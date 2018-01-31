AMs discuss enterprise zones

Almost 3,000 jobs have been created since enterprise zones were set up in 2012 with a £221m investment.

The assembly's economy committee is starting an inquiry into their performance.

Eight were set up to support business growth - with 1,290 new posts created in Deeside and just six in Snowdonia.

The Welsh Government said the zones have supported more than 10,700 jobs and the investment included infrastructure projects.

They offer financial incentives including some of the most generous grants in the UK, as well as good transport links for firms.

The Port Talbot zone, which has created 49.5 jobs, was only recently created after Tata put the UK's biggest steel plant up for sale.

Other zones are in Anglesey (502 jobs created), Cardiff Airport and St Athan (137.6), Cardiff Central (481.5), Ebbw Vale (175.5), and the Haven Waterway in Pembrokeshire (356).