Commons debates defence spending

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Commons starts at 2.30pm with questions to defence ministers
  2. Urgent question on the government's defence review
  3. Statement on the collapse of Carillion by the Cabinet Office Minister, David Lidington
  4. Public Administration Committee to take evidence from Sir Jeremy Heywood, the head of the UK civil service
  5. First Commons debate for Space Industry Bill, which paves the way for a UK spaceport
  6. Lords meets at 2.30pm for question-time
  7. Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill - first day of 'report stage'