MEPs hold Brexit rights hearing
Summary
- MEPs on three committees taking evidence on citizens' rights after Brexit
- Citizens' groups and experts will give evidence from around 13.40 GMT
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
'Fundamental issues' not resolved in December deal - campaigner
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
European Parliament
Brussels
'British in Europe’ representative Jane Golding says the December interim deal leaves open a number of "fundamental issues" on the matter of citizens' rights.
She worries that these will "get lost" in the remaining issues still to be resolved in the talks.
The proposed system, she adds, makes a future status in Europe for UK citizens after Brexit conditional not automatic.
This came as a "last-minute addition", she says, adding: "we didn't have any consultation on it".
She calls for free movement rights to be "preserved", noting that many British citizens moved to the EU "precisely because" the bloc lacks internal borders.
Campaigner: We reject 'settled status' plan
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
European Parliament
Brussels
Anne-Laure Donskoy says her '3 million' group rejects the "settled status" plans for EU citizens in the UK put forward by British ministers.
She tells MEPs that there is a "severe" possibility that EU citizens might be put at risk of deportation if mistakes are made in the application process.
She adds that changes to British data protection law mean it could be difficult for EU citizens to get the information on their application required to challenge a ruling.
Her group, she adds, wants citizens' rights to be protected by the EU's Court of Justice and calls for the current sunset clause on its oversight included in the interim deal to be lifted.
She also claims EU citizens have reported already being asked to "prove their right of residence" before accessing certain public services.
Today's witnesses
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
MEPs will now hear evidence from:
Italian MEP: We're 'better treated' on Brexit than MPs
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
European Parliament
Brussels
Italian social democrat Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the European Parliament's Brexit "steering committee", begins with an overview of the assembly's role in the Brexit talks, noting that MEPs have been "better treated" than MPs at Westminster.
Although MEPs are not participating directly in the negotiations, they will have to ratify the final deal before it can come into effect.
He says they welcomed the December agreement but that they are "not fully satisfied" and "a lot of issues are still open" for them.
In particular, he says the group will keep "fighting" for all future rights to be extended to future partners and not just future children of EU and UK citizens.
Committee chair: Verhofstadt not attending
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
European Parliament
Brussels
Civil liberties chair and Labour MEP Claude Moraes announces that Guy Verhofstadt is not, in fact, going to give an update to the committees this afternoon.
He says that "in the last few minutes" Mr Verhofstadt has given him a "force majeure apology" that he cannot attend.
The circumstances are "completely outwith his control," he adds.
Transition troubles ahead?
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
Under the interim Brexit deal struck in December, EU citizens currently living in the UK and vice versa will have their rights to live, work and study protected.
They will also have equal access to social security, health care, education and employment.
However Theresa May has indicated she will fight a proposal to give full residency rights to EU citizens during the transition period after Brexit.
The idea was included in EU negotiating guidelines for the transition agreed earlier this week.
Last night European Parliament Brexit lead Guy Verhofstadt told the Guardian: “citizens' rights during the transition is not negotiable."
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of the European Parliament's hearing on citizens’ rights after Brexit.
This afternoon three of the assembly’s committees are taking evidence from experts on the likely impact of a future Brexit deal for EU and UK citizens.
MEPs will also hear from groups representing EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in Europe.