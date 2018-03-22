Grenfell re-housing 'not good enough'
- Commons begins with culture questions from 9.30am
- Sitting opens with minute's silence for Westminster attack victims
- At 10.30am: future parliamentary business announced
- At 11.30am: statement on Grenfell Tower
- This afternoon: general debate on the economy
- House of Lords sits from 11am
Summary: Thursday in Parliament
Housing Secretary Sajid Javid made a Commons statement to brief MPs about today's report from the official Grenfell recovery task force nine months after the fire.
Mr Javid said it was unlikely that all households will have been permanently housed by the first anniversary of the tragedy in June.
He told MPs it was "clearly not good enough" and that "living for this long in hotels can only make the process of grieving and recovery even longer".
Labour's Tony Lloyd criticised the local council - the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea - for its lack of "zeal" in dealing with the problem. He called it a "shameful record" that nine months on 209 families needed rehousing.
Meanwhile there was a row in the House of Lords when Leaver and Remainer peers teamed up to challenge a minister on reports that UK passports will be made abroad.
Lord Forsyth and Lord Foulkes tried to force a debate on a statutory instrument on passport fees, a measure that would normally pass without debate. But Home Office Minister Baroness Williams insisted it was not a chance "to ask random questions".
Minister hails unifying role of the Commonwealth
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018
House of Lords
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon says the government has underlined the importance of delivery during the time of the UK's upcoming time in office as chair of the Commonwealth.
Lord Ahmad hails the "important role of civil society" as a part of the "three pillars of the Commonwealth", observing that it it bridges gaps between communities, races and member states.
Parliamentary authorities have granted permission to organise an event to host parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth in Parliament in April, and he announces that the speakers of both Houses are now willing to host them.
"Our chair in office will be defined by how we co-operate," he states.
Emphasise civil society - Labour
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow Foreign Office Minister Lord Collins of Highbury says that civil society, from churches, to trade unions, remain an important part of democratic life.
Although the UN's sustainable development goals top the agenda at this year's meeting, he asks for a greater emphasis on role of civil society.
He points out that consensual same-sex relationships continue to be rejected in 36 Commonwealth countries, which he describes as a "hangover from British colonial rule" .
He adds that too many women, disabled people and minorities are still marginalised in Commonwealth countries.
UK committed to attracting 'brightest and best'
NHS and brexit
Westminster Hall
Health Minister Stephen Barclay says there is "consensus across the House" as to how valued the NHS's non British staff are.
He says that those worrying about EU staff leaving the NHS after Brexit ignore that there are now 3,200 more EU staff working in the NHS now than there were at the time of the EU Referendum.
He adds that the government is committed to attracting the "brightest and the best" to come to Britain to work from around the world, not just the EU.
But he says the government is also committed to expanding the UK workforce of the NHS, referencing the announcement of new medical schools in Lincoln, Lancashire, Sunderland, Chelmsford and Canterbury.
Labour: Wrong deal 'extremely damaging' to NHS
NHS and brexit
Westminster Hall
Shadow health minister Justin Madders says "the wrong deal or no deal at all will be extremely damaging for the NHS".
Making reference to the lack of pro-Brexit voices in today's debate he says there's a "lack of ownership, lack of candour, lack of realism" among those who advocated a vote to leave.
He says his party is concerned at the number of EU citizens who work in the NHS who say they are considering leaving. Added to the gaps there already are in NHS recruitment, he says, it is an "extremely worrying position". He calls on the government to guarantee the right to stay in the UK to EU citizens after Brexit.
'Collective amnesia' by Labour on the 2008 crash - Minister
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Treasury Minister Robert Jenrick says that there is "collective amnesia" about the failures of the last Labour government. He adds that Ms Dodds' constituency has benefited hugely from government investment in Oxfordshire.
He says the former International Development Secretary Priti Patel "invoked the spirit of Mrs Thatcher" to set out a vision of renewal for Britain after Brexit.
He says that the best market the UK has ever known is the UK's own single market - Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland.
Mr Jenrick adds that the UK has been "living within its means," in order to create jobs needed and has hosted inward investment where necessary.
Debt is now forecast at 1% lower than the Autumn Budget figure, he says, and foreign direct investment in the UK is third in the world after the US and China.
He says Labour "have learnt nothing" from the last few years and would destroy fiscal credibility the UK now has.
"Nothing matters more to our constituents than the security of a job," he states, adding that there are three million more jobs than there were in 2010.
