MEPs debate reallocation of UK seats

EBS

Portuguese MEP Paulo Rangel, who sits in the centre-right EPP group, urges his colleagues to back amendments at the vote later rejecting a pan-EU list.

"If we are not a federation, why should we have a joint constituency?", he asks.

However German social democrat Jo Leinen, in the centre-right S&D group, says the idea would allow European elections to become "truly European".

It is "high time to take a fresh step forward", he says.