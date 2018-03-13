MEPs debate Brexit relations blueprint
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- MEPs debate advisory resolution on EU-UK relations after Brexit
- The document will be put to a vote tomorrow
- This afternoon: MEPs debate ideas for the EU's next long-term budget
- Later: EU commissioner will make statement on developments in Syria
- This evening: debate on latest EU health check on national budgets
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Acting UKIP leader: 'No surrender' to EU
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Interim UKIP leader Gerard Batten says the European Commission "wants unconditional surrender" from the UK negotiators.
Theresa May will settle for "conditional surrender", he says.
"UKIP's position is no surrender", he says, adding that the party will not accept "subservience" to the EU in the future relationship.
German MEP: Make UK 'an offer they can't refuse'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
German conservative Hans-Olaf Henkel says that Brexit remains a "lose-lose situation" for both sides.
However, he adds that "nobody in this house trying to stop it".
He calls for the EU to make the UK "an offer they can't refuse" by offering more autonomy over immigration policy in a bid to keep the UK inside the bloc.
Pro-Brexit MEPs 'want to send Harry Potter' to NI border
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Labour's leader in the European Parliament, Richard Corbett, says the proposals in the assembly's resolution "cannot be a surprise" to the British negotiators.
The text is simply a response to the "ambiguities and contradictions" of the UK position, he adds.
MEPs are "waiting with baited breath" for proposals for how the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland can be turned into a customs border without customs controls, he says.
He likens suggestions that the issue can be resolved electronically to "sending Harry Potter to the border" to find a solution.
What does the resolution say about trade?
Debate on Brexit negotiations
The draft text says the EU and UK should maintain a close relationship but that only membership of the single market can guarantee “frictionless trade”.
Market access to sell services in trade agreements is “limited and always subject to exclusions, reservations and exceptions”, it adds.
It adds that British banks will lose passporting rights unless the EU unilaterally decides to consider UK financial rules as equivalent.
These rights currently allow banks to serve clients across the EU without the need for licences in individual countries.
It suggests that the UK and EU agree to implement a “tuned tariff and quota system” for imports from countries that already have a trade deal with the EU.
Farage: UK could do deal on US tariffs 'within 48 hours'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says "two thirds" of people in the UK think that the European Commission is "trying to bully us".
He says EU commissioners exercise "power without accountability" but they may have "met their match" with US President Donald Trump.
The UK finds itself "trapped" inside the EU's common commercial policy, meaning it cannot negotiate its own arrangement with the US to avoid its new tariffs on steel and aluminium, he says.
"We could do a deal with America in forty-eight hours", he adds, to some heckling.
The situation shows the "folly" of agreeing to a transition period after Brexit, he says.
'A trilemma that cannot be solved'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group, says the UK's Brexit position contains "inner contradictions".
Finding a way for the UK to leave the customs union and single market, whilst respecting the Good Friday Agreement and creating no new regulatory barriers within the UK is a "trilemma that cannot be solved", he tells MEPs.
"This has nothing to do with the alleged stubbornness of the EU27, it has everything to do with the stubbornness of facts", he says.
Mansion House speech 'repeated' existing red lines
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group and is also the Parliament's chief Brexit spokesman, says the UK has not put forward its own proposals for a future relationship.
Theresa May's speech at Mansion House simply "repeated red lines" that have already been known for two years.
He tells MEPs that the association agreement proposal in tomorrow's resolution will prevent an "inflation" of different accords.
He is "quite confident", he says, that the UK will eventually see the benefits of following this approach.
'A very British comparison'
The Sun's Brussels reporter tweets:
German MEP: Brexit 'about damage limitation'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Veteran German Christian democrat Elmar Brok, who sits on the assembly's Brexit steering committee, says the UK's exit from the EU is about "damage limitation".
Donald Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium shows the need for EU countries to "stand together", he adds.
Dutch conservative Peter van Dalen says the future deal must allow students to continue studying across borders.
Juncker: Irish border 'a European issue'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says any future relationship must be durable and not require continual renegotiation.
The integrity of the single market must be maintained, he adds, and there should be no undermining of social and environmental standards.
He also calls for "further clarity" from the UK, adding that with one year to go until Brexit, there is a need to "translate speeches into treaties".
In particular he calls for further British proposals on how to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, which he calls a "European issue" not just an "Irish issue".
In response UKIP's David Coburn shouts out that it is a "British issue".
Warning over 'backsliding' on withdrawal issues
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Deputy Minister for Bulgaria's EU Presidency Monika Panayotova says there should be "no backsliding" on commitments made in December's interim deal on Brexit withdrawal issues.
Despite a "succession of speeches" made by ministers, there is a need for "more concrete" proposals for the future relationship from the UK side, she says.
There are "no indications" that the UK's red lines have changes since last year, she adds.
However the future relationship should be "broad", reflecting not just trade but the "commonality of interests" between the EU and UK, she tells MEPs.
What’s in MEPs’ resolution?
Debate on Brexit negotiations
The draft text proposes that the future UK-EU relationship is embedded into an association agreement to contain an “inflation” of different bilateral deals.
The proposed agreement should cover trade, foreign policy co-ordination, domestic security and collaboration with some EU agencies and programmes, it says.
The overall deal should contain a “robust” mechanism for enforcement, with the EU Court of Justice continuing to interpret matters “related to EU law”, it adds.
It proposes that the UK could continue to participate in the EU satellite system Galileo and co-operate on the sharing of intelligence data.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to coverage of this European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
First up this morning, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and its Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are in town to debate the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations.
Tomorrow MEPs are voting on an advisory resolution which sets out the European Parliament’s recommendations for a long-term UK-EU relationship.
EU leaders are due to adopt their own version at a summit in Brussels next week. A draft version of their guidelines was unveiled last week.