MEPs debate Brexit relations blueprint

Labour's leader in the European Parliament, Richard Corbett, says the proposals in the assembly's resolution "cannot be a surprise" to the British negotiators.

The text is simply a response to the "ambiguities and contradictions" of the UK position, he adds.

MEPs are "waiting with baited breath" for proposals for how the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland can be turned into a customs border without customs controls, he says.

He likens suggestions that the issue can be resolved electronically to "sending Harry Potter to the border" to find a solution.