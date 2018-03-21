Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill passed

We now reach the Member Debate on community transport.

Mark Isherwood (North Wales) Dai Lloyd (South Wales West) Adam Price (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

propose that the assembly:

1. Notes that community transport services play a vital role in our communities, providing transport for people who face barriers to accessing public and private transport, supporting people to live independently and access vital services, while also mitigating issues around loneliness and isolation.

2. Notes the concern about the current Department for Transport consultation on community transport permits (Section 19/22) and the potential impact of this on services in Wales.

3. Calls on the Welsh Government to:

a) work in partnership with the community transport sector and public bodies to ensure the sector can continue in its unique role providing bespoke transport options for vulnerable people, to ensure access to services while the consultation process is underway;

b) develop contingency plans to mitigate any impact on transport provision through minibus services delivered through Section 19 and 22 permits;

c) publish a clear strategy which recognises the cross-cutting aspect of community transport provision across Welsh Government departments in delivering the Welsh Government’s strategic aims;

d) provide much needed stability for the sector by moving toward three year funding agreements to allow organisations to develop and take forward plans, to ensure greater sustainability and a more strategic approach to service provision; and

e) ensure engagement with relevant partners and stakeholders across Wales to inform the Welsh Government’s own response to the consultation, and ensure understanding in the sector of the Welsh Government’s position.