The UK was not 'all in this together' - Labour
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Treasury minister, says that in 2010, the then Chancellor George Osborne said that "we are all in this together".
She says that eight years on, people now know the opposite is true. People's living standards continue to fall, she says, and last week the current Chancellor Philip Hammond hailed the figures as a turning point but public sector borrowing is still higher than forecast a year ago.
She says it is "not talking Britain down" to point out that the UK is headed for slower than expected growth in 2020 and 2021.
When Labour left office the economy was growing, she says, with the second quarter of 2010 the fastest growing since 2008.
But since then, she says, the UK is now the slowest growing country in the G7.
She states that the Labour Party is actually being optimistic, by looking at poor growth figures, and saying that Britain can do better.
She says, according to her estimates, that the government has lost £2.2bn by failing to deal with Scottish Limited Partnerships.
She says she has "lost count" of the number of business leaders who have spoken to her about the "lack of grip" the government has on the Brexit process.
'Nothing to be gained' from Brexit for NHS
NHS and brexit
Westminster Hall
Lib Dem Tom Brake is emphasising the lop-sided nature of today's debate. He says "the minister will be alone in trying to find some silver lining in the Brexit cloud" because "none of his supporters have turned up". So far the debate has been almost entirely anti-Brexit MPs.
The only contribution so far that suggested there would be pros from Brexit, from Conservative David Tredinnick, centred on the opportunities presented for alternative medicine.
Tom Brake says the lack of argument from the pro-Brexit side shows there is "nothing to be gained from Brexit" for the NHS.
Debate topic changed to Russia for Monday
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the House, pops into the Commons chamber to intervene in the ongoing debate on the economy.
She announces that the topic of the general debate on Monday has been changed to "National Security and Russia".
The debate will take place after Digital, Culture Media and Sport Questions and Attorney General Questions. It may also be affected by any potential urgent questions or statements made on the day.
Time for passport waving
EU/UK recognition of medical qualifications 'crucial'
NHS and brexit
Westminster Hall
The SNP's Dr Lisa Cameron says the NHS is "fundemental to our values" and "the bedrock of our society".
She asks if the government intends to maintain mutual recognition of medical qualifications with the EU after Brexit. She says it is "crucial" so the UK can continue to attract high quality doctors and nurses.
"Brexit seems like a hypothetical thing far in the distance, but as soon as you home in on what it means in partical terms", especially when the NHS is mentioned, she says, "it starts to move to the front of their minds".
Tory MP defends tendering of blue passport
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd intervenes on Tory Clacton MP Giles Watling whilst he is making a series of points about how the Brexit "dividend" should be spent.
If he were to travel to France, he asks, should he be able to take with him his "new blue passport that is made in Britain, or made in France?".
Removing his own passport from a jacket pocket, Mr Watling replies that he is "proud of my passport, which I carry here today".
"If it's blue, let's make sure we get the best value for money in printing the things", he adds.
In response to a follow-up from Peter Dowd, he replies that "we have to get the best deal possible".
MPs debate the NHS and Brexit
NHS and brexit
Westminster Hall
MPs in Westminster Hall are taking part in a debate on the effect of Brexit on the NHS.
Labour's Ben Bradshaw is introducing the debate. He says he has three concerns about the possibility of a no-deal scenario for the NHS.
He says that a no-deal would see a "seizing up" of medical supply chains and what is most concerning is the potential effect of any sort of import delays. Britain imports radioisotopes, he says, and these are "time critical".
He says he also worries about the "hemorrhaging" of EU national NHS staff. He says at the "current rate of loss there will be no EU midwives left in the UK at the end of the decade" and asks for government assurances that the flow of EU staff to the NHS won't suffer.
He also says he is worried about the potential damage to the pharmaceutical industry, one of the "most successful sectors" of the economy.
WATCH: Lords row over passports made abroad
Economy is about people, not figures - SNP
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Treasury spokeswoman Alison Thewliss says the economy is about "people", not "figures".
She says that people feel less in control over their own lives, and like they are "tiny cogs in a huge machine".
The "precarious" state of employment and poor provision of benefits confounds this problem, she adds.
Corporate executives "run away with lots and lots of cash" and the UK continues to build complicated layers of tax bills which allow people to exploit loopholes, she says.
Patel: 'Growth has been steady and sustainable'
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Former international development secretary Priti Patel says growth has been "steady and sustainable," adding that in her constituency the number of enterprises has increased 70% since 2010.
