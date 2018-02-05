MEPs debate EU bond-buying programme
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- ECB chief Mario Draghi joins MEPs to debate Bank's annual report
- Debate follows on controversial diesel emissions tests on monkeys
- Later: new rules for online retailers debated ahead of vote tomorrow
- Overhaul of EU carbon trading scheme to be discussed this evening
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.