, Pete Wishart says Scotland did not want Brexit but Scotland "will be taken out of the European Union against our own collective will."
He states that in 2014 Scotland was told the only way it could stay in the EU was to remain a part of the UK.
As for the scheduled business after the Easter recess, he comments: "This is general debate central".
Parliament has now "gone to make its maker", he continues, and is a "zombie Parliament".
Ms Leadsom jokingly responds that she appreciates the Monty Python references in his speech.
She also picks up on his joke about the prime minister's planned walking holiday in Wales, advising Mrs May to get some rest and relaxation during the Easter recess.
Leader of the Commons responds
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom says discussions on debates are still held through the usual channels.
Ms Leadsom states that the usual channels are still open for the government to table debates where important and necessary to have.
On Cambridge Analytica, she says the Information Commissioner's powers will be strengthened.
Leadsom: 'Punching the air each morning!'
Business statement
Formal announcement of upcoming business
House of Commons
Parliament
Vaz: Regions 'still anxious' about Brexit
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow leader of the House, Valerie Vaz, wearily repeats her weekly query about when report stages will be announced for the Trade Bill, Customs Bill and Sanctions and Anti-Laundering Money Bill.
She goes on to highlight the four hours of evidence given by Cambridge Analytica to the culture committee on Tuesday about possible breaches of electoral law.
She seeks assurances that if the electoral commissioner requires further resources to investigate, she will get receive them.
As for "half time" in the Brexit process, she says Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland are "still anxious" about what it will mean to them.
Future business announced in the Commons
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom. is announcing future business in the House of Commons. Highlights include:
Monday: Laser Misuse Bill and a general debate on housing
Tuesday: a general debate on anti-semitism followed by another general debate on banking misconduct
Wednesday: remaining stages of the Laser Misuse Bill, a general debate on industrial strategy
Thursday: surgical mesh and cancer treatment backbench debates
Provisional business for the 23rd April is the second reading of the Empty Dwellings Bill
Ms Leadsom finishes by wishing everyone, of all faiths and none, a happy and peaceful Easter.
'What is the point of Brexit?'
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
At the start of a Brexit-themed question time marking one year to go, Lib Dem Baroness Ludford claims the government is pursuing "Brexit in name only" and is set to become "a vassal state".
In light of this she asks, "what is the point?" and "why won't they agree to let the people have a say?"
Brexit Minister Lord Callanan replies that the point is to "implement the referendum" and "people have already had a say - in the referendum and the subsequent election, neither of which went very well for the Liberal Democrats".
'Sorry for any concern that has been caused' - Minister
Urgent question: contaminated blood
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to calls for an apology from the government by shadow deputy leader of the House, Cat Smith, Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith says she is "sorry for any concern that has been caused".
Earlier, a letter was sent to some victims of the contaminated blood inquiry telling them they wouldn't be afforded legal funding to speak to the inquiry.
Letter was 'contemptuous and insulting'
Urgent question: Contaminated blood
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Stuart C McDonald is also concerned about the letter to victims from the Cabinet Office, calling it "contemptuous and insulting".
He thinks it is time for a review of legal aid, he adds.
The minister replies that the issue they are discussing today does not relate to legal aid.
Contaminated blood inquiry is now 'exceptional' - government
Urgent question: Contaminated blood
House of Commons
Parliament
Minister Chloe Smith pays tribute to the work Diana Johnson has undertaken on the contaminated blood scandal.
She states that ministers share her and are keen to start the inquiry as soon as possible.
She says that under the Inquiries Act, it is for ministers to make decisions on whether an inquiry is exceptional and therefore requires additional funding.
That is what the government has done today, she adds.
Johnson wishes funding decision was made sooner
Urgent question: Contaminated blood
House of Commons
Parliament
Replying to the minister, Labour MP Diana Johnson says: "I wish that decision had been made earlier."
She says that the victims of the blood scandal have "battled for many many years".
And she explains that they were upset by a letter from the Cabinet Office on 23rd March "suggesting that Grenfell was somehow more deserving" than the contaminated blood scandal of legal funding.
