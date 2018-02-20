MPs question charity bosses

HoC

Conservative James Duddridge puts it to the panel that the Haiti scandal is a "potential Ratners moment" for the whole aid sector.

A reference to an infamous incident in 1991 when Gerald Ratner wiped £500m from the value of his own jewellery group, Ratners, with one speech.

Referring to his firm's cut-glass sherry decanters, he said "People say, 'how can you sell this for such a low price?' I say because it's total crap."

Mr Duddridge says that it seems that if it hadn't been Oxfam who had been exposed by the Times it could have been the UN or another charity in the aid sector.

Mark Goldring says he believes that Oxfam has "well developed systems and processes" for reporting misconduct and agrees that "over time there have been stories in the media about peacekeepers, about international aid workers" beyond Oxfam.

He says that if "any good can come out of the horror" it might be that the aid sector can work to "weed it out" by "getting to grips with culture".