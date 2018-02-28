MEPs debate judicial changes in Poland

EBS

Summing up the debate, Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans repeats his view that Brexit "saddens me greatly".

He adds his view - also expressed recently by Jean-Claude Juncker - that voters in the UK should be allowed to say they want to stay in the EU.

"Everybody changes their mind," he tells MEPs.

He also says that pro-Brexit politicians need to "take responsibility" for their own position and "cannot shy away from" explaining the consequences of leaving.