She calls for the government to open up "new markets to consumers".
She pays tribute to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher for "putting control back in the hands of consumers and the public".
The government "must continue to bang the drum" for British business and trade, she says, and Brexit must be a new period of "renewal" for Britain.
From cheese puns to Tigger...
'Her words ring untrue' - Labour
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
For vast parts of the country "her words ring untrue," Shadow Treasury minister Peter Dowd says.
He says that last year the UK's economic growth was the slowest in the G7 and G12, while also having the highest inflation of those countries.
The economy will now be 3% smaller in 2021 than projected, he states, and the last decade has been the weakest for wage growth in two centuries after adjustment for inflation.
"The reality is that the government's bluster and bravado is fooling no one," he says. The government has missed every deficit target they have ever set, he adds.
Public sector debt is £700bn higher than it was when the government came to power in 2010, he states.
And he accuses the government of acting like it is on a "zero hours contract" after being "propped up by the DUP" and with no legislative agenda.
He says that the government should focus on lifting the public sector pay cap "right across the board".
Minister quotes Amy Winehouse
MPs start debate on the economy
Economy debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs move on to a general debate about the economy.
Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, says that it is now ten years since people were worried about their jobs, their finances and the banks.
"We are seeing the positive signs of an economy that has recovered," she says.
Manufacturing has seen the longest consecutive period of growth in Liverpool, Cardiff and Bristol, she adds, and investment and economic growth are being encouraged across the UK.
"It is not by accident that we have got here," she says, "We have reached this turning point" because the government has followed a sound economic plan, she states.
The UK now has record numbers of people studying maths and science and moving on to university, she says.
"Labour have no idea what makes Britain successful," she says and it is trying to "close down the old economy" by taking control of certain companies.
She calls it "an unprecedented encroachment of the government into the private sector".
Hotels for former residents are 'absolutely intolerable' - Hammersmith MP
Grenfell statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Andy Slaughter, who represents the neighbouring constituency of Hammersmith, says that he has seen many of the hotels where families are still receiving temporary accommodation from RBKC, as they are in his constituency. He calls them "budget hotels".
"For a family to be in those conditions for nine months is absolutely intolerable," he states.
It is not acceptable for the government to say that they are progressing at the pace that residents want to go.
"Kensington and Chelsea are not up to this job" he says, urging the government to intervene.
Mr Javid says that of those 82 families in hotels, the vast majority have already accepted permanent or temporary accommodation.
He says many families still have not moved because they've been asked "about what furniture they would like."
He adds that these people need to be treated as individuals "and not some simple statistic".
Javid: Emma Dent Coad 'confused about the numbers'
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sajid Javid tells Emma Dent Coad that "she's a bit confused about the numbers", and suggests that she is "confusing individuals with households".
As for the state of the properties on offer, the communities secretary "invites" her to go and investigate them for herself.
He urges her to "respect" the fact that today's report is by an independent task-force, not from the government or the council.
He adds: "I hope she can come to respect the work of the task-force."
Labour MP questions government households figure
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Grenfell Tower is in the constituency of Labour MP Emma Dent Coad, who says she is "always confused" about figures cited by the communities secretary because "we have completely different figures".
Last November, she says, "we were told there were 209 displaced households" but she has "true figures" from the council housing department of 376.
She adds: "Since then, they go through the media comms department where they are put on hot wash and spin".
She goes on to challenge the idea that there are three hundred "fabulous properties", saying they are not "suitable".
She continues: "Just this week, I was contacted by two single parents. One is self harming and is not getting any help. One is in temporary accommodation riddled with black mould.
"I am absolutely disgusted, as you may gather."
Passports row in the Lords
Passport (Fees) Regulations 2018
House of Lords
Parliament
The Lords are asked to approve a statutory instrument (SI) on passport fees - normally something which would pass without debate.
But Labour's Lord Foulkes of Cumnock uses it as an opportunity to raise the news that blue passports associated with Brexit will be made in France, describing it as "a great embarrassment".
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams tells him it's not a chance "to ask random questions".
Peers take exception to being told they can't raise this. Unusually, they try to force a vote on the SI - but they eventually back down after a stern intervention from the chief whip.
SNP MP: Private tenants footing bill for re-cladding
Grenfell statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Alison Thewliss says private sector residents are now having to foot the bill for the re-cladding of their own buildings, and asks for Sajid Javid to make a statement about it.
