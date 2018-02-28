MEPs debate judicial changes in Poland
Summary
- MEPs to debate humanitarian crisis in Syria
- Next they debate changes to EU institutions and its budget after Brexit
- They will also debate EU action against Poland over changes to its justice system
- Later: they debate geographical protections for European spirit drinks
- They will also debate the removal of eight countries from EU tax haven blacklist
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Timmermans calls on Brexiteers to 'take responsibility'
Debate on changes to EU set-up
European Parliament
Brussels
Summing up the debate, Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans repeats his view that Brexit "saddens me greatly".
He adds his view - also expressed recently by Jean-Claude Juncker - that voters in the UK should be allowed to say they want to stay in the EU.
"Everybody changes their mind," he tells MEPs.
He also says that pro-Brexit politicians need to "take responsibility" for their own position and "cannot shy away from" explaining the consequences of leaving.
‘Spitzenkandidat’ – will it continue?
Debate on changes to EU set-up
Another issue that will need to be decided before 2019 is the future of the ‘Spitzenkandidat’ process for choosing the next president of the EU Commission.
Under the convention, the job is awarded to the candidate selected by the political group which wins the most seats in the European Parliament.
It was employed in 2014 when leaders selected Jean-Claude Juncker for the top post, but the exact process does not have any official status in the EU treaties.
At the moment, EU leaders are only obliged to “take account” of European Parliament election results when they choose a candidate.
MEPs have threatened to veto any future nominee who is not a lead candidate. However last week EU leaders refused to guarantee they will keep the convention.
The future of the European Parliament
Debate on changes to EU set-up
The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019, with the next European Parliament elections scheduled for shortly thereafter.
Earlier this month MEPs recommended that the assembly should shrink from 751 to 705 members after Brexit takes place.
Under their proposed blueprint, 27 of the 73 UK seats would be shared out among fourteen member states described as under-represented.
However they rejected the idea of using some of the other seats to create a constituency of pan-EU MEPs within the assembly.
The final decision on what to do will be taken by EU leaders, who have already “broadly supported” the idea of reducing the number of seats.
MEPs debate changes to EU post-Brexit
MEPs are now debating the results of a meeting last week where leaders debated the need for the EU to make some institutional reforms.
The discussions centred on the method for choosing the head of the European Commission, and the composition of the European Parliament after Brexit.
They also discussed how to fill an expected €12-13bn hole in the EU’s budget after the UK leaves.
MEP in international law warning
Debate on Syria crisis
European Parliament
Brussels
Romanian social democrat Victor Bostinaru says it would be wrong to think that the flouting of international law can be flouted for a limited period of time.
He says he feels shame for those who want to "close their eyes" and think that Russia will solve all the problems in the region.
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock says he hopes the conflict in Syria "has reached the end-game".
He adds that the 30-day ceasefire recently approved by the UN Security Council "needs to be enforced".
Commissioner calls for 'genuine' Syria ceasefire
Debate on Syria crisis
European Parliament
Brussels
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides tells MEPs that it is now evident that the war in Syria is "far from over".
The European Commission is "concerned" by reports that poison gas has been used in the Eastern Ghouta region, he adds.
He calls for a "genuine" ceasefire lasting for at least thirty days.
The EU maintains its commitment to deliver aid according to need throughout the country, he says.
MEPs add debate on Barroso meeting
Approval of the agenda
European Parliament
Brussels
On behalf of the left-wing GUE group, Dutch socialist Dennis de Jong requests a debate on a reported meeting between ex-EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and current Investment Commissioner Jyrki Katainen.
Mr de Jong says the debate is needed to establish whether Mr Barroso engaged in lobbying on behalf of his employer, Goldman Sachs.
The vote is approved, meaning the matter will be debated later this evening.
Also approved is another addition to this afternoon's agenda - a debate on the EU's priorities for meetings of the UN human rights council this year.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of this two-day ‘mini plenary’ sitting of the European Parliament in Brussels.
The session will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will first discuss and approve the agenda for today and tomorrow.
After this, they will be joined by Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides to debate the humanitarian crisis in Syria.
Fighting has continued in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area during the "pause" ordered by the government's ally Russia.
Some 393,000 people are trapped in the enclave near Damascus, which has been besieged by the government since 2013.