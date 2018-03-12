MPs question housing ministers

Summary
- Commons begins at 2.30pm with questions to housing ministers
- Urgent question on hate crime
- Urgent question on bullying at Westminster
- Prime Minister statement on Salisbury poisoning
- Statement on Northern Ireland
- Statement on US imposition of tariffs
- Statement on civilians in Syria
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
- EU Withdrawal Bill 'committee-stage' day six
'My husband is leader but I refuse to call him that'
Local government questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Nicky Morgan speaks about Charnwood Borough Council, which covers her Loughborough constituency.
She says she should declare the fact that her husband Jonathan Morgan leads the council.
Or, as the former minister puts it: "My husband is leader, although I refuse to call him that."
There is a laughter and a "hear, hear!" from another female MP.
Tory peer calls for 'more reliable' immigration figures
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
At question time in the Lords, Conservative Baroness Neville-Rolfe is asking about maintaining authoritative immigration statistics to allow the development of sound policies and plans.
She says the EU referendum result showed "the public doesn't have confidence in UK immigration policy" and "much more reliable statistics" are needed.
Government spokesman Lord Young of Cookham insists the government is "fully committed to complete and authoritative" figures on immigration and is working with the Office for National Statistics to make improvements.
Minister defends record of help for first-time buyers
Local government questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Gareth Thomas says that "the biggest housebuilders have increased house prices by up to 10% "since the introduction of the government's Help to Buy scheme.
After him, shadow housing minister Tony Lloyd says 10% of beneficiaries of the scheme earn "over £80,000 per year".
Minister Dominic Raab defends the scheme, saying that "four out of five of those benefiting from Help to Buy were first time buyers", while a third had a household income of £50,000 or less.
MP says constituency has seen 'terrible increase' in rough sleeping
Local government questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Ben Bradshaw, the Labour MP for Exeter, says there has been a "terrible increase" in rough sleeping in the city he represents.
He accuses the government of cutting supported living and public health grants, which help tackle alcohol and drug abuse.
Housing and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid says the government is providing "£1bn of total funding until 2020" to help people with what he describes as "addictive problems".
Coming up in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
It's a marathon day to start the week in the House of Commons.
Housing, communities and local government ministers will answer questions from 2:30pm, before MPs hear two urgent questions and four ministerial statements.
Staff in the opposition whips' office are among those bracing themselves...
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of Monday in Parliament - on an incredibly full day.
Mondays are usually busy with urgent questions and ministerial statements but today could be a record-breaker with two urgent questions and four statements.
There'll be an immense interest in the urgent question, at 4pm or so, about bullying at Westminster following complaints against a few MPs - among them the Speaker, John Bercow.
And Theresa May is making a statement updating MPs on the Russian spy poisoning incident in Salisbury. There's speculation that she may point the finger of blame directly at Russia.
It's unlikely that the Commons will get down to the business of legislating until well into the evening.
And don't forget the House of Lords. It's on day six of the 'committee-stage' debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill. With so much to get through, they could sit into the small hours of the morning.