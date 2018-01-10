AMs quiz economy secretary
Summary
- Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Topical Questions
- Debate: the Welsh Government's approach to Marine Protected Area management
- Welsh Conservatives debate: the Welsh road network
- Plaid Cymru debate: homelessness
- Short Debate: Calling for a charter for ‘Dignity in Retirement and the Security of Older People’
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Back at at 1.30pm
The committee now moves into private session.
Senedd Live returns for plenary at 1.30pm.
Cultural change following Well-being of Future Generations Act?
Conservative David Melding says he gets the impression that the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 is "being shoe-horned in" by civil servants rather than heralding a "cultural change".
24 hours per year stuck in traffic at peak times
Jane Bryant, AM for Newport West, points out that commuters in Newport are spending on average 24 hours per year stuck in traffic at peak times – the highest in Wales.
She seeks assurances about how the Welsh Government will mitigate against the environmental impact of the proposed M4 relief road.
'Hugely important tidal lagoon energy project is given go ahead'
Asked by Simon Thomas how much cash the first minister has offered to help kickstart plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon energy project in Swansea Bay, Mr Skates replies, "I'm not able to divulge those details at this stage".
It's a year since the independent Hendry review recommended the project be backed.
"It's hugely, hugely important the project is given the go ahead," adds Mr Skates.
Mapping exercise on electric charge points across Wales
Simon Thomas refers to the news that the number of new electric and hybrid car registrations in Wales rose by 35% in 2017 compared to the previous year, but points to the serious lack of charge points across Wales, especially mid Wales.
Mr Skates says "although responsibility for fiscal arrangements remains at Westminster, the Welsh Government has a responsibility in terms of leadership, influencing people, funding where we can - the £2 million will help - in providing infrastructure and ensuring partnership working".
He adds "We are carrying out a mapping exercise, judging what form of chargers are best and where they should be positioned".
'Tipping point in being able to apply decarbonisation'
"We are at a tipping point in terms of being able to apply decarbonisation to all our considerations," says Mr Skates.
How can the Welsh Government prove it is investing in sustainable transport?
Dai Lloyd questions how the Welsh Government can prove it is investing in sustainable transport as they do not split the budget between sustainable and non-sustainable forms of investment.
Ken Skates points to the "outcomes and results in terms of air quality, the shift in the modes people use to get from A to B, and environmentally responsible" transport .
'Up to £100m' for emissions reductions and abatement technologies
Jenny Rathbone refers to the establishment of the Environmental Protection Scheme (EPS) fund which, according to the Welsh Government, "is being used to support some of our largest industrial employers to invest in state of the art emissions reductions and abatement technologies to their production facilities".
She asks how much money is in the fund.
Mr Skates says "it is not a fund in its own right.
"It's a state aid mechanism that enables us to attribute funds from across budgets, so we are able to utilise up to £100m for this purpose".
Witnesses
With Ken Skates are:
Prys Davies, Welsh Government;
Simon Jones, Director Economic Infrastructure – Welsh Government;
Dean Medcraft, Director, Finance and Operations – Welsh Government.
UKIP's Gareth Bennett 'may or may not attend'
Committee Chair Mike Hedges says UKIP's Gareth Bennett is absent but has not sent apologies "so may or may not attend".
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is holding a general and budget scrutiny session of the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport Ken Skates.