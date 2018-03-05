MPs give verdict on May's Brexit plan
May sets out vision of 'future partnership' with the EU
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May begins her statement on the UK's "future economic partnership" with the EU - and also sets out some possible consequences for the UK arising from the Brexit process.
The government has "made clear" its concerns about the EU's first draft of the withdrawal agreement but is "confident we can resolve our remaining differences in the days ahead", the PM says.
We must now focus on the future relationship, she says, setting out five key areas:
Prime Minister prepares for Brexit statement
Brexit statement
The Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in the Commons and is sitting on the frontbench preparing for her statement on the UK's future economic partnership with the EU.
Armed forces operate within the 'letter' of the law - Williamson
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Tom Brake recalls an earlier statement by the defence secretary that British armed forces were "making sure terrorists have nowhere to hide" across the globe.
Mr Brake says the MoD has admitted its drone policy was "misleading and eroneously drafted" and asks whether it is "the policy of the UK government to kill people outside war zones".
Gavin Williamson says the UK will always operate in accordance with international law.
"But do our armed forces step up to keeping our country safe from terrorist threats? Yes they do," he says.
Lib Dems back Labour amendment on family law
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat spokesman Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames backs Labour's amendment seeking clarification of how EU family law will apply after Brexit.
He observes that while EU countries each have their own family law, EU laws in this area enable mutual recognition and cross-border co-operation.
He says this framework helps tackle crimes such as child abduction, of which there are 1,800 cases a year in the EU, and domestic violence.
Labour seeks post-Brexit reciprocity on family law
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers begin day four of ten days of committee-stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Committee stage is when peers carry out detailed line-by-line scrutiny of legislation, but amendments are not normally forced to a vote – this happens at report stage.
Labour spokesperson Baroness Sherlock is introducing an amendment which would require ministers to report on the ways in which the rights afforded by EU family law continue to exist in domestic law.
She says that we risk a "one-way street" in which family law orders such as child maintenance made in EU countries would apply here, but orders made in the UK would not be applicable in the EU.
Labour says armed forces being offered 'real-terms pay cut'
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow defence minister Fabian Hamilton says the "brave men and women" of the armed forces, who stepped in during recent severe weather in the UK, deserve a pay rise of more than 1%, which is below inflation and "a real-terms pay cut".
Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood tells him that the government "would like to see an increase of more than 1%" but argues that the key policy is "making sure we have [a] strong economy" to fund public spending.
'Fiscally non-neutral review'
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Tony Lloyd asks whether the Chancellor Philip Hammond has signed up to a "fiscally non-neutral defence review".
Gavin Williamson replies that he, the prime minister and chancellor are "absolutely clear" that the review wasn't to be fiscally neutral - to make sure that the Ministry of Defence is best equipped to deal with the threats the UK faces.
Airbus warns it may need to stockpile parts against Brexit
Airbus, one of the UK's biggest manufacturing employers, has warned it may have to stockpile parts to operate smoothly once the UK leaves the EU.
Katherine Bennett, senior vice-president for Airbus UK, told the BBC it would have to decide very soon about "pressing the button" on stockpiling.
"We spend £5bn a year on the UK supply chain... it is really important the parts don't get held up in warehouses."
Ms Bennett said the firm was in discussions with government.
Read more.
Only customs union can guarantee frictionless trade - Labour
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Brexit is causing "crippling uncertainty" for defence suppliers, says shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith.
Airbus has warned trade barriers could seriously harm its ability to move products across borders, she adds.
"Only a comprehensive customs union with the EU can guarantee frictionless trade," Ms Griffith says, accusing ministers of "ignoring" the industry.
Defence Minister Guto Bebb retorts that the Labour front bench opposed remaining in a customs union "only a few weeks ago".
Tory peer raises concern over GP numbers
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Question time is under way in the Lords, with Conservative Baroness McIntosh of Pickering asking about the number of GPs taking early retirement and the steps being taken to increase the size of the GP workforce.
She warns of a "vicious circle" in which GPs are retiring early at the same time as "fewer EU doctors are coming here" and asks how doctors from the EU will be accredited after Brexit.
Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy says 721 GPs took early retirement in 2016-17 but "many return to NHS work".
He tells peers the number of training places for GPs has increased but mutual certification for medics after Brexit will be a matter for negotiations.
'Third of ships lost' - Labour MP
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Luke Pollard, who represents a constituency in Plymouth, asks for reassurance that there won't be further cuts to the Royal Navy, telling MPs that it has now lost a third of its amphibious assault ships.
His seat takes in the Devonport Naval base, one of the largest in Western Europe.
Minister Mark Lancaster assures him that Devonport will continue to be one of the "cornerstone" bases for the Royal Navy in the future.
Defence secretary accuses Russia of 'bullying'
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Continuing his attacks on President Putin, Gavin Williamson says the UK needs to "stand up to bullying".
The defence secretary has issued warnings about Russia before, suggesting in January that it could cause "thousands and thousands and thousands" of deaths by crippling British infrastructure.
Gavin Williamson told the Daily Telegraph Moscow was spying on energy supplies which, if cut, could cause "total chaos" in the country.
But Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mr Williamson had "lost his grasp on reason" and likened the comments to a Monty Python sketch.
Williamson: Putin has hostile intent towards this country
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Barry Sheerman tells the Commons that Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has "declared a new cold war".
Mr Sheerman also questions US President Trump's commitment to Nato.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says people need to be aware that President Putin "has hostile intent towards this country".
However, Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant urges Mr Williamson "not to listen to the Trump-bashing opposite", arguing that there is no evidence the US President lacks commitment to Nato.
What are peers debating today?
Coming up...
House of Lords
Parliament
When peers resume scrutiny of the EU Withdrawal Bill later, they will focus on the retention of certain rights and protections created by EU law.
First, they will debate the rights afforded by EU family law - and after that, Green peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb will introduce an amendment designed to maintain the EU Protocol on animal sentience.
This became the subject of controversy when MPs voted down a similar amendment in the Commons, prompting a backlash from voters and a pledge from Michael Gove to introduce a separate bill to protect animal rights.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of Monday in Parliament.
Up first in the Commons at 2.30pm are defence questions when MPs will get the chance to quiz the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on subjects ranging from defence cooperation with the US to mental health support for veterans.
At 3.30pm MPs will have a chance to air their views on Theresa May's big Brexit speech last Friday when she makes a Commons statement on the UK's future economic relationship with the EU.
There's been a broadly supportive reaction, so far, to her Mansion House speech from Brexiteers and Remainers in the Conservative Party. But after a few days of reflection, will they express any concerns? The Labour Party and the SNP will offer their verdicts too.
Afterwards, the Housing Secretary Sajid Javid will make a Commons statement on building more homes. It follows Mrs May's speech this morning in which she said young people without family wealth were "right to be angry" at not being able to buy a home,
The main business is the second reading of the Data Protection Bill, which has already been considered - and amended - in the House of Lords.
Over in the Lords, peers kick off at 2.30pm with their usual four questions to government ministers. Then it's day four of the detailed 'committee stage' of the EU Withdrawal Bill. Peers are a little behind schedule.