She goes on to say that a further 70 people have died since the public inquiry was announced.
And in conclusion, she says: "I'm really pleased that the minister and government have accepted the arguments that individuals should also have access to legal advice and guidance."
Inquiry will get all funding required - government
Urgent question: contaminated blood
House of Commons
Parliament
Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith says that the government is going to ensure the inquiry has all the funding it needs to be completed quickly and fully.
She states that the government is going to ensure that all those who want to speak to the inquiry can do so, saying that the government is not denying funding for legal representation during the inquiry.
The money will be available as soon as the inquiry is up and running, she adds.
Claims for reasonable compensation will be available, she tells MPs, but will be determined by the solicitor to the inquiry.
She reassures MPs that the inquiry chair, Sir Brian Langstaff, a former High Court Judge. wants to make sure everyone who wants to contribute to the inquiry can do so.
BACKGROUND: 'Worst treatment disaster' in NHS history
Urgent question: Contaminated blood
Labour MP Diana Johnson is asking an urgent question about the contaminated blood scandal and why legal funding has been denied to victims to prepare for a public inquiry.
Last July, it was annuonced that there would be a UK-wide inquiry into the scandal that left at least 2,400 people dead.
Thousands of NHS patients were given blood products from abroad that were infected with hepatitis C and HIV.
It's been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Many of those affected and their families believe they were not told of the risks involved and there was a cover-up.
Mrs May said: "They deserve answers, and the inquiry that I have announced today will give them those answers, so they will know why this happened, how it happened.
"This was an appalling tragedy and it should never have happened."
Don't pay UC into one bank account for domestic abuse victims - Labour
Women and equalities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow women and equalities minister Carolyn Harris says that many victims of domestic abuse are suffering as a result of Universal Credit being paid into a single bank account.
She asks if the government considered the circumstances of these women.
The minister Kit Malthouse says that consideration was given, which is why there is an alternative payment method.
The government is tackling the problem of domestic abuse, he states, and there is no evidence as yet, he says, that in areas where UC has been rolled out it is exacerbating the situation.
Legal advice denied to contaminated blood victims
Pulse markets?
Commons moves to women and equalities questions
Women and Equalities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
First question comes from Conservative Kevin Foster, who asks about the trends in women choosing STEM degree courses such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Minister for Women and Equalities, Amber Rudd, says that there is "good progress, more to do," on this. She says the latest data from e University College Admissions Service (UCAS) shows there's been a 25% increase in the number of women accepted on to full-time undergraduate STEM courses since 2010.
Labour MP calls for US tariff exemption to become permanent
International Trade questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's David Hanson asks what assurances have been received from US trade officials that tariffs on UK steel will not be applied for national security reasons.
Liam Fox says the government welcomes the fact that EU exports have been temporarily exempted from new US tariffs on steel and aluminium.
He adds that tariffs are not the best way to deal with concerns about the overcapacity of steel worldwide.
Mr Hanson says 15% of UK steel goes to the United States, and that a "pause" on tariffs is "not good enough". He asks if Liam Fox is working to make the reprieve permanent.
Liam Fox says the UK is working with the EU to ensure a permanent exemption.
He adds that UK steel only makes up 1% of American steel imports, and that it is of a higher quality than that manufactured by American firms.
Parliament's scrutiny of trade deals questioned
International Trade questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine asks how the department will allow Parliament to scrutinise future trade arrangements.
Greg Hands says that the government believes strongly that Parliament should scrutinise future agreements, adding that future trade policy is currently being designed.
Ms Jardine says that the European Parliament can veto EU trade deals - whilst all Westminster can do is delay ratification by 21 days.
She references a Commons research document which says the UK may see "diminishing democratic accountability" for UK trade treaties.
Mr Hands says he will "take no lessons," from Ms Jardine, who he says voted against the second reading of the Trade Bill which allowed the UK to transition existing trade agreements into UK law.
He says that those agreements have already had extensive scrutiny.