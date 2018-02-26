MPs question Home Secretary Amber Rudd

HoL

Peers begin day two of ten days of committee-stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill , which repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.

Committee stage is when peers carry out detailed line-by-line scrutiny of legislation, but amendments are not normally forced to a vote – this happens at report stage.

The first amendment under consideration today is from Labour spokesperson Baroness Thornton, with support from crossbenchers, and seeks to ensure the European Communities Act is not repealed without a reciprocal healthcare strategy for UK and EU citizens.

Losing access to healthcare would have a "significant impact", Baroness Thornton warns.