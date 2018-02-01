MEPs hold Brexit rights hearing

EBS

'British in Europe’ representative Jane Golding says the December interim deal leaves open a number of "fundamental issues" on the matter of citizens' rights.

She worries that these will "get lost" in the remaining issues still to be resolved in the talks.

The proposed system, she adds, makes a future status in Europe for UK citizens after Brexit conditional not automatic.

This came as a "last-minute addition", she says, adding: "we didn't have any consultation on it".

She calls for free movement rights to be "preserved", noting that many British citizens moved to the EU "precisely because" the bloc lacks internal borders.