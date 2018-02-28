AMs quiz Local Government Secretary
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Questions to the Leader of the House
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Topical Questions
- Debate on the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee report: UK governance post Brexit
- Welsh Conservatives debate - Ministerial reshuffle: the Permanent Secretary's report
- Plaid Cymru debate - Broadcasting
- Plaid Cymru debate - Continued membership of the Customs Union