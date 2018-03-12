MEPs debate promotion of EU official Selmayr
Summary
- MEPs debate promotion of Martin Selmayr, former aide to Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker
- Some have questioned whether correct processes were followed
- Later: they will debate efforts by EU countries to ratify the Istanbul Convention
- Evening: Debate on new price transparency rules for parcel delivery firms
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
MEPs debate promotion of former Juncker aide
With the agenda approved, MEPs move to a debate on the recent appointment of Martin Selmayr as secretary-general of the European Commission.
The cabinet chief to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was rapidly promoted to the position, the most senior civil service post at the body, last month.
French newspaper Liberation has reported that the appointment was linked to an increase in the perks for EU commissioners once they have left office.
The European Commission has said the appointment was “all done by the book, by the rules”.
There have been calls for MEPs on the budgetary control committee to decide whether to open a probe into the appointment.
MEPs to debate legal migration compact
Opening of the sitting
There's a request for a debate later today on the aid scandals affecting charities and NGOs from the Eurosceptic EFDD group.
However the idea is rejected on a show of hands.
On behalf of the centre-left S&D group, Portuguese Socialist Maria Joao Rodrigues asks for a statement tomorrow on moves towards a UN compact on legal migration.
Swedish liberal Cecilia Wikstrom says a debate should take place next month, since the agenda for this week is already very busy.
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani says he will request an initial statement tomorrow, and pledges to put the matter on the agenda next month for a full debate.
MEPs to adopt resolution on Selmayr case in April
On behalf of the left-wing GUE group, Dutch socialist Dennis de Jong requests that MEPs vote on a resolution on Thursday about this afternoon’s debate on the appointment of Martin Selmayr.
In their next debate, MEPs will debate the rapid promotion of Mr Selmayr as secretary-general of the European Commission.
Spanish MEP member Esteban Gonzalez-Pons speaks against the idea on behalf of the centre-right EPP group.
Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group calls for the budgetary control committee to look into the matter, before the whole Parliament can vote in April.
Mr Lambert's proposal is eventually approved on a show of hands, with the electronic voting machines apparently being broken.
Tajani announces receipt of harassment petition
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani announces to the chamber that he has received a petition with over 100,000 signatures on stopping sexual harassment at the assembly.
Tonight the assembly's administrative bureau will adopt a "series of measures" to address the issue, he says.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg - the third week-long session this year.
The sitting will be getting under way shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – they must then be approved by a simple majority.