There needs to be a comprehensive approach to smoke, CO2 and heat detectors, she adds.
Mr Javid replies that "work continues" on the issue of fire doors, and that taking those doors and testing them at the same time is a big undertaking.
He says the Scottish government is free to work on its own private sector buildings where inappropriate cladding has been found.
"All this needs review" in light of the Grenfell fire, he states.
Labour 'right' to question speed of rehousing - Javid
Grenfell statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid says that Tony Lloyd is "right" to question the speed of rehousing.
Right from the start, it was the intention to treat each person as an individual, he states, and the council has worked with each individual household affected.
Of 208 households offered accommodation, 22 have not accepted any offer of accommodation, despite the fact that there are over 300 properties from which they can choose, he states.
"No family should be forced into accommodation that they are not comfortable with," he adds.
Mr Javid says he has confidence in the council but "would like to see more".
There are 301 buildings where the government believes that cladding may not be up to safety standards and the government has taken steps to ensure that residents feel safe, he says.
He adds that 130 of these buildings are in the private sector, with work completed on seven.
An independent report is still ongoing, which is why building regulations are still under review by the government, he tells MPs.
Labour: 'This is a shameful record nine months on'
Grenfell statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's shadow housing minister Tony Lloyd says what has been lacking is "zeal" from the local authority - the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea - in dealing with the problem. But he doesn't doubt the empathy of the council workers on the front line.
"Two hundred and nine families needed rehousing," Mr Lloyd says.
Had the Prime Minister said it would take nine months to get to this point, he says, the idea would have been "laughed out of the chamber".
He adds: "This is a shameful record nine months on."
He asks if the Secretary of State has confidence in the council "to deliver" and when Mr Javid will take responsibility himself for what the council has done.
He states that if people are being offered good enough accommodation they would not be turning it down. He asks when the government is going to make progress on other tower blocks on which cladding has not passed safety tests.
Exclude NHS from US-UK trade deal, peer urges
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe asks if US companies will be allowed to bid for NHS contracts as part of any future UK-US trade deal.
He says he has been assured the NHS will be vigorously protected, but the "most vigorous protection would be not to have it on the agenda at all".
Trade Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie tells him the NHS continues to consider any overseas organisation "provided the highest standards are met" and private companies are not guaranteed a right to bid through free trade agreements.
"Protecting the NHS is of utmost importance," he stresses, and decisions will be made by the UK and not trade partners.
Conservative Lord Forsyth of Drumlean says this would have arisen anyway through TTIP and the "glory of Brexit is that we will be able to decide for ourselves".
Lib Dem Lord Purvis of Tweed observes that if this were a deal with the EU the scope would have been published and it's "unacceptable" not to know what's covered.
The minister replies the government's commitment to transparency on trade is "there in writing" and he "should be reassured".
'Shameful and totally unacceptable'
'Progress has not been made as quickly as it should have done' - Javid
Grenfell statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid says the second report from the independent task force will be published on the government website shortly.
He says he remains confident that the police and ongoing investigation will provide the answers people seek.
He thanks the task force for taking over from a "slow and confused initial response" to support people to recover and rebuild their lives.
There is more to be done to ensure that residents "see and feel things are getting better on the ground", Mr Javid says.
He goes on to say that today 188 households have accepted an offer of accommodation, two thirds of these have already moved into new accommodation, and 62 into permanent homes.
"Progress has not been made as quickly as it should have done," he states.
It is unlikely that all households will have been permanently housed by the first anniversary of the fire, he says, "this is clearly not good enough".
He says: "Living for this long in hotels can only make the process of grieving and recovery even longer."
Grenfell Tower statement
The Communities Secretary Sajid Javid is making one his regular statements updating MPs about Grenfell Tower.
Two days ago it was reported that nearly £21m has been spent keeping Grenfell Tower survivors in hotel rooms.
More than nine months after the fire which killed 71, 62 families have moved into permanent homes and 82 are still in emergency accommodation.
The council says it is doing everything it can to re-house survivors.
It added it bought hundreds of new homes to offer "maximum choice".
Press review will not be required to hold meetings in public
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokesman Lord Stevenson of Balmacara asks whether the recently launched review of press sustainability in the United Kingdom will have the power to call for evidence and whether evidence and meetings which form part of the review will be public.
Government spokesman Lord Keen of Elie says it will be led by an external chair - Dame Frances Cairncross - and will not be a statutory inquiry so will not have the powers to require witnesses to appear nor be required to hold meetings in public.
