AMs discuss enterprise zones

- Economy Committee discusses enterprise zones
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
- Topical Questions
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Unadopted roads
- Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report into loneliness and isolation
- Welsh Conservatives debate: Mental health
- Short Debate: Getting smart with fuel poverty
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
'Lost opportunities because we haven't had available premises'
Hefin David reminds the committee of previous evidence from Chris Sutton, of property consultancy JLL in Cardiff, who told AMs "if you look across the whole of Wales there are only perhaps two or three vacant industrial buildings”.
Mark Langshaw, Chair of Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, agreed that is an issue, saying "in Blaenau Gwent we've lost opportunities because we haven't had available premises in specific sizes."
Only one person on apprenticeship scheme
Asked by David Rowlands about any failures, David Jones replies that "a shared apprenticeship scheme didn't work for us.
"We ended up with only one person on it.
"I think it's because apprenticeships in Deeside are so well developed and ingrained, we didn't need that programme to get it going".
Deeside is the most successful enterprise zone in Wales, where there was already a thriving business sector to build on.
Toyota, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers, has been operating there since 1992, long before there was an enterprise zone.
It employs 650 people mainly in the production of electric hybrid engines. One engine is assembled every 44 seconds at the site.
'Comparing is difficult'
"Comparing enterprise zones is difficult and comparing with England is difficult," says David Jones, Chair of Deeside Enterprise Zone.
More regional approach to economic development?
Asked by Vikki Howells whether there is a need for a more regional approach to economic development, David Jones, Chair of Deeside Enterprise Zone, says that is "not at the forefront of my mind".
'Not job done yet'
With a governance review underway, Mark Langshaw, Chair of Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, says "it's not job done yet".
Chairs of the Enterprise Zone boards
The first two witnesses this morning are:
Mark Langshaw, Chair, Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone
David Jones, Chair, Deeside Enterprise Zone.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is today discussing enterprise zones.
Almost 3,000 jobs have been created since enterprise zones were set up in 2012 with a £221m investment.
The economy committee has started an inquiry into their performance.
The Welsh Conservatives have questioned whether they provide value for money.