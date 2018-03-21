Senedd

Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill passes Stage 2

Summary

  1. Committee of the Whole Assembly
  2. Questions to the First Minister
  3. The Welsh Language Standards (No.7) Regulations 2018
  4. The Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018
  5. Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: The Employability Plan

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Sarah Down-Roberts

All times stated are UK

Hwyl fawr

That brings today's proceedings in the Siambr to a close.

Senedd Live returns tomorrow for the final time before the Easter recess.

Senedd
BBC

Twelve week public consultation

The final item today is a statement by the Counsel General Jeremy Miles on the consultation on the Draft Legislation (Wales) Bill.

Mr Miles is today launching a 12 week public consultation on the bill.

The proposed legislation will impose obligations on Welsh Ministers and the Counsel General to make laws more accessible and also makes bespoke provision about the interpretation of Welsh legislation.

jeremy miles
bbc

Alun Davies caused 'disquiet and confusion'

BBC journalist tweets

View more on twitter

Tackling unemployment and economic inactivity

We move on to a statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning Eluned Morgan, on the Welsh Government’s new employability plan.

The main aims of the plan are:

  • Eliminating the gap in unemployment and economic inactivity rates between Wales and the UK average within ten years;
  • reducing the number of people who are Not in Education, Employment or Training; (NEET);
  • increasing the number of disabled people in work;
  • and eliminating the qualification gap between Wales and the rest of the UK.
Eluned Morgan
bbc

Investigation of offences conducted by Welsh Revenue Authority

The Welsh Government is now seeking approval of the draft Welsh Revenue Authority (Powers to Investigate Criminal Offences) Regulations 2018.

These Regulations provide for various provisions of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 to be applied to the investigation of offences conducted by the Welsh Revenue Authority (“WRA”).

They include obtaining entry to premises under specified circumstances and seizing relevant items.

Cash
BBC

'Half a loaf is better than no bread'

Neil Hamilton says UKIP will support the regulations as "half a loaf is better than no bread".

'Inadequate and too weak' regulations

Sian Gwenllian says Plaid Cymru will vote against these regulations as they are "inadequate and too weak".

She says these regulations fail to protect the patient's right to communicate in their first language when receiving face to face care.

'Next step should consider dementia, autism and child health services'

Suzy Davies on behalf of the Conservatives says that it is important to proceed with the standards now but emphasises that these standards are only a step forward.

She says: "The next step should consider dementia, autism and child health services."

Suzy Davies
BBC

'No evidence that standards are not needed'

On behalf of the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee, Bethan Sayed says "we agree that these Regulations have been too long in the making and that there is a pressing need to put in place robust Welsh language standards for the health service.

"We have heard no evidence that standards are not needed to move the health service forward in this area".

Bethan Sayed
BBC

Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018

The Welsh Government is now seeking approval of the draft Welsh Language Standards (No. 7) Regulations 2018.

These Regulations specify standards in relation to the conduct of Local Health Boards, National Health Service Trusts in Wales, Community Health Councils and the Board of Community Health Councils in Wales.

The Regulations also authorise the Welsh Language Commissioner to give a compliance notice to those bodies, in relation to standards specified by the Regulations.

Welsh
BBC

'I'd rather live next to you than with you'

"I'd rather live next to you than with you," Nick Ramsay, the Conservative AM for Monmouth tells Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies.

Nick Ramsay
BBC

'Political fixing' a concern

UKIP's Gareth Bennett says "what most council leaders want is some measure of certainty".

Echoing Janet Finch-Saunders' remark, he raises concern over "political fixing".

Gareth Bennett
BBC

Local authorities 'again in a state of limbo'

Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian describes the differing policies of the three local government secretaries in three years - Leighton Andrews, Mark Drakeford and now Alun Davies - as a "farce".

She says this "saga, indeed this farce poses fundamental questions on the ability of this government to govern effectively and poses fundamental questions on the current leadership".

She adds local authorities are "again in a state of limbo".

Sian Gwenllian
BBC

Proposals to 'gerrymander - I mean - reorganise' local government

Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says these are the third major proposals to "gerrymander - I mean - reorganise" local government in recent years, and she suggests uncertainty is doing nothing to help front line services.

janet
bbc

'Softly-softly approach to council re-organisation'

Nick Servini

Political editor, Wales

This is a softly-softly approach to council re-organisation from Alun Davies that stands in stark contrast to the "big stick" method that failed previously. That said, there will still be pressure put on local government, albeit in a more subtle way. The message to council leaders is that austerity has called into question their financial viability, and if they reject the Welsh Government attempt to deal with those pressures through re-organisation, then they need to come up with alternative solutions. There is a chance this begins a process that could end with fewer than the existing 22 councils. The key question is whether it will bring the numbers down to anything like the 10 that has been suggested by ministers."

Voluntary mergers or a phased approach among options

The first statement is by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services Alun Davies, on local government.

Plans which could see Wales' 22 councils cut through mergers to as few as ten have been resurrected by the Welsh Government

Voluntary mergers or a phased approach are among the options being considered.

The announcement comes after the previous policy from the Welsh Government - forced regional joint working - was scrapped.

Previous plans to merge authorities to eight were also shelved after the Senedd elections.

Councils 'more powerful in future'

Welsh councils will be more powerful, minister pledges
Local Government Secretary Alun Davies resurrects plans to cut the number of Welsh councils to as few as ten, but says reform must go far deeper.

Business Statement and Announcement

The next item is the Business Statement and Announcement.

Leader of the House Julie James outlines the Assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.

