Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs

Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with Foreign Office questions
- Urgent question on medical use of cannabis
- Statement on Northern Ireland
- Statement on safeguarding in the aid sector
- Statement on university funding
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
Live Reporting
By Esther Webber, Aiden James and Alex Partridge
All times stated are UK
Also in the Commons today
House of Commons
Parliament
Once statements are concluded, Conservative MP Damien Moore will introduce a ten minute rule bill on postal voting at elections.
The main piece of legislation today is the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which MPs will debate at second reading.
The bill, which contains updated sanctions and anti-money-laundering measures, has already passed all stages in the House of Lords but not without a bumpy ride along the way.
Peers concerned at proposed powers to allow ministers to create criminal offences without having to introduce a new bill in Parliament, combined to defeat the government.
Welcome
House of Commons
Parliament
Welcome to live coverage from the Commons and Lords.
MPs meet from 2:30pm to put questions to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his team of ministers.
From 3:30pm there's an urgent question on the medical use of cannabis.
Conservative former minister Crispin Blunt is to ask the government to grant a licence to enable a seriously ill six-year-old boy, Alfie Dingley, to use cannabis oil to treat his rare form of epilepsy.
After that there are three ministerial statements, starting with an update on Northern Ireland following the failure of talks to restore power-sharing.
MPs will also hear statements on safeguarding in the aid sector and on a planned review of higher education funding.