AMs discuss cost of caring for ageing population

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
Topical Questions
Statement by the Chair of the Standards of Conduct Committee: Dignity and Respect in the Assembly
Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Criminal Justice
Debate on the Petition calling on the Welsh Government to ban the use of Wild Animals in Circuses in Wales
Debate on the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee Report on the Scrutiny of regulations made under the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
Short Debate: Secure housing – stable families
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
More than 370,000 unpaid carers in Wales
Vanessa Young, Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, says there are estimated to be more than 370,000
unpaid carers in Wales.
She says "we need to be aware of the burden we are placing" on unpaid carers in terms of the toll on their own health,
well-being, employment and leisure opportunities.
Intermediate care fund 'punching above its weight'
Committee chair Simon Thomas says a lot of evidence received by the committee suggests the intermediate care fund - which supports older people to maintain their independence and remain in their own home - has been "punching above its weight" in terms of its success.
'Significant concern' over care providers returning contracts
"The number of care providers returning their contracts to local authorities saying they cannot provide at the fee level is a matter of significant concern," says Gerry Evans.
He adds that "staffing is a critical issue, with 20-30% turnover among domiciliary care workers".
'Volume and complexity' of demand has increased
Gerry Evans, Deputy Chief Executive of Social Care Wales, says the "volume and complexity" of demand has increased over the years.
In terms of demography, the number of people aged 65 and over is
projected to increase by 292,000 (44 per cent) between 2014 and 2039.
'People largely want to stay in their own homes'
Asked by committee chair Simon Thomas how the demand for social care has changed over the years, Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board, says people largely want to stay in their own homes, but she also stresses the importance of good quality residential care.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board;
Vanessa Young, Director, Welsh NHS Confederation;
Gerry Evans, Deputy Chief Executive, Social Care Wales.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Finance Committee is this morning discussing the cost of caring for an ageing population.
Giving evidence are the Welsh NHS Confederation and Social Care Wales.
