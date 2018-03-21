Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill passes Stage 2
- Committee of the Whole Assembly
- Questions to the First Minister
- The Welsh Language Standards (No.7) Regulations 2018
- The Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018
- Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: The Employability Plan
Twelve week public consultation
The final item today is a statement by the Counsel General Jeremy Miles on the consultation on the Draft Legislation (Wales) Bill.
Mr Miles is today launching a 12 week public consultation on the bill.
The proposed legislation will impose obligations on Welsh Ministers and the Counsel General to make laws more accessible and also makes bespoke provision about the interpretation of Welsh legislation.
Alun Davies caused 'disquiet and confusion'
Tackling unemployment and economic inactivity
We move on to a statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning Eluned Morgan, on the Welsh Government’s new employability plan.
The main aims of the plan are:
Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018 approved
AMs approve the draft Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018.
For 43, no abstentions, 8 against.
Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018 approved
AMs approve the draft Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018.
Investigation of offences conducted by Welsh Revenue Authority
The Welsh Government is now seeking approval of the draft Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018.
These Regulations provide for various provisions of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 to be applied to the investigation of offences conducted by the Welsh Revenue Authority (“WRA”).
They include obtaining entry to premises under specified circumstances and seizing relevant items.
'Half a loaf is better than no bread'
Neil Hamilton says UKIP will support the regulations as "half a loaf is better than no bread".
'Inadequate and too weak' regulations
Sian Gwenllian says Plaid Cymru will vote against these regulations as they are "inadequate and too weak".
She says these regulations fail to protect the patient's right to communicate in their first language when receiving face to face care.
'Next step should consider dementia, autism and child health services'
Suzy Davies on behalf of the Conservatives says that it is important to proceed with the standards now but emphasises that these standards are only a step forward.
She says: "The next step should consider dementia, autism and child health services."
'No evidence that standards are not needed'
On behalf of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee, Bethan Sayed says "we agree that these Regulations have been too long in the making and that there is a pressing need to put in place robust Welsh language standards for the health service.
"We have heard no evidence that standards are not needed to move the health service forward in this area".
Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018
The Welsh Government is now seeking approval of the draft Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018.
These Regulations specify standards in relation to the conduct of Local Health Boards, National Health Service Trusts in Wales, Community Health Councils and the Board of Community Health Councils in Wales.
The Regulations also authorise the Welsh Language Commissioner to give a compliance notice to those bodies, in relation to standards specified by the Regulations.
'I'd rather live next to you than with you'
"I'd rather live next to you than with you," Nick Ramsay, the Conservative AM for Monmouth tells Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies.
'Political fixing' a concern
UKIP's Gareth Bennett says "what most council leaders want is some measure of certainty".
Echoing Janet Finch-Saunders' remark, he raises concern over "political fixing".
Local authorities 'again in a state of limbo'
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian describes the differing policies of the three local government secretaries in three years - Leighton Andrews, Mark Drakeford and now Alun Davies - as a "farce".
She says this "saga, indeed this farce poses fundamental questions on the ability of this government to govern effectively and poses fundamental questions on the current leadership".
She adds local authorities are "again in a state of limbo".
Proposals to 'gerrymander - I mean - reorganise' local government
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says these are the third major proposals to "gerrymander - I mean - reorganise" local government in recent years, and she suggests uncertainty is doing nothing to help front line services.
'Softly-softly approach to council re-organisation'
Voluntary mergers or a phased approach among options
The first statement is by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services Alun Davies, on local government.
Plans which could see Wales' 22 councils cut through mergers to as few as ten have been resurrected by the Welsh Government
Voluntary mergers or a phased approach are among the options being considered.
The announcement comes after the previous policy from the Welsh Government - forced regional joint working - was scrapped.
Previous plans to merge authorities to eight were also shelved after the Senedd elections.
Councils 'more powerful in future'
Business Statement and Announcement
The next item is the Business Statement and Announcement.
Leader of the House Julie James outlines the Assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
'Problem with lobbyists'
In his first appearance since his expulsion from Plaid Cymru, Neil McEvoy says Wales has the weakest lobbying legislation in the UK.
"Will you now accept there is a problem with lobbyists here," he says, demanding legislation to register them. He lists allegations against Welsh lobbyists.
None of the allegations, says the first minister, have any basis in fact.
He advises Mr McEvoy not to repeat them outside the chamber.
It would be a matter for the assembly to consider such legislation, he adds.
'Strike in a devolved area on a non-devolved issue'
Julie Morgan asks about the University and College Union strike.
