Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs

Once statements are concluded, Conservative MP Damien Moore will introduce a ten minute rule bill on postal voting at elections.

The main piece of legislation today is the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which MPs will debate at second reading.

The bill, which contains updated sanctions and anti-money-laundering measures, has already passed all stages in the House of Lords but not without a bumpy ride along the way.

Peers concerned at proposed powers to allow ministers to create criminal offences without having to introduce a new bill in Parliament, combined to defeat the government.