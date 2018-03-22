Grenfell re-housing 'not good enough'

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid made a Commons statement to brief MPs about today's report from the official Grenfell recovery task force nine months after the fire.

Mr Javid said it was unlikely that all households will have been permanently housed by the first anniversary of the tragedy in June.

He told MPs it was "clearly not good enough" and that "living for this long in hotels can only make the process of grieving and recovery even longer".

Labour's Tony Lloyd criticised the local council - the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea - for its lack of "zeal" in dealing with the problem. He called it a "shameful record" that nine months on 209 families needed rehousing.

Meanwhile there was a row in the House of Lords when Leaver and Remainer peers teamed up to challenge a minister on reports that UK passports will be made abroad.

Lord Forsyth and Lord Foulkes tried to force a debate on a statutory instrument on passport fees, a measure that would normally pass without debate. But Home Office Minister Baroness Williams insisted it was not a chance "to ask random questions".