"This is a strike in a devolved area on a non-devolved issue," says the first minister.
'Giving children a voice'
"We have spent our time in the chamber talking about giving children a voice," says the first minister, accusing Neil Hamilton of suggesting they should be "seen and not heard".
'It shows the level of maturity of the Welsh Government'
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton refers to Welsh Government plans to "engage with children aged seven to 11 years in schools to ensure they have a say about the Brexit process".
"Perhaps it shows the level of maturity of the Welsh Government", he says.
He also accuses the Welsh Government of trying to politicise children.
M4 relief road and the South Wales Metro
Having both the M4 relief road and the South Wales Metro on the balance sheet does not stack up, says Andrew RT Davies, suggesting there is not enough money for both.
The first minister says they are not in competition for the same resources.
'Not actively considering tolls on the M4 relief road'
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies asks if the Welsh Government is "actively considering" tolls on the M4 relief road.
The first minister replies: "No"
'Painfully slow in expanding medical education'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says the Welsh Government has still not increased training places for doctors.
The first minister says it is important that as many training places are provided as possible.
Five new medical schools in England have been announced, says Leanne Wood, aimed at "under doctored areas".
"Do you accept you have been painfully slow in expanding medical education in the North of Wales," she asks.
"We are keen to make sure that as many places are made available as possible around Wales", he replies.
Tributes to Nicholas Edwards and Lord Richard of Ammanford
The Llywydd Elin Jones pays tribute to Nicholas Edwards, who was Welsh Secretary for eight years during Margaret Thatcher's government, "a man whose vision transformed this area of Cardiff Bay", and to Lord Richard of Ammanford, the Labour peer and leader of the House of Lords under Tony Blair.
Questions without notice
The Llywydd calls the Party Leaders to ask questions without notice to the First Minister after Question 2.
Engaging with the Welsh diaspora
Plenary gets underway with Questions to the First Minister.
The first of the tabled questions is by Llanelli AM Lee Waters: Following his recent trip to the USA, what plans does the first minister have to further engage the Welsh diaspora?
The first minister says when he travels abroad "I do regularly meet people with a Welsh heritage".
Bill passes Stage 2
The bill passes Stage 2.
Three hours had been set aside for Stage 2, however it draws to a close after less than an hour.
The deadline for tabling further amendments is 10pm tonight, and Stage 3 will be held tomorrow.
All the votes of Stage 2 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill will be available here.
Henry VIII powers to be revised five years after Brexit
The Bill will give the Welsh Government Henry VIII powers, which allow ministers to make changes to legislation without full Parliamentary scrutiny.
Simon Thomas's 'sunset clause' amendment, calling for this to be revised five years after Brexit, is passed.
He agrees this is needed in the short-term to avoid a legislative black-hole.
'No later than two weeks'
Simon Thomas proposes an amendment that "The Welsh Ministers must lay before the National Assembly for Wales a report on the exercise of their functions under sections 13 and 14 no later than two weeks after any consent has been given under those sections."
Julie James says the Welsh Government has "no objection in principle", and agrees to work with Mr Thomas to reflect the principle during tomorrow's stage 3 consideration of the bill.
Protected food names
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas has tabled amendments "to retain the geographical food protections scheme so that the name recognition and famous quality of Welsh produce can be maintained."
He says the amendments would ensure that environmental protections are not watered down and that Wales’ reputation for high quality produce is maintained.
There are currently 16 Welsh products that have protection under the scheme, including Welsh lamb and beef, Caerphilly cheese, Carmarthen ham, Pembrokeshire new potatoes, and Halen Môn.
Julie James urges members not to agree to the amendments "because we think the provisions that Simon Thomas wants to achieve are already contained in Section 3".
Amendment 7 is not passed, with 25 for and 28 against.
What will the Law Derived from the EU do?
Conservatives abstain in vote
Amendment 1 is passed, with the Conservatives abstaining.
At a press conference this morning, asked why there were no Tory amendments on the bill, Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative leader, said "We think it’s a complete waste of time having the Continuity Bill in the first place."
Section 4 – EU derived enactments
In the absence of Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, who is ill, Leader of the House Julie James puts forward the first set of amendments, which she describes as "purely technical issues in the current draft".
She says preparing this legislation has been a "formidable challenge" and she pays tribute to officials for their work.
Committee of the Whole Assembly
The committee, comprised of all Assembly Members and chaired by the Llywydd Elin Jones was established on 6 March 2018 when the Assembly agreed the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill should be treated as an Emergency Bill.
