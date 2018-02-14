AMs discuss enterprise zones

Asked by David Rowlands about any failures, David Jones replies that "a shared apprenticeship scheme didn't work for us.

"We ended up with only one person on it.

"I think it's because apprenticeships in Deeside are so well developed and ingrained, we didn't need that programme to get it going".

Deeside is the most successful enterprise zone in Wales, where there was already a thriving business sector to build on.

Toyota, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers, has been operating there since 1992, long before there was an enterprise zone.

It employs 650 people mainly in the production of electric hybrid engines. One engine is assembled every 44 seconds at the site.