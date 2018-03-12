MEPs debate promotion of EU official Selmayr

EPA

With the agenda approved, MEPs move to a debate on the recent appointment of Martin Selmayr as secretary-general of the European Commission.

The cabinet chief to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was rapidly promoted to the position, the most senior civil service post at the body, last month.

French newspaper Liberation has reported that the appointment was linked to an increase in the perks for EU commissioners once they have left office.

The European Commission has said the appointment was “all done by the book, by the rules”.

There have been calls for MEPs on the budgetary control committee to decide whether to open a probe into the appointment.