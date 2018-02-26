MPs question Home Secretary Amber Rudd
Follow us on Twitter @BBCParliament
Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with questions to Home Secretary Amber Rudd
- At 3.30pm urgent question on Syria
- Next: MPs debate planned government spending on defence and Brexit
- At 4pm rail bosses give evidence to public accounts committee
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
- EU Withdrawal Bill: 'committee stage' day two
Live Reporting
By Esther Webber, Aiden James and Julia Butler
All times stated are UK
Labour seeks guarantees on post-Brexit healthcare
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers begin day two of ten days of committee-stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Committee stage is when peers carry out detailed line-by-line scrutiny of legislation, but amendments are not normally forced to a vote – this happens at report stage.
The first amendment under consideration today is from Labour spokesperson Baroness Thornton, with support from crossbenchers, and seeks to ensure the European Communities Act is not repealed without a reciprocal healthcare strategy for UK and EU citizens.
Losing access to healthcare would have a "significant impact", Baroness Thornton warns.
Do visa restrictions play a role in NHS staff shortages?
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Daniel Zeichner asks ministers to consider lifting a cap on work visas for skilled non-EU migrants, to address staff shortages in the NHS.
He asks whether it is government policy "to deny the National Health Service the skilled people they need".
The "tier 2" visa applies to people from outside the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland who have been offered a skilled job in the UK.
Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes insists that no "medical professionals who are on the shortage occupation list have been refused a visa" but also argues that more NHS staff need to be recruited within the UK.
During later exchanges, she adds that ministers are committed to "reducing immigration to sustainable levels".
Children 'eating their own weight in sugar'
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Baroness Benjamin asks what plans the government has for publicising a detailed evaluation of stage one of the national child obesity strategy, and when a publication timetable for stage two will be produced.
She tells peers that five-year-olds are "eating their own weight in sugar every year" and "what's needed is mandatory reformulation targets" for sugar, fat and calorie content of certain foods.
Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy says she's right to highlight the issue.
He says the government has set a target of reducing sugar consumption by 20% by 2020 and is bringing in a tax on sugary drinks.
Tributes after Leicester explosion
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Secretary Amber Rudd opens today's Commons questions session by paying tribute to the emergency services who attended an explosion in Leicester on Sunday.
Five people died in the explosion at a shop, while five other people remain in hospital, one in a critical condition.
Ms Rudd adds that her thoughts are with the family and friends of those killed and injured.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott echoes Ms Rudd's sentiments.
Today in the House of Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers will kick off their week with questions at 2.30pm. Subjects include childhood obesity, electrical safety checks in the private rented sector, waiting lists for consultant-led NHS treatment and the Northern Forest.
Then comes the second day of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at committee stage.
Up for debate are major Labour amendments on reciprocal health rights for British and EU citizens and on UK participation in the student exchange programme, Erasmus.
The Lords may get to Lord Goldsmith's amendment on the Charter of Fundamental Rights.
Coming up in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Proceedings begin at 2.30pm with questions to the Home Secretary Amber Rudd and her team of ministers. Questions on the order paper include topics such as reducing the rate of domestic violence and residence rights for EU nationals after Brexit.
Then, Labour MP John Woodcock has an urgent question on what action the UK government is taking on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Syria.
Mr Woodcock is chair of Labour's backbench foreign affairs committee. The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to respond.
After that, MPs have two 'Estimates Day' debates. The first is on spending by the Ministry of Defence; the second is on spending by the Department for Exiting the EU.
The House of Commons sets aside three 'estimates days' each year when they consider the public spending estimates of government departments.
The adjournment debate today, led by Labour’s Liz McInnes, is on the future of diabetes care, treatment and prevention.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of Monday in Parliament. The Commons gets under way at 2.30pm with questions to the Home Secretary Amber Rudd. That's followed by an urgent question on the situation in Syria, to be answered by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
The Lords kicks off at 2.30pm for question-time after which it embarks on day two of the EU Withdrawal Bill at 'committee stage'. It's a chance for peers to debate the legislation in detail but on day one last week, some peers felt it was more like a re-run of debate on the pros and cons of Brexit.
The public accounts committee session, starting at 4pm this afternoon, is with railway bosses: the David Home, the managing director of Virgin and Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach.
The committee is investigating rail franchising following the decision by the Department for Transport to allow Virgin and Stagecoach to cut short its contract operating the East Coast Main Line.