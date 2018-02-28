Y Siambr

AMs quiz Local Government Secretary

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  2. Questions to the Leader of the House
  3. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate on the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee report: UK governance post Brexit
  6. Welsh Conservatives debate - Ministerial reshuffle: the Permanent Secretary's report
  7. Plaid Cymru debate - Broadcasting
  8. Plaid Cymru debate - Continued membership of the Customs Union