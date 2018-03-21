Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill passed
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Topical Questions
- Debate: The General Principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
- Member Debate - Community Transport
- Debate: Stage 3 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill
- Debate: Stage 4 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Continuity Bill passes Stage 4
AMs pass the final text of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill.
There were 39 for, one abstention and 13 against.
Guide to Public Bills and Acts
We now reach Stage 4 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill.
There is generally a four-stage process for the consideration of a Public Bill involving:
Bill passes Stage 3
The Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill passes Stage 3.
Repeal of the Act: Amendment 4 passed
Julie James explains as this bill is a "fall-back option", her amendment 4 "would be a pragmatic way of repealing the bill".
The amendment - "The Welsh Ministers may by regulations repeal this Act or any provision of this Act" - is passed with 47 for, one abstention and 5 against.
Duty to report on Welsh Ministers’ consents (Sections 14 and 15)
The Welsh Government's amendment 3 is passed, stating that "Welsh Ministers must lay before the National Assembly for Wales a report on the exercise of their consent function under section 14(1) or 15(1) before the end of a period of 60 days beginning with the day on which consent is given."
Amendment 9 defeated
Leader of the House Julie James says "this bill is not the vehicle to provide for the new legislative framework for the environment post-Brexit" which she says amendment 9 seeks to provide.
She adds. "I assure members we will not leave any gaps in environmental protection" after Brexit.
Amendment is not passed, with 19 for and 33 against, with one abstention.
Welsh Conservatives' contribution
There are ironic cheers as David Melding intervenes on behalf of the Conservatives.
Yesterday Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative leader, was asked at a press conference why there were no Tory amendments on the bill. He replied: "We think it’s a complete waste of time having the Continuity Bill in the first place."
But having tabled no amendments to be debated at Stage 2 yesterday, the Welsh Conservatives have now tabled amendments at Stage 3 in the name of David Melding.
Environmental principles and governance
The amendments can be seen here.
Simon Thomas' amendment 9 seeks to put continuance of EU law environmental principles and governance on the face of the bill.
He points out that in the Scottish Parliament half an hour ago, amendment 39 from Labour MSP Claudia Beamish was passed unanimously meaning their EU Continuity Bill includes general principles on the environment and welfare.
Bill to prevent what Welsh ministers call a Whitehall 'power-grab'
The debate on Stage 3 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill begins in a few minutes.
The bill to prevent what Welsh ministers call a Whitehall "power-grab" would bring powers over devolved matters currently wielded at EU level to Cardiff Bay.
The draft legislation is being fast-tracked amid a row between Welsh Labour and UK Conservative ministers over the UK government's Brexit Bill.
UK ministers have said they intend to keep a limited number of powers in devolved areas temporarily.
General Principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill agreed
AMs agree to the general principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill.
Member Debate – Community Transport
The proposal of the Member Debate on community transport is passed without objection.
Core funding for Community Transport Association 'will be maintained'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates says core funding for the Community Transport Association "will be maintained in 2018/19".
He also says "we are providing the funding stability needed to plan and deliver local bus services".
Tributes to voluntary transport schemes
AMs pay tributes to the voluntary transport schemes which serve their constituencies.
'Unique role providing bespoke transport options for vulnerable people'
We now reach the Member Debate on community transport.
Mark Isherwood (North Wales)Dai Lloyd (South Wales West)Adam Price (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
propose that the assembly:
1. Notes that community transport services play a vital role in our communities, providing transport for people who face barriers to accessing public and private transport, supporting people to live independently and access vital services, while also mitigating issues around loneliness and isolation.
2. Notes the concern about the current Department for Transport consultation on community transport permits (Section 19/22) and the potential impact of this on services in Wales.
3. Calls on the Welsh Government to:
a) work in partnership with the community transport sector and public bodies to ensure the sector can continue in its unique role providing bespoke transport options for vulnerable people, to ensure access to services while the consultation process is underway;
b) develop contingency plans to mitigate any impact on transport provision through minibus services delivered through Section 19 and 22 permits;
c) publish a clear strategy which recognises the cross-cutting aspect of community transport provision across Welsh Government departments in delivering the Welsh Government’s strategic aims;
d) provide much needed stability for the sector by moving toward three year funding agreements to allow organisations to develop and take forward plans, to ensure greater sustainability and a more strategic approach to service provision; and
e) ensure engagement with relevant partners and stakeholders across Wales to inform the Welsh Government’s own response to the consultation, and ensure understanding in the sector of the Welsh Government’s position.
Welsh Government supports general principles of Bill
Counsel General Jeremy Miles says the Welsh Government will support the general principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill.
He says further work must be carried out on the bill, including on the financial costings.
'Benefits to Welsh citizens should not be underestimated'
Mick Antoniw, chair of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee, presents its report.
One of the views expressed is that the committee believes the bill "represents the best practice approach our predecessor Committee promoted in its report Making Laws in Wales.
"As both the Member in charge and Cabinet Secretary pointed out in their evidence, it enables legislation of considerable importance in Wales to be available bilingually and the benefits of this to Welsh citizens should not be underestimated."
Equality Committee's 19 recommendations
John Griffiths, Chair of the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee, presents the committee's report.
It has 19 recommendations, one of which is that there should be a requirement on the Ombudsman to consult with regulators before embarking on an own initiative investigation.
Bill to extend Public Services Ombudsman’s powers
In the first debate of the day, Simon Thomas (Mid and West Wales) seeks agreement to the general principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill.
