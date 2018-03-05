MPs give verdict on May's Brexit plan

Welcome to our live coverage of Monday in Parliament.

Up first in the Commons at 2.30pm are defence questions when MPs will get the chance to quiz the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on subjects ranging from defence cooperation with the US to mental health support for veterans.

At 3.30pm MPs will have a chance to air their views on Theresa May's big Brexit speech last Friday when she makes a Commons statement on the UK's future economic relationship with the EU.

There's been a broadly supportive reaction, so far, to her Mansion House speech from Brexiteers and Remainers in the Conservative Party. But after a few days of reflection, will they express any concerns? The Labour Party and the SNP will offer their verdicts too.

Afterwards, the Housing Secretary Sajid Javid will make a Commons statement on building more homes. It follows Mrs May's speech this morning in which she said young people without family wealth were "right to be angry" at not being able to buy a home,

The main business is the second reading of the Data Protection Bill, which has already been considered - and amended - in the House of Lords.

Over in the Lords, peers kick off at 2.30pm with their usual four questions to government ministers. Then it's day four of the detailed 'committee stage' of the EU Withdrawal Bill. Peers are a little behind schedule.