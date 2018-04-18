Committee

Committee members discuss childcare

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'A lot of money for parents'

Committee chair Lynne Neagle points out that providers may charge up to £7.50 per day for food and snacks, and rates for transport and consumables such as nappies and wipes.

She describes this as "a lot of money for parents".

Huw Irranca-Davies says there has been "open dialogue" with the sector involving "pragmatism and open working".

Lynne Neagle
Rate per hour 'right for the foreseeable future'

Darren Millar asks about the affordability of the project.

Providers are paid £4.50 per hour for the childcare element of the offer, which Huw Irranca-Davies tells him is "right for the foreseeable future".

Darren Millar
Sufficient capacity within the childcare sector?

On capacity within the childcare sector, Hefin David points to evidence from the National Day Nursery Association which has said that Wales has "the most fragile childcare sector in Great Britain".

Huw Irranca-Davies does not accept it is the most fragile but says "the Childcare Offer gives us an opportunity to make it more resilient and robust".

Hefin David
'Administrative burden' on local authorities in pilot areas

Hefin David questions the minister about the testing of the offer in seven Early Implementer Local Authorities (EILAs) since September 2017. These are Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Flintshire, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Gwynedd and Anglesey, who are working on a joint trial.

Huw Irranca-Davies acknowledges the "administrative burden" on the local authorities in the pilot areas, with parents having to provide documents to prove eligibility.

Huw Irranca-Davies
Witnesses

Giving evidence are:

Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children and Social Care

Jo-Anne Daniels, Director for Communities and Tackling Poverty

Owain Lloyd, Deputy Director for Childcare, Play and Early Years.

The Childcare Offer will provide working parents with 30 hours of Governmen tfunded early education and childcare for their 3 and 4 year olds for up to 48 weeks a year.

Witnesses
Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government childcare offer.

Senedd