Lord Stevenson says he hopes the chair will see the wisdom of doing that as he finds the review "oddly framed" and asks that it should be allowed to report on social media.
Lord Keen confirms social media will be included.
Leadsom: Tories 'never employed' Cambridge Analytica
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Pete Wishart says recent revelations about Facebook data get "murkier and murkier" and asks for a statement from the prime minister on the "full scale of the government's connections to Cambridge Analytica".
He says a shareholder in SCL Group, Cambridge Analytica's parent company, is a major Conservative Party donor.
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom says the Conservative Party "never employed Cambridge Analytica nor its parent company, nor used its services".
Government 'looking carefully' at Magnitsky clause
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The shadow leader of the house Valerie Vaz notes the lack of votes in the Commons this week.
"It's not as if the government has no business" she says, asking why the government's planned bills on customs, trade and sanctions and money laundering have all disappeared.
She says the disappearance of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill is particularly puzzling given the government's apparent support for a "Magnitsky clause" that they previously voted down.
Magnitsky laws, named after a Russian lawyer who died in custody, are intended to limit Russian officials' access to corruptly obtained money held outside the country. A number of other countries, including the United States, have such laws on the books.
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom says the government is "looking carefully" at the Magnitsky legislation,and is making sure it will be as "strong as possible".
MPs to debate Russia on Monday
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The Leader of the House is outlining future business in the Commons.
Next week there'll be a general debate on Russia on Monday, and debate on the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill on Tuesday, she tells MPs.
This will be followed by opposition day debates on local government and police funding on Wednesday, followed by debate on a motion on autism on Thursday.
On the first Monday after Easter, MPs will consider the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill, which has already gone through the House of Lords.
Labour: Cambridge Analytica a 'malign octopus'
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow culture minister Liam Byrne is the first person in the chamber to raise the Cambridge Analytica Facebook data scandal.
He says the "network" of firms linked to "this malign octopus" must be understood.
He claims that some companies linked to Cambridge Analytica are being "assembled" by the government for a "secretive weekend somewhere in the countryside on Saturday".
Culture Secretary Matt Hancock replies that there were government contracts in the past with this group of companies but "no ongoing arrangements" with Cambridge Analytica or its group.
Liam Byrne says Cambridge Analytica has "many individual and arrangements with other firms" and that he hopes the minister will "reflect on his answer".
He also says the episode has revealed that the Information Commissioner "does not have the power" needed.
Matt Hancock says that the government's Data Protection Bill will "strengthen" protections and that he didn't to be "partisan", but weak powers are a result of Labour's time in office.
Ministers working 'closely' with England team
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are now asking questions to ministers from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Labour's Clive Efford picks up on a parliamentary theme from yesterday, the upcoming football World Cup in Russia.
He asks what's being done to "minimise" opportunities for Russia to use the World Cup for propaganda purposes.
Sports minister Tracey Crouch says it's "understandable" that a country hosting a tournament wants to announce it with a "fanfare".
The government is working "closely" with the Football Association to provide help on security matters for the England team and for fans, she adds.
Westminster attack marked
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs observe a minute’s silence to mark the first anniversary of the Westminster Bridge terror attack.
Four people were killed when an Islamist terrorist drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.
The attacker then entered the Parliamentary estate, stabbing a police officer to death before being shot dead by armed police.
Today in the House of Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Today, the Commons starts with a minute’s silence to mark the one year anniversary of the terror attack on Westminster Bridge and at the Houses of Parliament.
After that MPs will put questions to ministers from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department.
Subjects due to be raised by MPs include sport on terrestrial television, support for tourism and superfast broadband.
Following the announcement of future business in the Commons, the Housing and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid will give MPs an update on the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The main business of the day is a debate on the economy.
Summary: Wednesday in Parliament
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson generated headlines this afternoon during a question and answer session with MPs on the foreign affairs committee.
During exchanges on Russia, MPs raised concerns about the safety of fans travelling to Russia to watch the World Cup in June.
Labour MP Ian Austin said he thought England should withdraw from the event and warned that President Putin would “use this in the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics”.
Mr Johnson agreed, saying that Mr Austin was “completely right”.
Before that, council funding was the main topic at Prime Minister's Questions, as Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of presiding over cuts and she said council tax was higher under Labour-controlled authorities.
In the Lords, the government said it would withdraw its current amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill on devolution, which had been decried as a "power grab".