The Bill would extend the Ombudsman’s powers and introduce some substantial legislative changes. These include:
'Listened to my repeated calls'
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says: “I am pleased the UK Government has listened to my repeated calls to lift the public sector pay cap and provide additional funding to reward NHS staff across the UK.
“The NHS Wales Partnership Forum is meeting tomorrow to offer advice on how any consequential could be used in Wales.”
Mr Gething confirms to AMs that the extra money coming to the Welsh Government will be spent on NHS pay in Wales.
Topical Question 2: NHS pay
Angela Burns (Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire):In light of today's announcement by the UK Government to increase pay for over a million NHS staff in England, will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on the Welsh Government's plans for NHS pay in Wales?
More than a million NHS staff, including nurses, porters and paramedics, can expect pay increases of at least 6.5% over three years, the BBC understands.
The deal could cost as much as £4bn.
The deal is tiered - with the lowest paid getting the biggest annual rises.
The agreement covers all staff on the Agenda for Change contract - about 1.3m across the UK, which is the entire workforce with the exception of doctors, dentists and senior leaders.
Gambling Commission has 'conceded to powerful gambling lobby'
Mick Antoniw says the UK's Gambling Commission has "conceded to the powerful gambling lobby".
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government views gambling as an "emerging public health issue".
He adds that when the Welsh Government obtains new powers, "we will bring forward a statement about how we will use them in the near future".
Topical Question 1: implications of the Gambling Commission’s report on gambling
Mick Antoniw (Pontypridd) asks: Will the Welsh Government make a statement on the implications of the Gambling Commission’s report on gambling in Wales?
The maximum stake for fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) should be cut to £30 or less, the UK's Gambling Commission has recommended.
Currently people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games, such as roulette and blackjack.
The commission says the maximum stake on "slots games", like traditional fruit machine games, should be £2.
The advice has been given to support the UK government with its review of gambling machines, with a decision expected in coming weeks.
Why has it been so difficult to get support for re-organisation?
'Sense of localism and local accountability'
UKIP's Gareth Bennett refers to the green paper proposing ten possible new council areas, which would include the mergers of Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.
He questions how that would preserve "a sense of localism and local accountability".
'Discriminatory' advert for a private rental
Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed refers to an advert for a private rental stating "no pets" and "no DSS", which she calls "discriminatory".
Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says she is "very keen to work with the private rented sector to break down barriers".
Does Alun Davies' plans have the support of all his Cabinet colleagues?
Plans that could see Wales' 22 councils merged to as few as ten were yesterday resurrected by the Welsh Government.
The last set of merger plans had been scrapped after the 2016 assembly election in favour of regional joint working, which has now been dropped.
But the announcement was greeted with "disquiet and confusion" in the sector, according to the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders calls on the cabinet secretary "to provide a clear, strategic, well-consulted on plan for local government".
She questions whether Alun Davies' plans have the support of all his Cabinet colleagues.
Mr Davies says the plans were "launched by the Welsh Government as a whole".
No formal request from local authorities for extra resources
In response to Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, Alun Davies says he has not had a formal request from local authorities for extra resources following the snowfall in recent weeks.
Questions to Alun Davies
We move on to Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services, Alun Davies.
'Welsh lamb is available at all times of the year'
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says he was "disturbed to read in the online Farmers Weekly this morning that some retailers are claiming that British lamb is out of season at Easter".
He says that "all retailers must be made aware that Welsh lamb is available at all times of the year".
Lesley Griffiths says "that issue has not been raised with me" but says she and her officials regularly meet with supermarkets and other food outlets "to make sure they are aware of the amazing Welsh produce".
Tackling air pollution 'a top priority'
Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn says tackling air pollution is "a top priority of mine".
She says she will publish a Clean Air Plan for Wales this year which will include a Clean Air Zone Framework with the aim of ensuring the consistent and effective implementation of Clean Air Zones by local authorities.
'Wales should have a Clean Air Act'
Conservative David Melding points out that MPs have demanded an end to the UK's "poisonous air" in an unprecedented report from four Commons committees.
The Environment, Health, Transport and Environmental Audit committees want a new Clean Air Act, and a clean air fund financed by the motor industry.
Mr Melding says that Wales should have a Clean Air Act.
Welsh Government's handling of agricultural pollution
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas reminds the cabinet secretary that a complaint has been made to the European Commission about the Welsh Government's handling of agricultural pollution.
Afonydd Cymru, on behalf of Wales' six rivers trusts, claims ministers have failed to put appropriate regulation or enforcement measures in place.
EU lawyers will now consider whether to open formal infringement procedures.
In December, Lesley Griffiths stopped short of extending so-called Nitrate Vulnerable Zone restrictions, designed to limit the spread of slurry and other fertiliser, across the whole of the country.
Lesley Griffiths today tells AMs she expects recommendations from the Wales Land Management Forum sub group on agricultural pollution by the end of March.
'I don't think we could have done anything more quickly'
Lesley Griffiths says both she and the first minister have visited the port to see the clean-up operation.
She denies that there was any delay in tackling the environmental impact of the storm.
"I don't think we could have done anything more quickly," she adds.
Holyhead port following storm Emma
The first of the tabled questions is by Rhun ap Iorwerth, seeking a statement on work to clear Holyhead port following storm Emma.
Polystyrene had flooded into the harbour on Anglesey after the area was battered by Storm Emma.
Around 80 boats were smashed by gales, several of which sank.
The severe weather also caused floatation devices to split and spill the contents into the water.
