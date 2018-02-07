UK flags on desks in the European Parliament

MEPs debate reallocation of UK seats

You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Summary

  1. Debate on what to do with UK's 73 seats after Brexit
  2. Certain MEPs want to use some seats for pan-EU constituency
  3. Draft blueprint faces vote after 11.00 GMT
  4. This afternoon: debate on corruption laws in Romania
  5. External lending mandate of EU investment bank debated later

Live Reporting

By Paul Seddon

All times stated are UK

Pan-EU lists splits MEPs from two biggest groups

Debate on reallocation of UK seats

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Paulo Rangel
EBS

Portuguese MEP Paulo Rangel, who sits in the centre-right EPP group, urges his colleagues to back amendments at the vote later rejecting a pan-EU list.

"If we are not a federation, why should we have a joint constituency?", he asks.

However German social democrat Jo Leinen, in the centre-right S&D group, says the idea would allow European elections to become "truly European".

It is "high time to take a fresh step forward", he says.

It is "high time to take a fresh step forward", he says.

Belgian MEPs urge support for pan-EU seats

Debate on reallocation of UK seats

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Guy Verhofstadt
EBS

However the idea of an EU-wide constituency gets backing from Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group.

A transnational list is needed "to create" a European demos, he says - adding that this will not appear of its own account.

The proposal also gets support from another Belgian MEP, Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group.

The new pan-EU seats would be created in addition to the national seats "and will not detract from them", he adds.

Hungarian MEP critcises 'elite-driven' EU-wide list idea

Debate on reallocation of UK seats

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Gyorgy Schopflin
EBS

Hungarian MEP Gyorgy Schopflin, from the ruling Fidesz party, tells MEPs that the idea that a pan-EU list will create a "European demos" is simply "magical thinking".

The idea that a European demos exists, he adds, is an "illusion".

He calls the idea of a transnational list a "top-down elite-driven project".

Members elected from such a list will be distant from their constituents and "answerable to no one", he adds.

MEP: Reallocation can tackle 'under-representation'

Debate on reallocation of UK seats

European Parliament

Strasbourg

Danuta Hubner
EBS

Polish centre-right MEP Danuta Hubner, who chairs the constitutional affairs committee, says she hopes a "large majority" endorses the committee's blueprint at the vote later.

Brexit offers the chance to reduce the size and cost of the assembly, she says, but also to address the "under-representation" of certain member states through some redistribution.

It also allows for the eventual creation of a pan-EU constituency, "depending on the creation of the proposer legal basis".

Portuguese Socialist Pedro Silva Pereira, who also drafted the blueprint, says it makes clear that sign-off from member states is a "pre-condition" for a pan-EU list.

Good morning

Members of the European Parliament
European Parliament

Hello and welcome to this third day of this week’s European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.

First this morning MEPs are going to be talking about…themselves – or rather, what to do about the 73 seats that will be vacated by British members after Brexit.

The assembly’s constitutional affairs committee has suggested that the Parliament should shrink from 751 to 705 MEPs after the UK’s exit.

They have recommended 27 seats should be re-distributed among some member states, with the remaining 46 seats placed in reserve, possibly for a transnational constituency.

The idea has the backing of some influential figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron but has also faced criticism both inside and outside the assembly.

MEPs will vote on the draft blueprint later this morning. The final decision requires unanimous backing from the remaining EU governments.