'Problem with lobbyists'

In his first appearance since his expulsion from Plaid Cymru, Neil McEvoy says Wales has the weakest lobbying legislation in the UK.

"Will you now accept there is a problem with lobbyists here," he says, demanding legislation to register them. He lists allegations against Welsh lobbyists.

None of the allegations, says the first minister, have any basis in fact.

He advises Mr McEvoy not to repeat them outside the chamber.

It would be a matter for the assembly to consider such legislation, he adds.

Neil McEvoy
BBC

'Strike in a devolved area on a non-devolved issue'

Julie Morgan asks about the University and College Union strike.

"This is a strike in a devolved area on a non-devolved issue," says the first minister.

strike over pension cuts
PA

'Giving children a voice'

"We have spent our time in the chamber talking about giving children a voice," says the first minister, accusing Neil Hamilton of suggesting they should be "seen and not heard".

carwyn jones
BBC

'It shows the level of maturity of the Welsh Government'

UKIP leader Neil Hamilton refers to Welsh Government plans to "engage with children aged seven to 11 years in schools to ensure they have a say about the Brexit process".

"Perhaps it shows the level of maturity of the Welsh Government", he says.

He also accuses the Welsh Government of trying to politicise children.

M4 relief road and the South Wales Metro

Having both the M4 relief road and the South Wales Metro on the balance sheet does not stack up, says Andrew RT Davies, suggesting there is not enough money for both.

The first minister says they are not in competition for the same resources.

Andrew RT Davies
BBC

'Not actively considering tolls on the M4 relief road'

Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies asks if the Welsh Government is "actively considering" tolls on the M4 relief road.

The first minister replies: "No"

M4 relief road
Welsh Government

'Painfully slow in expanding medical education'

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says the Welsh Government has still not increased training places for doctors.

The first minister says it is important that as many training places are provided as possible.

Five new medical schools in England have been announced, says Leanne Wood, aimed at "under doctored areas".

"Do you accept you have been painfully slow in expanding medical education in the North of Wales," she asks.

"We are keen to make sure that as many places are made available as possible around Wales", he replies.

Leanne Wood
BBC

Tributes to Nicholas Edwards and Lord Richard of Ammanford

The Llywydd Elin Jones pays tribute to Nicholas Edwards, who was Welsh Secretary for eight years during Margaret Thatcher's government, "a man whose vision transformed this area of Cardiff Bay", and to Lord Richard of Ammanford, the Labour peer and leader of the House of Lords under Tony Blair.

Questions without notice

The Llywydd calls the Party Leaders to ask questions without notice to the First Minister after Question 2.

Engaging with the Welsh diaspora

Plenary gets underway with Questions to the First Minister.

The first of the tabled questions is by Llanelli AM Lee Waters: Following his recent trip to the USA, what plans does the first minister have to further engage the Welsh diaspora?

The first minister says when he travels abroad "I do regularly meet people with a Welsh heritage".

First minister
Getty Images

Bill passes Stage 2

The bill passes Stage 2.

Three hours had been set aside for Stage 2, however it draws to a close after less than an hour.

The deadline for tabling further amendments is 10pm tonight, and Stage 3 will be held tomorrow.

All the votes of Stage 2 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill will be available here.

Henry VIII powers to be revised five years after Brexit

The Bill will give the Welsh Government Henry VIII powers, which allow ministers to make changes to legislation without full Parliamentary scrutiny.

Simon Thomas's 'sunset clause' amendment, calling for this to be revised five years after Brexit, is passed.

He agrees this is needed in the short-term to avoid a legislative black-hole.

Henry VIII
Getty Images
Henry VIII

'No later than two weeks'

Simon Thomas proposes an amendment that "The Welsh Ministers must lay before the National Assembly for Wales a report on the exercise of their functions under sections 13 and 14 no later than two weeks after any consent has been given under those sections."

Julie James says the Welsh Government has "no objection in principle", and agrees to work with Mr Thomas to reflect the principle during tomorrow's stage 3 consideration of the bill.

Simon Thomas
BBC

Protected food names

Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas has tabled amendments "to retain the geographical food protections scheme so that the name recognition and famous quality of Welsh produce can be maintained."

He says the amendments would ensure that environmental protections are not watered down and that Wales’ reputation for high quality produce is maintained.

There are currently 16 Welsh products that have protection under the scheme, including Welsh lamb and beef, Caerphilly cheese, Carmarthen ham, Pembrokeshire new potatoes, and Halen Môn.

Julie James urges members not to agree to the amendments "because we think the provisions that Simon Thomas wants to achieve are already contained in Section 3".

Amendment 7 is not passed, with 25 for and 28 against.

halen mon
bbc

What will the Law Derived from the EU do?

View more on twitter

Conservatives abstain in vote

Amendment 1 is passed, with the Conservatives abstaining.

At a press conference this morning, asked why there were no Tory amendments on the bill, Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative leader, said "We think it’s a complete waste of time having the Continuity Bill in the first place."

Vote
BBC

Section 4 – EU derived enactments

In the absence of Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, who is ill, Leader of the House Julie James puts forward the first set of amendments, which she describes as "purely technical issues in the current draft".

She says preparing this legislation has been a "formidable challenge" and she pays tribute to officials for their work.

Julie James
BBC

Committee of the Whole Assembly

The committee, comprised of all Assembly Members and chaired by the Llywydd Elin Jones was established on 6 March 2018 when the Assembly agreed the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill should be treated as an Emergency Bill.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Prynhawn da.

The Committee of the Whole Assembly starts at 1pm to consider amendments to the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill at Stage 2.

Flags
Getty Images

